PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Boys Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-0, Hoopeston Area 1-0, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-2
Pool B — Salt Fork 2-0, Oakwood 2-0, Westville 0-2, Armstrong-Potomac 0-2
Saturday, Jan. 14 games
Hoopeston Area 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Oakwood 60, Westville 35
Salt Fork 59, Armstrong-Potomac 37
Tuesday, Jan. 17 games
Oakwood 77, Armstrong-Potomac 45
Salt Fork 43, Westville 41
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 83, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29
Thursday, Jan. 19 games
Westville vs. Armstrong-Potomac 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 games
Fifth Place game, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Girls Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Salt Fork 2-0, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1-1, Westville 0-2
Pool B — Armstrong-Potomac 3-0, Oakwood 1-2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-2, Hoopeston Area 1-2,
Friday, Jan. 13 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 25
Hoopeston Area 39, Oakwood 32
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33
Monday, Jan. 16 games
Oakwood 32, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24
Armstrong-Potomac 42, Hoopeston Area 27
Salt Fork 51, Westville 16
Wednesday, Jan. 18 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area 39
Salt Fork 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Oakwood 18
Friday, Jan. 20 games
Fifth Place game: Westville vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 8 p.m.
At Mary Miller Gym
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area 39
BHRA (49) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 11-15 13, Marleigh Schmit 0 1-2 1, Beth McMahon 4 4-4 15, Mayzee Myers 1 0-0 2, Ava Acton 5 0-0 10, Draycee Nelson 1 0-0 3, Mikayla Cox 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 16-21 49
Hoopeston Area (39) — Brylie Cox 2 2-4 6, Lacie Breymeyer 1 4-6 6, Claire Dixon 7 0-1 15, Maddie Barnes 1 0-1 2, Bre Crose 0 2-4 2, Addy Kelnhofer 0 0-0 0, Klaire Pilcher 3 2-2 8. Totals: 13 8-18 39.
BHRA;8;15;9;17;—;49
Hoopeston;13;8;7;11;— ;39
3-point field goals — BHRA 5 (McMahon 3, Nelson, Cox); Hoopeston Area 1 (Dixon). Total fouls — BHRA 19, Hoopeston Area 19. Fouled out — Peters, McMahon, Breymeyer, Pilcher Technical fouls — none.
At Mary Miller Gym
Salt Fork 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16
Salt Fork (26) — Macie Russell 3 1-1 7, Karlee Cain 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 0 2-2 2, Bracie Hird 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 1 1-1 3, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Kendyl Hurt 5 0-0 10, Brylie Smith 1 0-0 2, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-4 26
Geo-RF (16) — Kendall Roberts 1 1-1 3, J’Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savanna Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Peyton McComas 1 0-0 2, Sierra Cunningham 0 1-2 1, Sydney Spesard 3 0-0 6, Bryleigh Collom 1 0-0 2, Addi Spesard 0 0-2 0. Totals: 7 2-5 16.
Geo-RF;6;8;2;0;—;16
Salt Fork;11;3;8;4;— ;26
Total fouls — Geo-RF 10, Salt Fork 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Mary Miller Gym
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Oakwood 18
Armstrong-Potomac (35) — Brynn Spencer 2 0-0 6, Lily Jameson 2 0-0 6, Kyla Bullington 5 1-2 11, Cami Saltsgaver 3 0-0 6, McKenna Ackerman 1 0-0 2, Gigi Mulvaney 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 1-2 35.
Oakwood (18) — Rylee Wright 0 0-0 0, Jaydah Arroswmith 1 0-0 2, Bella Bradford 1 0-0 2, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 2 0-0 4, Addie Wright 3 0-0 8, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 1 0-4 2, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-4 18.
A-P;13;8;9;5;—;35
Oakwood;2;0;9;7;— ;18
3-point field goals — A-P 4 (Spencer 2, Jameson 2); Oakwood 2 (Wright 2). Total fouls — A-P 7, Oakwood 4. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
