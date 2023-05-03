PREP BASEBALL
At Armstrong
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Armstrong-Potomac 0
BHRA‘100‘020‘0‘— ‘3 ‘5‘ 0
A-P‘000‘000‘0‘—‘0‘4‘2
WP — Karson Stevenson. LP — Kollin Asbury. RBIs — BHRA: Chaz Dubois, Enrique Rangel, Jordan Johnson.
At Cayuga, Ind.
Riverton Parke 9, North Vermillion 1
R. Parke‘101‘115‘0‘— ‘9 ‘9‘ 1
N. Vermillion‘100‘000‘0‘—‘1‘4‘5
WP — Kyle Price. LP — Brody Rice. Two or more hits — RP: Derron Hazzard 3, Collett Sanders NV: Brody Rice. 2B — NV: Gavin Bean. 3B — RP: Hazzard. RBIs — RP: Hazzard 2, Charlie Belcher 2, Brandon Todd 2, Lane Jordan, Sanders NV: Bean.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 16, Attica 0
Attica‘000‘00‘— ‘0 ‘0‘ 2
F. Central‘448‘0x‘—‘16‘5‘1
WP — Lukas Miller. LP — Miller. Two or more hits — FC: Luke Foxworthy. 2B — FC: Foxworthy. RBIs — FC: Foxworthy 3, Cole Garbison 2, Miller 2, Kyle Slinker 2, Brayden Prickett, Nolan Acton, Bryson Davis.
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 1, Seeger 0
Seeger‘000‘000‘0‘— ‘0 ‘4‘ 3
Covington‘000‘001‘x‘—‘1‘2‘0
WP — Dane Gerling LP — Luke Pluimer. Two or more hits — S: Peyton Reynolds.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Armstrong
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Armstrong-Potomac 2
BHRA‘302‘120‘0‘— ‘8 ‘13‘ 3
A-P‘200‘000‘0‘—‘2‘8‘1
WP — Eva Ronto. LP — Acascia Gernentz. Two or more hits — BHRA: Natalie Clapp 3, Draycee Nelson 3, Ava Acton, Ella Myers, Raeghan Dickison AP: Tinley Parkerson. 2B — BHRA: Dickison, Acton. 3B — BHRA: Myers, Acton. HR — BHRA: Myers. RBIs — BHRA: Myers 4, Acton, Morgan Bozarth, Addison Wallace AP: Parkerson, Cami Saltsgaver.
At Westville
Westville 17, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF‘000‘0‘— ‘0 ‘0‘ 2
Westville‘629‘x‘—‘17‘7‘0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Sophia Loucks. 2B — W: Mia Lane. RBIs — W: Lane 3, Ariel Clarkston 3, Jazmyn Bennett 2, Lilly Kiesel 2, McKynze Carico, Karma Chism, Sabalaskey, Laney Cook, Izzy Silva.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2
GCMS‘000‘002‘0‘— ‘2 ‘6‘ 4
Salt Fork‘130‘322‘x‘—‘11‘9‘1
WP — Kendyl Hurt LP — Rosendahl. Two or more hits — GCMS: Rosendahl 3 SF: Alexa Jamison, Macie Russell, Karli McGee. 2B — GCMS: McDonald, Rosendahl SF: McGee 2, Jamison, Ava Ringstrom. 3B — GCMS: Rosendahl. SF: Russell. RBIs — GCMS: Rosendahl, Boundy SF: McGee 4, Jamison, Russell, Hurt, Ringstrom.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Clinton, Ind.
Covington 5, S. Vermillion 0
Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Amelia Craig 6-2, 6-0. Halle Grady (C) def. Jessica Servis 6-0, 6-0. Kendall Shumaker (C) def. Shirley Kennedy 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Lilly Hacquet-Addison Streuer (C) def. Emily Vaughn-Leah Sampson 6-1, 6-0. Isabella Lynch-Trinity Cope (C) def. Cora Cottrell-Taylor Inman 7-5, 6-2
Records — Covington 5-6 overall, 4-1 in Wabash River Conference.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Lafayette Jefferson 0
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Emily Riley 6-0, 6-0. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Briselda Aquino 6-0, 6-0. Josie Harshberger (FC) def. Ava Brittinger 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Ashley Perez-Maggie Bullock 6-1, 6-2. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland (FC) def Amelia McAuliff-Cameron Helton 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.
Records — Fountain Central 9-2 overall
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament
At Winter Park
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 3, Heartland Community College 2
Heartland ‘000 ‘110 ‘0 ‘— ‘2 ‘5 ‘2
Danville Area ‘201 ‘000 ‘x ‘— ‘3 ‘6 ‘0
WP — Rylee Richey. LP — Amber Tellmeyer. Save — Raven Morrison. Two or more hits — Heartland: Mya Robinson. Danville Area: Richey. Ali Grenzebach. HR — Heartland: Robinson. RBIs — Heartland: Robinson. Grace Wyman. Danville Area: Richey, Ashlynn McPeak.
———
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 8, Heartland Community College 0
Heartland ‘000 ‘000 ‘— ‘0 ‘3 ‘4
Danville Area ‘221 ‘111 ‘— ‘8 ‘12 ‘1
WP — Kyleigh Weller. LP — Lauren Shively. Two or more hits — Danville Area: Raven Morrison 3, Rylee Richey 2. 2B — Heartland: Sadie Christensen, Danielle Bogle. Danville Area: Morrison, Richey, Kelsey Martiage. 3B — Danville Area: Morrison. RBIs — Danville Area: Morrison 2, Martiage, Danielle Shuey, Ashlynn McTagertt, Jewella Wolfe.
Records — Heartland Community College 12-28 overall. Danville Area Community College 38-19 overall.
