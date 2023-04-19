Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.