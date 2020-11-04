PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Tuesday
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Faith Christian 51, Fountain Central 43
Faith Christian (51) — Aesha Vogt 5-9 2-2 12, Emma Bell 2-7 0-0 4, Sydeny Argo 5-14 5-8 16, Abbey Bolt 2-6 0-4 4, Ella Bolton 0-4 0-0 0, Lily Martin 4-14 4-11 9, Schoenradt 2-7 2-4 6. Totals: 20-61 10-21 51
Fountain Central (43) — Jerzi Hersberger 1-12 0-1 2, Nola Walls 1-5 0-0 2, Dakota Borman 6-12 7-14 21, Kaylnn Kirkpatrick 0-3 0-0 0, Gracie Foxworthy 2-4 0-0 4, Larissa Bowers 6-10 2-2 14. Totals: 16-47 9-17 43.
F. Christian;10;10;21;10;—;51
F. Central;8;12;18;5;— ;43
Total fouls — Faith Christian 19, Fountain Central 20. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
