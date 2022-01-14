INDIANAPOLIS — There were a few times during Thursday’s year-end news conference when Chris Ballard paused for a moment and truly considered his response to a question.
One of those instances came when the Indianapolis Colts general manager was asked about the merry-go-round at the quarterback position since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement just before the start of the 2019 season.
Head coach Frank Reich has started a different quarterback in each of his four seasons. Discovering stability at the position remains the primary goal for the franchise.
“It’s a really good question,” Ballard said. “I’d like to quit band-aiding it. I’d like for Carson (Wentz) to be the long-term answer or (to) find somebody that’s going to be here for the next 10 to 12 years. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way.
“I mean, I can dream about it and wish about it, do everything I can to figure out the solution, but you do the best at what you can do at the time that you have to make a decision. That’s how you do it.”
Earlier in a 66-minute conversation with the media, Ballard said he didn’t regret the decision to trade first- and third-round picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz at the time of the transaction last March.
He also made plenty of other statements that suggest that opinion might have changed in the intervening months.
Days after Reich declined to directly state Wentz will be the Colts’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season, Ballard also backed away from giving the 30-year-old a full and clear endorsement.
Until that position is solidified, nothing else about this long offseason will take center stage.
Indianapolis needs to add depth — and perhaps some more veteran leadership — along the defensive line. Every team can always use more cornerbacks, and the depth is thin at safety.
On offense, left tackle remains a primary need position with Eric Fisher set for free agency after being a short-term solution last year, and the Colts would like to add dynamic play makers at wide receiver and tight end.
But it all starts with the quarterback.
And that conversation starts with Wentz, who is due to count $28.3 million against the salary cap next season. Though no public timeline has been mentioned for a decision on the veteran quarterback, there is a logical deadline.
On March 19, a clause kicks in that will guarantee $7 million more of Wentz’s salary for 2022. If he’s cut or traded before then, Indianapolis will still be charged $15 million in dead money against the cap, but it will net $13.3 million in savings.
All of which is to say finances will not be a primary motivating factor in this decision. Resources, however, could be.
The Colts don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft as a result of the Wentz deal. That not only limits their ability to select a passer who is ready to immediately step in as a starter from the college ranks, it also makes trading for a proven veteran more difficult.
The good news is, nothing is impossible in the NFL if you’re willing to be creative and/or determined to get who you want at any price. Few expected the Los Angeles Rams to be a player for quarterback Matthew Stafford last year, for instance, before the team swung a mega-deal with the Detroit Lions.
Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are the top veterans who could be made available in the next few months — though none is guaranteed to hit the market.
After an acrimonious 2021 offseason with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers is poised to win his second straight MVP award and is chasing his second Super Bowl title. Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks also appear to have mended fences, but a 7-10 finish this year could spark one side or the other to explore other options.
Ryan also could hang around with the Atlanta Falcons for at least one more season. But the team could save significant salary cap money by moving him this offseason, and it seems unlikely it will be able to return to championship contention while the 36-year-old remains a top-end talent.
Aside from those possibilities, Indianapolis could dip into what’s expected to be a thin free agent market that could include Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
If the goal is more of a long-term solution, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis are widely considered the best options in the draft. But Ballard would have to be sold on one of them because it likely will take significant capital to get into position to select one.
That’s where the intrigue lies over the next few weeks and months. Surprises arise each offseason, and the field of prospects could grow. There’s also existing options teams might be aware of that haven’t been made public.
One thing is certain: Improvement in the passing game will be a top priority this offseason.
No matter how the Colts choose to get there.
“Our passing game has to be better,” Ballard said. “There’s a couple things that I know we have to be better at, and — look — this falls on me. Our passing game has to be better. Just has to be.”
