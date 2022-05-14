OAKWOOD — After the softball team won its second straight Vermilion Valley Conference title, the Westville baseball team also clinched a VVC title.
The Tigers clinched with an 11-1 win over Oakwood on Thursday, securing their first conference title since 1994, when coach Joe Brazas was a junior.
“We knew that the conference were going to be tough to win because a lot of the teams have an ace and they can put runs on the board,” Brazas said. “One of our biggest weapons is that we have a lot of good pitcher. We can throw four or five of them during the week and it has helped.”
Brazas’ top four is Ethan McMasters, Cade Schaumburg, Kamden Maddox and Zach Russell. McMasters pitched on Thursday and had six strikeouts and gave up three hits.
“We had our No. 1 pitcher going (McMasters) and he had 76 pitches through five innings,” Brazas said. “So our defense was good for him and I don’t think we had an error. We had the hits, but they made some errors and we took advantage.”
McMasters was helped by Westville’s 11 hits. Drew Wichtowski had three hits and four RBIs, while Russell had two hits and a RBI and Schaumburg, Gage Lange and Landon Haurez each had one RBI.
“We have a middle part of the lineup that score a lot of the runs and a some good people who gets on base before them. We are not making many mistakes. we were making a lot of errors earlier in the season and a lot of walks and we cut down on both of those.”
Grant Powell, Josh Young and Bryson Myers each had a hit for the Comets, with Young scoring the only run.
The Tigers are 18-9 and finish 10-1 in the VVC and will start playoff action on Tuesday against Champaign Central.
“We are trying to ride that high and we we hope to stay strong,” Brazas said. “We hope to advance and play Monticello on Thursday because they are a talented team. We are not scared and we are going to give them a great game. We are believing in each other and we have a goal in mind. Every single game we have a game plan and we play as hard as we can.”
The softball team clinched their title on Tuesday with a 10-0 win over Watseka added an 11-0 win over Oakwood on Wednesday and a 9-2 win over Villa Grove on Friday.
“It is exciting and very rare and we will take it,” Westville softball coach Randy Skaggs said. “Both teams are very competitive and have won big games, especially the baseball team, who have won big games down the stretch.
“The main thing for us doing well is having good defense. Abby (Sabalaskey) has been pitching well and we played exceptionally well backing her up and we have scraped up enough runs to get by.
Friday’s game was a great example of that as the Tigers rallied to tie in the fifth inning after Villa Grove had a 2-1 lead. The game would be locked at 2-2 before Westville scored seven runs.
“They had a good pitcher today, they are a good hitting team and they were quick, so it was a good challenge for us,” Skaggs said. “We had some aggressive base running in the fifth to tie it. In the bottom of the seventh, they loaded the bases with one out. They hit a ground out to short and we were able to get the runner on the plate and then we got a strikeout to end the inning.
“That was pretty intense to have a runner on third with one out, but the kids executed everything to perfection.”
Lydia Gondzur had five hits with two RBIs, while Sabalaskey had two hits and two RBIs and 12 strikeouts, Rylee Jones had two hits and two RBIs, McKynze Carico had two hits and one RBI and Madison Jones and Desi Darnell each had one RBI.
The Tigers will start playoff action on Tuesday against either Shelbyville or Teutopolis.
