MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NJCAA Division II National Tournament
At Mary Miller Complex
Orange County Community College 85, Scottsdale Community College 63
Scottsdale (63) — Carson Kelly 1-12 0-0 2, Tanner Poeschl 1-1 6-6 8, Tyree Tyler 5-8 2-5 12, Unisa Turay 6-19 2-3 14, Cameron Faas 6-12 0-0 15, Thomas Haskints 1-2 0-0 3, Isaiah Broady 0-3 0-0 0, Isaiah Floys 3-8 1-2 7, Braxton Hiatt 0-0 0-0 0, Darian Masi 1-1 0-0 2, Cash Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Rafe Canale 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 24-68 11-16 63.
Orange County (85) — Keon Gill 4-10 0-0 9, Darius Boben 7-11 0-0 15, Romeo Aquino 9-21 10-11 28, Kevin Stein 8-13 0-0 21, Tim Linton 3-7 0-2 6, Jared Smalls 1-1 0-0 2, Jeremiah Arne 0-1 0-0 0, Tyreke Harewood 0-0 0-0 0, George Patsalos 2-4 0-0 2, Andriel Braithwaite 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-57 12-18 72.
Scottsdale;30;33;—; 63
Orange Co.;42;43;—;85
3-point goals — Scottsdale 4-25 (Faas 3-9, Hastings 1-1, Broady 0-1, Floyd 0-2, Canale 0-2, Kelly 0-4, Turny 0-6); Orange County 7-20 (Stein 5-9, Boben 1-1, Gill 1-4, Arne 0-1). Rebounds — Scottsdale 40 (Tyler 13); Orange County 42 (Boben 9). Assists — Scottsdale 9 (Kelly 3); Orange County 16 (Aquino 6). Steals — Scottsdale 5 (Kelly 3); Orange County 7 (Boben, Linton, Smalls 2). Turnovers — Scottsdale 15, Orange County 15. Total fouls — Scottsdale 12, Orange County 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Waubonsee Community College 70, Iowa Lakes Community College 64
Waubonsee (70) — Joey Neisman 9-21 0-0 23, Duane Doss 4-12 4-7 12, Jaylyn Kelley 4-11 4-4 15, David Robinson 1-8 0-0 3, Brice Langford 2-11 4-4 8, Colton Schutt 1-5 3-3 6, Dylan Fuzak 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 22-72 15-18 70.
Iowa Lakes (64) — Ozzie Meiborg 0-3 0-0 0, Jeremiah Burke 6-17 2-3 15, Isaiah Williams 6-16 1-2 16, Anthony Holden 1-3 0-0 2, Creighton Morisch 6-14 1-1 13, Isiah Youngquist 0-1 0-0 0, Sam West 1-3 0-0 2, Benard Omooria 3-4 0-0 8, Amiri Crowder 3-7 1-1 7, Blake Kooiman 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 26-69 6-27 64.
Waubonsee;29;41;—;70
Iowa Lakes;24;40;—;64
3-point goals — Waubonsee 11-31 (Niesman 5-9, Kelley 3-7, Schutt 1-1, Fuzak 1-4, Robinson 1-6, Langford 0-1, Doss 0-3); Iowa Lakes 6-27 (Williams 3-7, Omooria 2-3, Burke 1-5, Holden 0-1, Youngquist 0-1, West 0-1, Crowder 0-1, Kooiman 0-1, Meiborg 0-3, Morisch 0-4). Rebounds — Waubonsee 48 (Langford 12); Iowa Lakes 50 (Burke 16). Assists — Waubonsee 12 (Neisman, Kelley 3); Iowa Lakes 11 (Meiborg 4). Steals — Waubonsee 8 (Neisman 3); Iowa Lakes 3 (Meiborg, Burke, Crowder). Turnovers — Waubonsee 12, Iowa Lakes 18. Total fouls — Waubonsee 11, Iowa Lakes 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Chesapeake College 85, Florida Gateway College 79
Florida Gateway (79) — Jeremiah Barze 4-8 2-2 13, Eric Canavan 1-5 7-12 9, Maurice Campbell 5-8 0-0 12, Antewan Webber 7-12 6-7 23, Ty'Darius Gulley 2-2 1-3 5, Jeremy Young 2-3 1-2 5, Nathaniel Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Kilgore 1-1 0-0 3, Amayoaah Phillips 2-6 5-5 9, Demorian Valmyr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-45 22-31 79.
Chesapeake (85) — Lamont Powell 8-13 7-10 25, Ezekiel Edwards 2-5 0-1 4, DJ Earl 3-10 4-10 12, JayShaun Freeman 3-8 1-5 10, Justin DeMaria 3-8 0-0 8, Izaiah Credle 4-9 4-5 13, TaQuan Courtney 1-4 0-0 3, Azim Dana 4-7 2-5 10, Tom Nisson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-65 18-36 85.
