At Roger W. Brown Field, Alvin
Westville 13, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2
Westville `120 `55 `— `13 `11 `3
BHRA `002 `00 `— `2 `3 `2
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Alexis Jaskula. Two or more hits — Westville: Sabalaskey 3. 2B — Westville: Lydia Gondzur, Madison Jones. BHRA: Ella Myers. 3B — Westville: Lani Gondzur. RBIs — Westville: Jones 3, Aubrie Jenkins 2, Sabalaskey, Ariel Clarkston, Lydia Gondzur, Desi Darnell, Rylee Jones, Lani Gondzur, Izzy Sliva. BHRA: Myers, Draycie Nelson.
Records — Westville 11-1 overall, 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4-4 overall, 1-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
