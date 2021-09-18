At Clifton
Clifton Central 24, Westville 13
Westville `7 `0 `6 `0 `— `13
Clifton Central `6 `12 `0 `6 `— `24
First quarter
Westville — Landon Haurez 30-yard run (Nathan Blue kick), 6:06.
Clifton — Tristan Schmidt 18-yard pass from Luke Shoven (pass failed), :09.
Second quarter
Clifton — Jayce Meier 2-yard run (pass failed), 5:59.
Clifton — Meier 11-yard pass from Shoven (run failed), 1:14.
Third quarter
Westville — Will Terry 81-yard kickoff return (pass failed), 11:46.
Fourth quarter
Clifton — Schmidt 46-yard pass from Shoven (pass failed), 4:16.
Team statistics
`Westville`Clifton
First downs `10 `14
Rushes-yards `41-122 `26-60
Passing yards `60 `179
Comp-Att-Int `4-14-1 `14-21-0
Total yards `182 `239
Kickoff returns `4-124 `1-12
Punt returns `4-9 `1-4
Interception returns `0-0 `1-8
Fumble returns `1-0 `1-0
Punts-Avg. `4-37.5 `6-34.3
Fumbles-lost `5-1 `2-1
Penalties-yards `10-93 `7-67
Time of possession `25:08 `22:52
Individual statistics
Rushing — Westville: Andre Johnson 14-21, Houston Bryant 11-55, Julian Ledesma 6-7, Will Terry 5-20, Landon Haurez 2-37, Craig Johnson 1-5, Levi Pratt 1-2, TEAM 1-(-25). Clifton: Jayce Meier 12-48, Tristan Schmidt 4-8, Carson Turner 4-3, Luke Shoven 3-7, TEAM 3-(-6).
Passing — Westville: Ledesma 4-14-1 60 yards. Clifton: Shoven 14-21-0 179 yards.
Receiving — Westville: Johnson 1-35, Drew Wichtowski 1-14, Haurez 1-7, Ethan McMasters 1-4. Clifton: Schmidt 5-95, Matthew Luhrsen 5-56, Meier 2-14, Harrison Kent 1-8, Turner 1-6.
Kickoff returns — Westville: Terry 3-113, Wichtowski 1-11. Clifton: Gianni Panozzo 1-12.
Punt returns — Westville: Johnson 4-9. Clifton: Luhrsen 1-4.
Interception returns — Clifton: Giacamo Panozzo 1-8.
Fumble returns — Westville: Wichtowski 1-0. Clifton: Grant Grider 1-0.
Punting — Westville: Johnson 4 punts, 150 yards, 37.5 average. Clifton: Luhrsen 6 punts, 206 yards, 34.3 average.
Missed field goal — none.
