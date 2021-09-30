Members of the Westville football team practice Wednesday on the new FieldTurf surface at Memorial Field. The Tigers will play their first official home game since Oct. 26, 2019 this Friday when they host the Oakwood Comets. The work this past year at Memorial Field, which includes an all-weather track, is part of an 8.9-million dollar renovation of the athletic fields, including baseball, softball, along with the building of a new addition to the school that will have restrooms, locker rooms, a concession stand, batting cages and a wrestling room.