Florida Gateway;34;45;—;79
Chesapeake;34;51;—;85
3-point goals — Florida Gateway 9-17 (Barze 3-5, Webber 3-7, Campbell 2-3, Kilgore 1-1, Phillips 0-1); Chesapeake 11-32 (Freeman 3-7, Powell 2-3, Earl 2-5, DeMaria 2-7, Courtney 1-3, Credle 1-4, Nisson 0-1, Edwards 0-2). Rebounds — Florida Gateway 37 (Barze 8); Chesapeake 34 (Freeman 6). Assists — Florida Gateway 6 (Webber 2); Chesapeake 12 (Earl 5). Steals — Florida Gateway 3 (Campbell 2); Chesapeake 6 (Earl 3). Turnovers — Florida Gateway 19, Chesapeake 5. Total fouls — Florida Gateway 26, Chesapeake 20. Fouled out — Edwards, DeMaria. Technical fouls — Florida Gateway. `
Macomb Community College 66, Davidson-Davie 63
Macomb (66) — Linden Holder 1-5 0-0 3, Aidan Rubio 9-21 2-3 23, Tamario Adley 3-8 2-3 9, Kareem Aburashed 2-4 0-0 4, Tymias Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Cameron McEvans 1-5 2-2 5, Jaylen Daughtery 5-9 3-6 13, Juwan Maxey 2-7 0-0 4. Totals: 25-63 10-16 66.
Davidson-Davie (63) — Jarvis Tillman 1-1 0-0 3, Jonathan Foust 1-3 1-4 3, Jaheim Taylor 3-12 0-0 7, Aaron Ross 1-3 0-0 2, Chase Mebane 7-9 1-3 15, Raymond Bellamy 2-3 1-3 5, Trey Fields 2-2 2-2 6, Jahlen King 8-15 1-2 22, Elan Muniz 0-0 0-0 0, Nygie Stroman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-48 6-14 63.
Macomb;27;39;—; 66
Davidson-Davie;33;30;—; 63
3-point goals — Macomb 6-24 (Rubio 3-9, Adley 1-2, McEvans 1-3, Holder 1-4, Williams 0-1, Maxey 0-5); Davidson-Davie 7-17 (King 5-9, Tillman 1-1, Taylor 1-5, Foust 0-1, Bellamy 0-1). Rebounds — Macomb 37 (Daugherty 12); Davidson-Davie 31 (Mebane 7). Assists — Macomb 12 (Adley 6); Davidson-Davie 8 (Taylor, Bellamy, McNeill 2). Steals — Macomb 7 (Williams, McEvans 2); Davidson-Davie 5 (Bellamy, McNeill 2). Turnovers — Macomb 14, Davidson-Davie 21. Total fouls — Macomb 14, Davidson-Davie 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Milwaukee Area Technical College 79, Niagara County Community College 65
Milwaukee Area (79) — Mikale Stevenson 5-10 0-1 11, DeMarco Clayton 1-5 2-4 4, Ke'Varius Taylor 3-5 3-3 9, Shelton Williams 4-12 2-2 10, Mason Johnson 10-11 1-4 21, Staishaun Kelley 0-1 3-4 3, Jermayn Baxter 2-3 0-0 4, Richard Warren 3-4 0-2 6, Tarek Abdel kireem 5-11 0-0 11. Totals: 33-62 11-20 79.
Niagara County (65) — LaMarqus Merchant Jr. 0-4, 0-0 0, Aaron Miller 4-13 4-4 13, Lamar Lovelace 6-13 2-5 15, Allen Fordham 1-11 0-0 2, Fenley Jean-Baptiste 0-3 0-0 0, Oumaru Hydara 2-7 0-0 4, JaVaughn Jones 4-7 0-0 8, Julian Cunningham 1-6 0-0 2, Jalen Franklin 1-6 0-0 2, DeMarley Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Noreon Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor Sanders 3-7 0-0 7, Jaral Farmer 3-4 0-1 6, Finn Mohl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-84 5-24 65.
Milwaukee Area;39;40;—; 79
Niagara County;22;43;—; 65
3-point goals — Milwaukee Area 2-15 (Abdel kireem 1-4, Stevenson 1-5, Taylor 0-1, Williams 0-1, Baxter 0-1, Clayton 0-3); Niagara County 5-24 (Miller 1-2, Franklin 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Lovelace 1-3, Williams 1-4, Merchant 0-1, Cunningham 0-4, Fordham 0-6). Rebounds — Milwaukee Area 46 (Williams 12); Niagara County 47 (Miller 7). Assists — Milwaukee Area 18 (Stevenson 11); Niagara County 8 (Merchant, Lovelace, Jones 2). Steals — Milwaukee Area 6 (Stevenson 4); Niagara County 6 (Franklin 2). Turnovers — Milwaukee Area 21, Niagara County 19. Total fouls — Milwaukee Area 14, Niagara County 22. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Niagara County 1.
