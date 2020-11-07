At West Lebanon, Ind.

Sectional 37 semifinals

Western Boone 42, Seeger 12

Western Boone 21; 0; 14; 7; —; 42

Seeger; 0; 0; 0; 12; —; 12

First quarter

WeBo — Cannon Brunes 48-yard fumble return (Josiah Smith kick), 6:44.

WeBo — Casey Baird 26-yard pass from Elliott Young (Smith kick), 2:27.

WeBo — Robby Taylor 3-yard run (Smith kick), 1:14.

Third quarter

WeBo — Luke Marsh 44-yard pass from Young (Smith kick), 8:39.

WeBo — Taylor 2-yard run (Smith kick), 5:04.

Fourth quarter

Seeger — Peyton Martin 30-yard run (pass failed), 11:08

WeBo — Young 1-yard run (Jake Taylor kick), 4:24.

Seeger — Khal Stephen 2-yard run (no extra point), 0:00.

Team statistics

;WeBo ;Seeger

First downs; 13; 13

Rushes-yards; 31-217; 28-89

Passing yards; 70; 98

Comp-Att-Int; 2-9-0; 12-19-0

Total offense; 287; 187

Kickoff returns; 2-0; 6-94

Punt returns; 2-36; 0-0

Fumble returns; 2-48; 0-0

Interception returns; 0-0; 0-0

Punts-avg.; 2-30.5; 5-31.8

Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 3-2

Penalties-yards; 5-52; 5-40

Individual statistics

Rushing — Western Boone: Robby Taylor 20-96, Luke Marsh 6-57, Elliott Young 5-64. Seeger: Peyton Martin 15-77, Owen Snedeker 6-0, Rayce Carr 4-5, Hunter Thomas 2-5, Khal Stephen 1-2.

Passing — Western Boone: Young 2-9-0 70 yards. Seeger: Snedeker 12-19-0 98 yards. 

Receiving — Western Boone: Marsh 1-44, Casey Baird 1-26. Seeger: Carr 5-48, Stephen 4-37, Luke Pluimer 2-9, Martin 1-4.

Kickoff returns — Western Boone: Clayton Hysong 1-0, Rowen Durbin 1-0. Seeger: Juan Stultz 3-55, Carr 2-39, Thomas 1-0.

Punt returns — Western Boone: Baird 2-36

Fumble returns — Western Boone: Cannon Brunes 1-48, Marsh 1-0.

Interception returns — none.

Punting — Western Boone: Josiah Smith 2 punts, 61 yards, 30.5 average. Seeger: Luke Pluimer 5 punts, 159 yards, 31.8 average.

Records — Western Boone 8-4 overall, Seeger 8-3 overall.

