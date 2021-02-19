FITHIAN — Brevin Wells hit eight 3-pointers to get 30 points as the Oakwood boys basketball team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 67-33 on Friday.
Dalton Hobick had 14 points for the Comets, while Isaiah Ruch and Josh Young each added 10.
Cale Steinbaugh had 19 points for the Buffaloes, while Kaden Mingee had seven and Jace Bina added five.
At Fithian
Oakwood 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33
Geo-RF (33) — Jace Bina 2 0-0 5, Sam Kelly 0 0-0 0, Trayvion Brown 1 0-0 2, Cale Steinbaugh 7 4-6 19, Kaden Mingee 2 1-2 7, Cameron Ford 0 0-0 0, Justice Arthur 0 0-0 0, Zach Roach 0 0-0 0, Larry Brown 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-8 33
Oakwood (67) — Brevin Wells 10 2-2 30, Gavin Clouse 1 1-2 3, Griffin Trees 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Ruch 5 0-1 10, Grant Powell 0 0-0 0, Josh Young 5 0-0 10, Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 5 2-4 14. Totals: 26 5-9 67.
Geo-RF;10;13;6;4;—;33
Oakwood;18;12;28;9;—;67
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 4 (Mingee 2, Steinbaugh, Bina); Oakwood 10 (Wells 8, Hobick 2). Total fouls — Geo-RF 13, Oakwood 11. Fouled out — Arthur. Technical fouls — none.
