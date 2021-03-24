WESTVILLE — The Westville football team are dealing with not only the short season, but also the prospect of going on the road every week.
With Westville High School getting renovations, including the football field, the Tigers will be traveling every weekend, but coach Guy Goodlove said they can take it and are preparing for the future.
“We are excited to go out there and just practice and having fun. We have a lot of young kids that are learning a lot,” Goodlove said. “We are getting ready for fall because when this short season is over, we are going to be in the weight room getting ready for August and we will be in our new field. It is a good time to be a Westville Tiger with all the great things that are happening right now.”
The first road trip last week saw the Tigers lose to Fisher, but Goodlove saw chances for quick improvement.
“We made some mistakes because of our inexperience,” Goodlove said. “I told the players that we made mistakes, but all those things can be fixed and as long as we have great attitudes and willing to listen, we can correct those mistakes and be a better team because of it. We did some good things, but we didn’t do the good things consistently a lot. In this schedule, we will learn a lot and know you have to do a lot of good things to get the win.”
Westville starts the Vermilion Valley Conference part of the season on Friday against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who lost to Maroa-Forsyth 28-19, but rebounded from a 28-0 halftime lead.
“I would say if there is a conference favorite, it is Bismarck,” Goodlove said. “They have so much speed everywhere and speed is tough to contain. They have 4-5 players that will make you pay if you miss a tackle. We are going to have to play tough football to hang with them.”
Three teams will get a taste of their first action in the short spring season with two of them, Salt Fork and Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, set to play each other on Friday.
“It puts us in the same boat in getting the first game jitters out of the way and getting to play for the first time,” Storm coach Joe Hageman said. “It is always tough for game one but this is going to be even tougher because it has been so long since they played. So it will be important to get the jitters out because of the long layoff.”
For the Storm, they had a scrimmage last week and Hageman said that it was the best move for the team.
“We have a young team and it is a chance to go out under the lights and get experience and finding the warmup process,” Hageman said. “We were able to go out and put it to film so we can correct those detailed mistakes. It is easier to see that instead of telling them about it and try to correct those things that we are trying to solve.
“I am just excited for the kids to go out and play. They went through spring sports getting taken away and there was a stretch from late 2020 and early 2021, but I am excited that we are going out there again with all the kids.”
Oakwood will go on the road to take on Georgetown-Ridge Farm. The Comets are coming off a 44-7 win over Oblong with Gaven Clouse running for 202 yards and five touchdowns.
For the Buffaloes, it will be their first game under new coach Stan Wienke, who was hired in the offseason.
After a 66-14 loss to Milford/Cissna Park, Schlarman Academy will be going for their first win of the season against Decatur Lutheran on Friday. Decatur Lutheran won their opener against Pawnee 30-0 last week.
