PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Boys Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Pool B — Salt Fork, Oakwood, Westville, Armstrong-Potomac
Saturday, Jan. 14 games
Hoopeston Area vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 3:45 p.m.
Oakwood vs. Westville, 5:15 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 games
Oakwood vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19 games
Westville vs. Armstrong-Potomac 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 games
Fifth Place game, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
At Fithian
Oakwood 77, Hoopeston Area 58
Hoopeston Area (58) — Owen Root 5-10 1-2 12, Preston VanDeVeer 2-6 0-4 4, Mason Rush 3-5 0-0 7, Anthony Zamora 4-7 7-12 15, Kendrick Sigerill 4-4 0-1 8, Wyatt Eisenmann 3-4 0-0 6, Trenton Montez 2-2 0-0 4, Ethan Steiner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 24-41 8-19 58.
Oakwood (77) — Josh Ruch 6-11 5-7 17, Brody Taflinger 6-8 1-3 14, Dalton Hobick 14-22 1-1 37, Jackson Dudley 2-6 0-3 5, Alec Harrison 1-3 0-4 2, Cort Vermillion 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 30-51 7-18 77.
Hoopeston Area `17 `9 `17 `15 `— `58
Oakwood `17 `21 `14 `25 `— `77
3-pointers — Hoopeston Area 2-5 (Root 1-2, Rush 1-2, VanDeVeer 0-1). Oakwood 10-23 (Hobick 8-13, Taflinger 1-3, Dudley 1-4, Ruch 0-2, Harrison 0-1). Rebounds — Hoopeston Area 23 (Root 6, Zamora 4, Sigerill 2, Eisenmann 2, Montez 2, Steiner 2, VanDeVeer 1, Rush 1, TEAM 3). Oakwood 26 (Harrison 9, Dudley 5, Vermillion 4, Ruch 2, Hobick 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Hoopeston Area 14 (Zamora 4, Root 2, Rush 2, Montez 2, VanDeVeer 1, Siegerill 1, Eisenmann 1, Steiner 1). Oakwood 17 (Hobick 7, Taflinger 6, Dudley 3, Ruch 1). Turnovers — Hoopeston Area 20, Oakwood 16. Steals — Hoopeston Area 7 (Root 4, Zamora 1, Eisenmann 1, Montez 1). Oakwood 12 (Dudley 5, Taflinger 3, Hobick 3, Vermillion 1). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 14, Oakwood 17. Fouled out — none. Technicals — Hobick. Officials — Clint Howard, Roger Montgomery and Tim Revello.
Records — Hoopeston Area 6-8 overall, 1-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood 12-5 overall, 2-1 in the VVC.
JV score — Oakwood 45, Hoopeston Area 20
At Shebby Gymnasium
Schlarman Academy 55, Armstrong-Potomac 49
Armstrong-Potomac (49) — Kollin Asbury 8 4-5 20, Cole Bailey 2 7-10 11, Bowen Hesterburg 3 0-0 9, Cain Buhr 2 1-2 6, Nathan Rogers 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 12-17 49.
Schlarman (55) — Jerry Reed 9 8-8 26, Jerrius Atkinson 4 6-8 14, C.L. Dye 3 2-3 8, Jamarrea McNeal 2 0-0 4, Peyton Kuemmerle 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 16-19 55.
A-P `17 `10 `6 `16 `— `49
Schlarman `9 `20 `9 `17 `— `55
3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 5 (Hesterberg 3, Buhr 1, Rogers 1). Schlarman 3 (Dye 2, Kuemmerle 1).
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 4-10 overall, 0-3 in the VVC. Schlarman Academy 4-7 overall, 1-1 in the VVC.
At Milford
Salt Fork 53, Milford 43
Salt Fork (53) — Ty Smoot 2 0-0 5, Jameson Remole 4 7-8 18, Blake Hettmansberger 1 1-2 3, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 2 5-7 9, Garrett Taylor 7 2-2 16. Totals: 17 15-19 53.
