PREP BASEBALL
At Kansas
Westville 14, Tri-County 0
Westville‘300‘065‘— ‘14 ‘11‘ 0
Tri-County‘000‘000‘—‘0‘5‘4
WP — Landon Haurez. LP — Brown. Two or more hits — W: Ethan McMasters 3, Zach Russell, Haurez TC: Ehlers, Logan. 2B — W: McMasters. Haurez TC: Logan. 3B — W: McMasters. HR — W: McMasters, Kamden Maddox. RBIs — W: Maddox 4, McMasters 3, Russell 3, Haurez, Cade Schaumburg, Matthew Darling.
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Oakwood 0
Oakwood‘000‘000‘— ‘0 ‘2‘ 5
St. Joe-Ogden‘302‘014‘—‘10‘9‘1
WP — Hale. LP — Alec Harrison. Two or more hits — SJO: Voorhees, Waller. 2B — SJO: Waller. RBIs — SJO: Waller 3, Robertson, Price, Earley.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 8, Seeger 7
Seeger‘202‘000‘3‘— ‘7 ‘9‘ 5
F. Central‘021‘010‘4‘—‘8‘7‘2
WP — Brayden Prickett. LP — Landon Walker. Two or more hits — S: Noah Stephen 3, Jace Ware, Walker FC: Cole Garbison, Luke Foxworthy. 2B — S: Ware 2, Gatlin Swaney RBIs — S: Swaney 3, Walker, Ware. FC: Kyle Slinker 2, Nolan Acton 2, Foxworthy, Andrew Woodrow.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 12, Fountain Central 2
F. Central‘101‘00‘— ‘2 ‘3‘ 2
Seeger‘140‘25‘—‘12‘12‘0
WP — Peyton Reynolds. LP — Lukas Miller. Two or more hits — S: Caleb Edwards 3, Christian Holland, Jace Ware, Noah Stephen, Dylan Walters. 2B — S: Ware 2, Walters. HR — FC: Owen Acton. RBIs — FC: Acton, Brayden Prickett S: Stephen 4, Ware 2, Edwards, Holland, Reynolds.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Monticello
Westville 4, Monticello 3
Westville‘001‘002‘000‘01‘— ‘4 ‘11‘ 3
Monticello‘000‘002‘100‘00‘—‘3‘7‘2
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Patton. Two or more hits — W: Ariel Clarkston 3, Sabalaskey 3, Lilly Kiesel. M: Swartz 3. 2B — W: Clarkston, Sabalaskey. HR — W: Clarkston. M: Trybom. RBIs — W: Clarkston 3 M: Trybom.
Records — Westville 14-1 overall.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Thorntown, Ind.
Covington 3, Western Boone 2
Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Addie Jones 6-3, 7-5. Leelah Fettig (WB) def. Halle Grady 6-1, 6-3. Abby Brunty (WB) def. Kendall Shumaker 2-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Doubles — Addison Streuer-Lilly Hacquet (C) def. Janie Ransom-Isabel Adams 6-1, 6-2. Trinity Cope-Isabella Lynch (C) def. Cami Baird-Mallory Hayden 6-2, 6-3.
Records — Covington 3-2 overall
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, North Montgomery 0
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Paige Hudson 6-1, 6-2, Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Sydney Neideffer 6-1, 6-0. Josie Harshbarger (FC) def. Abigail Allen 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Shayna Ratcliff-Reagan Little 6-1, 6-1. Laney Hoagland-Kendall Eberly (FC) def. Sarika Gabhauala-Dayanna Reyes 6-1, 6-3.
