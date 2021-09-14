CATLIN — After many games away on the road, the Westville football team played closer to home than it has been in close to two years on Saturday.
With Westville’s athletic complex close to being finished and after playing every game in the spring season and fall season out of town, the Tigers went to Salt Fork’s field to play Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine.
Westville made the most of playing in front of the majority of their fans with an 52-8 win over Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine.
The running game once again was the key for the Tigers, as Will Terry ran for 127 yards with two touchdowns on 12 rushes, Levi Pratt ran for 103 yards with three touchdowns on only six runs, Houston Bryant ran for 48 yards and a score and Craig Johnson had a 40-yard touchdown run.
In the air, Julian Ledesma hit Landon Haurez three times for 33 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers made things quick with 14 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second for a 38-0 lead and would go on from there.
Rylee Edwards had 10 tackles on defense, while Bryce Burnett had nine tackles.
Westville is 3-0 for the season, joining Salt Fork and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in being undefeated in the season so far, and will face Clifton Central on Friday. The Tigers’ next home game is scheduled for Oct. 2, when they will host Oakwood.
Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28
SENECA — The Salt Fork football team hit the road on Friday to take on Seneca and would come out with a 49-28 win.
Ben Jessup would do all the scoring for the Storm in the first half, running for 16-yard score, a 33-yards score and a 25-yard score as they held a 21-14 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Ethan McLain ran for a 34-yard score, a 61-yard score and a 31-yard score for Salt Fork and Jessup would end the scoring with a 50-yard run.
Jessup ran for 201 yards, while McClain ran for 118 yards and Ethan Davis ran for 82 yards. Colden Earles passed for 60 yards with Garrett Taylor catching two passes for those 60 yards.
Taylor, Davis and Derrek Richards each had 12 tackles for Salt Fork, who is 3-0 and will face Iroquois West on Saturday.
Momence 30, HAAP 14
MOMENCE — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team tried to make it two wins in a row on Friday against Momence.
It looked like it was going to be that way after the Cornjerkers took a 8-0 lead in the first quarter and a 14-8 lead in the second quarter, but the Redskins would take the lead later in the quarter and would go on to win 30-14.
Hunter Cannon ran for a seven-yard touchdown to start the scoring for HAAP with Anthony Zamora running in for a two-point conversion. In the second quarter, Zamora would hit Cannon with a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Zamora ended up passing for 111 yards and ran for 48 yards. Cannon caught four passes for 94 yards and ran for 20 yards.
The Cornjerkers are 1-2 and will travel to Watseka on Friday.
Iroquois West 49, GRFC 0
GILMAN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football team are still in search for its first win and first points of the season after losing 49-0 to Iroquois West on Friday.
The Buffaloes drop to 0-3 for the season and will have their first home game of the season Friday against Seneca.
Clifton Central 26, Oakwood 8
FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team continued its rough start to the season on Friday, losing 26-8 to Clifton Central.
The Comets scored their only touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Hobick to Josh Young. Hobick would hit Young again for the two-point conversion and Oakwood would take a 8-6 lead.
But Clifton Central would take the lead in the second quarter and would score two more times in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Gaven Clouse had 66 yards rushing on 23 carries, while Young had three catches for 30 yards and Griffen Trees had nine tackles.
The Comets are 0-3 and will return to action Friday against Dwight.
Seeger 38, Riverton Parke 26
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Seeger football team were down 12-8 in the first quarter, but would score 16 points in the second quarter and would go on to win 38-26 over Riverton Parke on Friday.
Peyton Chinn ended up running for 302 yards with three touchdowns of five, 12 and 15 yards for the Patriots and caught a 38-yard pass from Noah Stephen for another score. Rayce Carr would run for a seven-yard score.
Stephen ended up passing for 78 yards with Carr getting two catches for 50 yards.
The Patriots are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will now go against Covington on Friday.
Linton-Stockton 56, N. Vermillion 6
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team continued to have troubles with Linton-Stockton, losing 56-6 on Friday.
The Falcons have now lost eight games in a row to the Miners and will try to rebound on Friday when they host Riverton Parke.