Milford (43) — Sawyer Laffoon 2 0-0 5, Gavin Schunke 4 1-2 12, R.J. Mann 1 0-0 2, Payton Harwood 1 0-2 2, Adin Portwood 6 8-9 20, Tevon Longest 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 9-13 43.
Salt Fork `17 `14 `9 `13 `— `53
Milford `15 `12 `9 `7 `— `43
3-pointers — Salt Fork 4 (Remole 3, Smoot 1). Milford 4 (Schunke 3, Laffoon 1). Total fouls — Salt Fork 18, Milford 15. Fouled out — none.
Records — Salt Fork 14-1 overall, 4-0 in the VVC. Milford 11-6 overall, 2-1 in the VVC.
At Cissna Park
Westville 69, Cissna Park 35
Westville (69) — Zach Russell 0 0-0 0, Landon Haurez 6 4-6 16, Kamden Maddox 9 1-1 22, Ethan McMasters 1 1-2 3, Cade Schaumburg 3 0-0 7, Tryce Setser 1 0-0 2, Drew Witchtowski 4 1-1 9, Easton Barney 2 1-1 5, Matthew Darling 2 0-0 5, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 8-11 69.
Cissna Park (35) — Seth Walder 2 0-0 5, Chase Petry 1 0-0 3, Colson Carley 2 0-0 5, Tyler Neukomm 1 0-0 2, Brayden Bruens 1 0-0 3, Gavin Spitz 4 1-2 10, Gabe Bohlmann 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 2-4 35
Westville `11 `18 `24 `16 `— `69
Cissna Park `8 `10 `8 `9 `— `35
3-pointers — Westville 5 (Maddox 3, Schaumburg 1, Darling 1), Cissna Park 5 (Walder 1, Petry 1, Carley 1, Bruens 1, Spitz 1). Total fouls — Westville 9, Cissna Park 10. Fouled out — none.
Records — Westville 10-5 overall, 1-2 in the VVC. Cissna Park 1-15 overall, 0-4 in the VVC.
At Georgetown
Iroquois West 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38
Iroquois West (54) — Evan Izquiendo 0 0-0 0, Sam McMillan 8 0-0 17, CJ Perzee 0 0-0 0, Kyler Meents 0 0-0 0, Dean Clendenen 0 0-0 0, Tyler Reed 2 1-2 6, Ryan Manahan 0 0-0 0, Kyle Manahan 0 0-0 0, Cannon Leonard 12 5-9 29, Jace Pankey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 6-11 54.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (38) — A'Jhon Watson 5 1-2 11, Cameron Steinbaugh 4 0-1 8, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 0 2-2 2, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 4 4-4 14, Kevin Morgan 0 0-0 0, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, J.J. Hall 1 1-1 3. Totals: 14 8-10 38.
Iroquois West `15 `9 `15 `15 `— `54
Geo-RF `6 `18 `6 `8 `— `38
3-pointers — Iroquois West 2 (McMillan 1, Reed 1). Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2 (Maquet 2). Total fouls — Iroquois West 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9. Fouled out — none.
Records — Iroquois West 10-3 overall, 3-0 in the VVC. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3-11 overall, 0-3 in the VVC.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Girls Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Salt Fork, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Westville
Pool B — Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood. Hoopeston Area, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Friday, Jan. 13 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Westville, 5 p.m.
Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16 games
Oakwood vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Westville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 games
Hoopeston Area vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 games
Fifth Place game, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Westville 43
Westville (43) — Lani Gondzur 4 1-2 9, Lydia Gondzur 4 5-6 14, Hadley Jones 0 1-2 1, Maddie Appl 4 0-0 8, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-0 2, Aubrie Jenkins 3 3-7 9. Totals: 16 10-17 43.
Geo-RF (46) — Kendall Roberts 5 5-6 15, J'Lynn Waltz 3 0-0 6, Savana Cunningham 3 1-5 7, Peyton McComas 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham, 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 3 0-2 6, Bryleigh Collom 2 1-4 5, Addie Spesard 2 3-4 7. Totals: 18 10-21 46.
Westville;11;5;13;14;—;43
Geo-RF;11;10;5;20;— ;46
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Lydia Gondzur). Total fouls — Westville 12, Geo-RF 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.