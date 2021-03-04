FITHIAN — The Westville girls basketball team found a way to get a 46-45 win over Oakwood on Thursday.
Chloe Brant had 13 points for the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur had 11 and Hadley Cox and Emma Myers each had nine points.
Addie Wright had 16 points for Oakwood, while Aaliyah Denius had 10 points, Karsen Rupp had eight and Tiffany Paris added eight points.
At Fithian
Westville 46, Oakwood 45
Westville (46) — Hadley Cox 4 0-0 9, Lydia Gondzur 5 0-0 11, Makenzie Kantout 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 4 1-1 9, Mackenyzee Woodard 2 0-0 4, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Chloe Brant 4 4-4 13. Totals: 19 5-5 46.
Oakwood (45) — Aaliyah Denius 5 0-0 10, Karsen Rupp 2 4-5 8, Tiffany Paris 3 0-0 6, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 7 2-5 16, Ashlynn Pinnick 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 7-12 45.
Westville;4;15;12;15;—;46
Oakwood;20;9;8;4;—;45
3-point field goals — Westville 3 (Cox, Gondzur, Brant). Total fouls — Westville 13, Oakwood 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.