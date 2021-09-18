Westville logo

At Clifton

Clifton Central 24, Westville 13

Westville `7 `0 `6 `0 `— `13

Clifton Central `6 `12 `0 `6 `— `24

First quarter

Westville — Landon Haurez 30-yard run (Nathan Blue kick), 6:06.

Clifton — Tristan Schmidt 18-yard pass from Luke Shoven (pass failed), :09.

Second quarter

Clifton — Jayce Meier 2-yard run (pass failed), 5:59.

Clifton — Meier 11-yard pass from Shoven (run failed), 1:14.

Third quarter

Westville — Will Terry 81-yard kickoff return (pass failed), 11:46.

Fourth quarter

Clifton — Schmidt 46-yard pass from Shoven (pass failed), 4:16.

Team statistics

`Westville`Clifton

First downs `10 `14

Rushes-yards `41-122 `26-60

Passing yards `60 `179

Comp-Att-Int `4-14-1 `14-21-0

Total yards `182 `239

Kickoff returns `4-124 `1-12

Punt returns `4-9 `1-4

Interception returns `0-0 `1-8

Fumble returns `1-0 `1-0

Punts-Avg. `4-37.5 `6-34.3

Fumbles-lost `5-1 `2-1

Penalties-yards `10-93 `7-67

Time of possession `25:08 `22:52

Individual statistics

Rushing — Westville: Andre Johnson 14-21, Houston Bryant 11-55, Julian Ledesma 6-7, Will Terry 5-20, Landon Haurez 2-37, Craig Johnson 1-5, Levi Pratt 1-2, TEAM 1-(-25). Clifton: Jayce Meier 12-48, Tristan Schmidt 4-8, Carson Turner 4-3, Luke Shoven 3-7, TEAM 3-(-6).

Passing — Westville: Ledesma 4-14-1 60 yards. Clifton: Shoven 14-21-0 179 yards.

Receiving — Westville: Johnson 1-35, Drew Wichtowski 1-14, Haurez 1-7, Ethan McMasters 1-4. Clifton: Schmidt 5-95, Matthew Luhrsen 5-56, Meier 2-14, Harrison Kent 1-8, Turner 1-6.

Kickoff returns — Westville: Terry 3-113, Wichtowski 1-11. Clifton: Gianni Panozzo 1-12.

Punt returns — Westville: Johnson 4-9. Clifton: Luhrsen 1-4.

Interception returns — Clifton: Giacamo Panozzo 1-8.

Fumble returns  Westville: Wichtowski 1-0. Clifton: Grant Grider 1-0. 

Punting — Westville: Johnson 4 punts, 150 yards, 37.5 average. Clifton: Luhrsen 6 punts, 206 yards, 34.3 average.

Missed field goal — none.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you