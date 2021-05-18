HOOPESTON — Westville won nine events, including all four relays, on its way to a victory over Hoopeston Area, St. Anne and Schlarman Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
Ross Zander and Will Terry were each a part of three events wins for the Tigers. Zander, who won the 400 race, ran legs on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams, while Terry was on the 400, the 800 and the 1,600 relay teams for Westville. Other individual winners for the Tigers were Chase Scott (3,200), Tyler Miller (110 hurdles), Wes Curry (high jump) and Quentin Bina (discus).
Hoopeston Area's Justin Jones won three individual events as he claimed the 100 and 200 titles along with the long jump event. The Cornjerkers, who honored their seniors on Tuesday night, also got an individual victory from Chris Catron in the shot put.
Jamaal Taylor got the only event victory for Schlarman Academy, winning the 300 hurdles.
At Hoopeston
Team results — 1. Westville 63, 2. Hoopeston Area 30, 3. St. Anne 18, 4. Schlarman Academy 15
Event winners
100 meters — Justin Jones (Hoopeston) 11.77. 200 — Jones 23.82. 400 — Ross Zander (Westville) 59.86. 800 — Anthony Syrigas (St. Anne) 2:28.34. 1,600 — Syrigas 5:53.36. 3,200 — Chase Scott (Westville) 13:44.48. 110 hurdles — Tyler Miller (Westville) 21.57. 300 hurdles — 1. Jamaal Taylor (Schlarman) 44.82. 400 relay — Westville (Wes Curry, Will Terry, Trent Acord, Zander) 50.88. 800 relay — Westville (Terry, Acord, Isiah Hoepner, Quentin Bina) 1:53.21. 1,600 relay — Westville (Terry, Curry, Hoepner, Zander) 4:24.33. 3,200 relay — Westville (Nathen Lee, Dylan Garcia, Zander Hughes, Devin Richards) 13:22.84. High jump — Curry 1.52 meters. Long jump — Jones 5.56. Triple jump — Syrigas 9.51. Shot put — Chris Catron (Hoopeston) 13.65. Discus — Bina 33.59.
