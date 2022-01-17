DANVILLE — The rivalry between Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville is very intense.
The two high schools play for an iconic trophy during the football season, but for the last two seasons that game hasn't been played.
So for the Westville seniors, including forward Bryce Burnett, Saturday's game in the Vermilion County Tournament at the David S. Palmer Arena could very well be his final contest against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
He made the most of it.
Burnett had just eight points but his game-high 14 rebounds — including five offensive — helped lead the sixth-seeded Tigers to a 41-32 upset victory over the fourth-seeded Buffaloes.
"Not being able to play them in the Coal Bucket was very disappointing,'' Burnett said. "This was our second chance to play them in basketball and possibly our last — it just meant a little more to play them here one more time.''
Westville, which lost to Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56-49 on Dec. 10, used not only a dominating performance on the glass, outrebounding the Buffaloes 42-18, but the Tigers allowed only two players from Georgetown-Ridge Farm to score on Saturday.
"We made some adjustments from the first time that we played them,'' said Westville first-year coach Dave Barney. "Cale Steinbaugh is a great player. He averages more than 30 points a game in conference action, so we had to be aware of where he was on the court at all times. We pushed our zone defense toward him and we want to force him to go left.''
Steinbaugh, who had 32 points in the first meeting, was still able to score 26 on Saturday but 16 of those came in the second half. During the first two quarters when Westville built a 26-14 leads, he was just 3-of-6 from the field.
But, it was the other six players for the Buffaloes that were really shut down against the Tigers defense. They combined for just 6 points on 3-of-26 shooting from the field (11.5 percent).
"While we were shading everything to Steinbaugh, we still had to make sure that we were contesting shots by the other guys,'' Barney said.
And when Georgetown-Ridge Farm missed a shot, it was usually the only attempt that the Buffaloes got in an offensive possession as they had only five offensive rebounds while the Tigers pulled down 29 defensive rebounds.
"That's just a really good team effort,'' said Burnett. "Everyone was playing good defense and we didn't let them get too many second-chance opportunities.
"Coach Eddie (Barney) always writes three keys on the board before the game. Rebounding was one of them and I took that super seriously, because its one way that I can help my team the most.''
Burnett noted that the win for Westville was the first for his senior group over Georgetown-Ridge Farm during their high school careers.
"We haven't beaten them since we were in eighth grade,'' he said. "We got off a streaky shooting start and we rode the hot hand all the way to a victory.''
The Tigers knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half and they were 9-of-21 from the field (43 percent) as they built their 26-14 halftime advantage.
"This is my first year with these guys and they just keep improving,'' Barney said. "This was a good win.''
Drew Wichtowski scored a team-high 12 for Westville, while Kamden Maddox finished with 10, followed by Cole Maxwell and Burnett with 8 each.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm, which was playing without head coach Rob Lorenzen, got a game-high 26 from Cale Steinbaugh, while Kaden Mingee had six for the Buffaloes.
Up next for both teams is the top-seeded Oakwood Comets.
Westville will play Oakwood on Tuesday, while Georgetown-Ridge Farm faces Oakwood on Thursday.
Salt Fork 49
A-P 13
DANVILLE — Salt Fork junior Garrett Taylor played like a man on a mission Saturday evening in the Vermilion County Tournament.
Taylor recorded a very impressive double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Storm to a 49-13 victory over the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Armstrong-Potomac missed its first seven shots and the Trojans didn't get their first field goal until 5 minutes, 1 seconds left in the second quarter when Luke Gordon hit a short jumper cutting the Salt Fork lead to 16-4.
The stingy defense by the Storm didn't seemingly let up the entire game as the Trojans shot a paltry 11.5 percent (3-of-26) as they missed their final 11 shot attempts. Brady Howard was the leading scorer for Armstrong-Potomac with 4 points.
Joining Taylor in double figures for Salt Fork was guard Blake Norton with 11.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday. Salt Fork faces Hoopeston Area, while Armstrong-Potomac takes on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 50
Hoopeston Area 41
DANVILLE — Hoopeston Area came out firing on all cylinders, taking a 7-0 lead over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
But the Blue Devils responded with a 13-2 run as Brett Meidel, Ayden Ingram and Asa Ray each hit a big 3-pointer allowing them to take a 13-9 first-quarter lead on their way to a 9-point victory over the Cornjerkers.
Meidel, who made 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter, finished with a game-high 22 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ned Hill had 6 points and five rebounds in the winning cause.
Ben Brown was the leading scorer for the Cornjerkers with 20 points, while Nick Hofer chipped in with 11 in the losing effort.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will play Armstrong-Potomac, while Hoopeston Area takes on Salt Fork.
