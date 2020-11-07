At West Lebanon, Ind.
Sectional 37 semifinals
Western Boone 42, Seeger 12
Western Boone 21; 0; 14; 7; —; 42
Seeger; 0; 0; 0; 12; —; 12
First quarter
WeBo — Cannon Brunes 48-yard fumble return (Josiah Smith kick), 6:44.
WeBo — Casey Baird 26-yard pass from Elliott Young (Smith kick), 2:27.
WeBo — Robby Taylor 3-yard run (Smith kick), 1:14.
Third quarter
WeBo — Luke Marsh 44-yard pass from Young (Smith kick), 8:39.
WeBo — Taylor 2-yard run (Smith kick), 5:04.
Fourth quarter
Seeger — Peyton Martin 30-yard run (pass failed), 11:08
WeBo — Young 1-yard run (Jake Taylor kick), 4:24.
Seeger — Khal Stephen 2-yard run (no extra point), 0:00.
Team statistics
;WeBo ;Seeger
First downs; 13; 13
Rushes-yards; 31-217; 28-89
Passing yards; 70; 98
Comp-Att-Int; 2-9-0; 12-19-0
Total offense; 287; 187
Kickoff returns; 2-0; 6-94
Punt returns; 2-36; 0-0
Fumble returns; 2-48; 0-0
Interception returns; 0-0; 0-0
Punts-avg.; 2-30.5; 5-31.8
Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 3-2
Penalties-yards; 5-52; 5-40
Individual statistics
Rushing — Western Boone: Robby Taylor 20-96, Luke Marsh 6-57, Elliott Young 5-64. Seeger: Peyton Martin 15-77, Owen Snedeker 6-0, Rayce Carr 4-5, Hunter Thomas 2-5, Khal Stephen 1-2.
Passing — Western Boone: Young 2-9-0 70 yards. Seeger: Snedeker 12-19-0 98 yards.
Receiving — Western Boone: Marsh 1-44, Casey Baird 1-26. Seeger: Carr 5-48, Stephen 4-37, Luke Pluimer 2-9, Martin 1-4.
Kickoff returns — Western Boone: Clayton Hysong 1-0, Rowen Durbin 1-0. Seeger: Juan Stultz 3-55, Carr 2-39, Thomas 1-0.
Punt returns — Western Boone: Baird 2-36
Fumble returns — Western Boone: Cannon Brunes 1-48, Marsh 1-0.
Interception returns — none.
Punting — Western Boone: Josiah Smith 2 punts, 61 yards, 30.5 average. Seeger: Luke Pluimer 5 punts, 159 yards, 31.8 average.
Records — Western Boone 8-4 overall, Seeger 8-3 overall.
