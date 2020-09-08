PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Charleston
Charleston Invitational
Team scores — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 50, 2. Olney 57, 3. St. Joseph-Ogden 60, 4. Mattoon 102, 5. Champaign Centennial 152, 6. Shelbyville 178, 7. Mt. Zion 207, 8. Newton 220, 9. Effingham 232, 10. Danville 261, 11. Cumberland 277, 12. Charleston 302, 13. Sullivan 370.
Individuals — 1. Gavin Kirby (Olney) 15:46.2, 2. Brock Davee (Mattoon) 15:52.62, 3. Kyle Nofziger (M-S) 15:57.92, 4. Taylor Fan (M-S) 16:44.58, 5. Brandon Mattsey (SJO) 16:45.94.
Danville (261) — 31. Micah McGruire 18:09.89, 47. Tyler Supernaut 18:44.69, 52. Nolan Spangler 19:03.66, 64. Moise York 19:45.05, 76. Michael Compton 20:57.8786. Evan Vrendenburgh 22:04.28, 92. Leighton Arnett 25:50.88.
———
At Chrisman
Cow Chip Classic
Team scores — 1. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 46, 2. Tuscola 108, 3. Monticello 120, 4. Effingham St. Anthony 127, 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 134, 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 169, 7. Iroquois West 198, 8. Decatur St. Teresa 210, 9. Urbana University High 215, 10. Okaw Valley 270, 11. Marshall 311, 12. Oakwood/Salt Fork 322, 13. Teutopolis 327, 14. Villa Grove 343, 15. Argenta-Oreana 383, 16. Paris 405, 17. Armstrong-Potomac 451, 18. Tri-County 465, 19. South Piatt 506. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Champaign St. Thomas More no score. Cissna Park no score. Champaign Judah Christian no score.
Individuals — 1. Ryder James (PBL) 15.33.0, 2. Layton Hall (ALAH) 15:43.1, 3. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:23.5, 4. Logan Beckmier (ALAH) 16:28.0, 5. Connor Price (IW) 17:03.8.
BHRA (134) — 3. Mojonnier 16:23.5, 18. Emerson Thorlton 18:08.5, 24. Ayden Ingram 18:33.4, 33. Murphy McCool 18:41.9, 64. James Dulin 19:46.3, 80. Isaiah Tidwell 20:26.4, 92. Joshua Gernand 21:10.1.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (322) — 37. Eli Ronk 18:44.8, 45. Alex Harrison 19:06.4, 83. Dalton Hobick 20:32.3, 88. Coleton Vermillion 21:00.7, 94. Jacob Taflinger 21:18.2, 100. Grant Brewer 21:34.0, 117. Ethan Brewer 22:43.6.
Armstrong-Potomac (451) — 59. Luke Gordon 19:37.8, 85. Ethan Rabb 20:54.5, 104. Eli Kennel 21:43.2, 113. Joshua Goulding 22:16.1, 124. Donavan Gudauskas 25:10.1, 132. Adrian Flores 30:00.7.
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 23. Eli Johnson 18:22.7, 38. John Phipps 18:44.9, 52. Stanley Coombs 19:22.4, 123. Blaise Hayes 24:22.3.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Charleston
Charleston Invitational
Team scores —1. Mahomet-Seymour 62, 2. Shelbyville 75, 3. Mt. Zion 85, 4. Charleston 126, 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 142, 6. Champaign Centennial 186, 7. Newton 205, 8. Effingham 207, 9. Cumberland 211, 10. Mattoon 218, 11. Danville 256. Olney no score. Sullivan no score.
Individuals — 1. Gabby Spain (Shelbyville) 18:59.67, 2. Megan Garrett (Charleston) 19:17.39, 3. Kylie Haacke (Mattoon) 19:37.93, 4. Elizabeth Sims (M-S) 20:01.22, 5. Brooklyn Sweikar (Centennial) 20:08.53.
Danville — 39. Erin Houpt 22:15.82, 61. Allison Thompson 24:45.06, 63. Kyra Dudley 24:49.33, 64. Anna Stanley 24:56.97, 67. Kaitlyn Parker 25:16.86, 80. Hallee Thomas 27:33.47, 81. Savannah Rudy 27:58.73.
———
At Chrisman
Cow Chip Classic
Team scores — 1. Monticello 29, 2. Marshall 52, 3. Urbana University High 86, 4. Champaign St. Thomas More 142, 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 194, 6. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 203, 7. Decatur St. Teresa 207, 8. Tuscola 227, 9. Effingham St. Anthony 265, 10. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 270, 11. Iroquois West 281, 12. Villa Grove 304, 13. Teutopolis 313, 14. Oakwood/Salt Fork 327, 15. Argenta-Oreana 338. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Champaign Judah Christian no score. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Okaw Valley no score. Paris no score. South Piatt no score. Tri-County no score.
Individuals — 1. Mabry Bruhn (Mont) 17:59.4, 2. Kate Ahmari (UniHigh) 18:37.6, 3. Estella Miller (Mont) 18:47.6, 4. Gabriella Moreman (BHRA) 18:51.8, 5. Rachel Koon (Mont) 19:12.2.
BHRA (270) — 4. Moreman 18:51.8, 41. Montana Reitsma 23:51.3, 78. Allie Garfield 26:17.0, 91. Isabella Martinez 27:14.2, 98. Elleannah Hedgecock 28:44.7, 105. Madeline Thorlton 30:28.4, 107. Rachel Smith 31:53.0.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (327) — Allie Morris 21:12.4, 80. Yelka Layden 26:36.5, 85. Kalie Tison 26:52.4, 96. Cassie Fugate 27:40. 103. Aaliyah Denius 29:38.2
Armstrong-Potomac — 72. Gracie Gordon 25:56.7, 100. Mattie Kennel 28:58.0, 101. Carlyn Crozier 29:05.
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 39. Hana Gillaspie 23:36.0, 58. Lindsey Franz 24:51.8, 70. Kendl Lemmon 25:53.6.
