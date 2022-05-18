TOLONO — Pitching and defense are typically key ingredients to postseason success in high school softball.
The Westville Tigers got both, along with a timely hit, to beat the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes 2-0 in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal contest Tuesday evening at Unity High School.
Sophomore left-hander Abby Sabalaskey struck out eight in the two-hit shutout which included a momentum-changing double play by freshman shortstop Lani Gondzur.
"Abby pitched a great game, but we played a great defensive game,'' Westville coach Randy Skaggs said. "A lot of people don't give us credit for our defense — our kids can catch and throw it.''
That was definitely the case in the fourth inning as Teutopolis was poised to break the 0-0 deadlock with runners on first and third and just one out.
But that's when Sabalaskey got a little help from her defense.
"She is so good,'' said Sabalaskey about Lani Gondzur. "It was definitely intense at that point and she got us out of that inning.
"We played really well defensively.''
An inning later, the Tigers (24-3) finally found a way to capitalize against Wooden Shoes pitcher Courtney Gibson.
Sabalaskey got things started with a leadoff walk and she advanced to second on a successful sacrifice bunt by junior Lydia Gondzur.
Senior Desi Darnell proceeded to lace a two-strike delivery from Gibson into the right-center field gap, giving Westville the all-important 1-0 lead.
"This was nerve-wracking … all of the girls really came together at the end and played as a team,'' said Darnell. "It was two good team doing back-and-forth and we pulled together and pulled it out in the end.
"It always seems like it takes just one opportunity in the game of softball.''
The opposite-field hit for Darnell wasn't typical.
"I love pitches on the outside corner. It's easier to pull them and I like the pull the ball,'' she said.
Regardless of where it went, the Tigers had the lead. That was something they didn't get to experience in last year's regional tournament as Westville lost 1-0 to Unity, the team they will play for the regional title on Saturday.
"This was a very similar game,'' Darnell said. "We just didn't pull through last year.
"But I think that game helped us to bond this year, and we know that we can do it this year.''
Westville added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Madison Jones, who reached on the second walk of the game by Gibson, scored on a fielding miscue by Teutopolis.
Sabalaskey finished off the two-hit shutout with a couple of strikeouts in the seventh, albeit that she had to make a few adjustments in her pitching arsenal.
"I was a little frustrated because I was trying to throw rise balls and they just weren't breaking as much today,'' said Sabalaskey. "But my curve was working really well. I don't usually throw it inside to right-handed batters, but that's what I threw most of the time.''
Skaggs said the stiff breeze blowing straight out to center field was a factor in which pitches were working for Sabalaskey.
"We just went with the pitches that were working today,'' he said. "There were a couple of things that we talked about before this game.
"'Be you' was probably the main message I gave them.''
With the victory, Westville advances to Saturday's regional championship game against Unity. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The top-seeded Rockets advanced to the title game with an 8-0 victory over the Sullivan Redskins.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tolono
IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal
Westville 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `2 `1
Westville `000 `011 `x `— `2 `7 `2
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Courtney Gibson. Two or more hits — Westville: Lydia Gondzur 2, Desi Darnell 2. RBIs — Westville: Darnell.
Records — Teutopolis 20-8 overall. Westville 24-3 overall.
