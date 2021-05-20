WESTVILLE — When you haven’t played varsity softball before this season, it’s kind of hard to have any expectations for success.
That was the position that the Westville Tigers found themselves when they started practicing back in early April. Eight of the 12 players on the roster played their very first high school softball game this season.
But after Wednesday’s 10-0 victory in five innings over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes, Westville finds itself alone atop the Vermilion Valley Conference softball standings at 4-0.
“Honestly, I hadn’t really thought about the conference championship until coach (Randy Skaggs) brought it up at the start of the season,’’ said Westville sophomore catch Lydia Gondzur, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI on Wednesday. “Not many of us had played together before this season, but coach stressed to us that the conference title was our first goal and after that, it’s about regionals.’’
For Skaggs, who took Schlarman to six regional softball titles and a state runner-up finish in 2011, those goals begin with execution — especially on the defensive.
“With every group, it starts with defense,’’ said Skaggs, whose team has committed just two errors in their last nine games. “It starts in the circle. Abby struggled a little big but still did very well. Lydia has done a great job behind the plate. And then we have moved a lot of people into different positions and they have all responded well.
“It’s been a challenge, but when I have moved people, we have stressed to them that it’s in the best interest of the team. All of these girls have bought into this because they just want to win.’’
Gondzur points out that good defensive execution is about communication.
“We have worked a lot this season on coming together as a group defensively,’’ she said. “We have really good team chemistry and I think that helps a lot.’’
It also doesn’t hurt that Sabalaskey, although she was a bit wild on Wednesday, walking two and hitting a batter, tossed her six no-hitter of the season.
“She has had a major role in our success,’’ Gondzur said. “I’m really proud of how she has pitched this season for us.’’
According to Skaggs, his left-handed pitcher has had success because of her work ethic.
“She wants to have success and she just competes out there,’’ he said. “She can spot her pitches and the movement helps.
“The kids behind her are really supportive and just as competitive.’’
The Tigers (9-5 overall, 4-0 in the VVC) got all the offense that they would need with a 3-run first inning. Westville would score two more in the fourth and a five-run fifth inning ended the game.
“They executed and we didn’t. That’s what it boiled down to,’’ said Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach Kim Fraser, who is still trying to put together all of her pieces.
“We’ve only had three practices so far where we have had a full team,’’ she said as the Buffaloes had several players in quarantine to start the softball season. “It’s been a slow start trying to deal with things that haven’t been in our control, but it will come together.’’
The Buffaloes, who fall to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in the VVC, got its leadoff batter, J’Lynn Waltz, to third base in the first inning but Sabalaskey got out of the jam with one of her 10 strikeouts.
