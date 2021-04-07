PREP BASEBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Southmont 3, Covington 2
Southmont`201`000`0`— `3`12`1
Covington`000`002`0`—`2`9`0
WP — Nick Scott. LP — Dane Gerling. Two or more hits — S: Mason Hall, Scott, Chayce Howel, Trip Ward C: Conlan Moore 3, Trace Hammer. 2B — S: Scott, Hall C: Karver Fye, Gage Pearman, Hammer, Moore. RBIs — S: Hall 2, Howel C: Hammer.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Riverton Parke 12, Fountain Central 3
R. Parke`135`003`0`— `12 `9`4
F. Central`000`120`0`—`3`6`5
WP — Odell. LP — Luke Foxworthy. Two or more hits — RP: Robbins 3, Barnes 2 FC: Carson Eberly. 2B — RP: Collings FC: Lukas Miller. 3B — RP: Barnes. RBIs — RP: Collings 2, Robbins 2, Todd 2, Barnes, Gilbert FC: Owen Acton, Miller.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Rockville, Ind.
Parke Heritage 2, North Vermillion 0
N. Vermillion`000`000`0`— `0 `7`0
P. Heritage`000`020`x`—`2`5`0
WP — Falls. LP — Emily Fitzwater. Two or more hits — NV: Fitzwater, Ava Martin PH: Ramey. 2B — NV: Alexis Brink, Cami Pearman PH: Hanson. RBIs — PH: Hanson 2.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Riverton Parke 19, Fountain Central 5
R. Parke`3(10)0`42`—`19`8`0
Fountain Central`320`00`—`5`8`1
WP — Ava Pharr. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — RP: Caeden Bennett 3 FC: Marley Massey, Chloe Golia. 2B — RP: Bennett 3 FC: Golia. 3B — RP: Reaghan Benjamin. FC: Massey. HR — RP: Bailey Duke. FC: Kirkpatrick, Golia. RBIs — RP: Bennett 7, Duke 3, Benjamin 3, Arial Wright 2, Maddie Belcher FC: Golia 3, Kirkpatrick.
PREP SOCCER
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Judah Christian 2
J. Christian`1`1`—`2
BHRA`2`1`—`3
First half
BHRA — Elijah Tidwell
BHRA — Keanu King
JC — Nathan Kereri
Second half
JC — Colin Magenhemer
BHRA — Ethan Tutwiler (assist King)
Game statistics
Keeper saves — JC: Mason Penn 9; BHRA: Garret Huls 7
Records — BHRA 7-2-1 overall.
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2
Fisher/GCMS`1`1`—`2
Oakwood/SF`1`1`—`2
First half
FGCMS — Alex Minion (assist Seth Barnes)
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Brady Tevebaugh)
Second half
FGCMS — Seth Kollross (assist Barnes).
OSF — Grant Powell
Game statistics
Shots on goal — FGCMS 7, OSF 9. Keeper saves — FGCMS: Parker Rollins 9; OSF: Aaron Dean 5
Records — OSF 8-1-1.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0, Blue Ridge 0
Blue Ridge`0`0`—`0
Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0
Game statistics
Keeper saves — BR: Abby Boleyn 7; GRFW: Chance Bays 4
Records — Blue Ridge 2-2-4 overall, GRFW 1-5-1.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
West Vigo 3, Covington 2
Singles — Kaitlin Whitford (WV) def. Grace Wright 6-0, 6-4; Ellie Easton (WV) def. Emma Taylor 6-3, 7-5; Keira Anderson (WV) def. Amber Cruser 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Naia Pettit-Karyn Engle (C) def. Abigail Mechan-Emily Gabbard 6-0, 6-2; Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner (C) def. Pauline Debaun-Ellie Davis 6-0, 6-1.
Records — Covington 0-1 overall, West Vigo 1-0 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Chrisman
Salt Fork 2, Chrisman 0
Salt Fork`25`25
Chrisman`23`22
Statistical leaders
Kills — SF: Zoe Washkowiak 6; C: Maecy Johnson 7, Haley Chaney 5, Kailey Phipps 2, Reese Anderson, Sequoyah Cook, Hannah Lunter. Blocks — SF: Waskowiak 3; C: Johnson 3, Anderson 3, Phipps 2, Lunger. Assists — C: Lunger 26. Service aces — SF: Washlowiak, C: Chaney, Johnson, Phipps. Digs — C: Johnson 10, Chaney 9, Phipps 7, Cook 6, Anderson 5.
At Georgetown
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
A-P`25`25
Geo-RF`23`21
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Eva Ford 6, Trinity Collins 5. Blocks — Camryn Sloan 4, Collins 3, Gentry Howard. Assists — Makaelyn Lagacy 14. Service aces — Lagacy 2, Kendall Roberts 2. Digs — Howard 8, Collins 5.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Kankakee
Kankakee Community College 12, Danville Area Community College 11
DACC`101`024`120`— `11 `16`2
KCC`110`233`20x`—`12`15`2
WP — Trey Bryant. LP — Dylan Henning Two or more hits — D: Chase Vinson 3, Ethan Hall 3, Cole Carnahan 3, Dawson Johns, Kyle Bartman K: Tyler Jakob 3, Ian Sanders, Owen Jackson, Josiah Zamora, Garrett Latoz, Joey Humphrey. 2B — D: Bartman, Carnahan, Vinson K: Latoz, Zamora, Sanders, Jakob, Jackson. HR — D: Johns 2. K: Latoz, Jackson, Jakob. RBIs — D: Vinson 5, Johns 2, Noah Laurent, Hall, Carnahan K: Latoz 2, Zamora 2, Jackson 2, Sanders, Humphrey, Jakob, Drake Schrodt.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Winter Park
Game 1
Parkland College 13, Danville Area Community College 6
Parkland`410`212`3`— `13`17`1
DACC`201`101`1`—`6`11`2
WP — Chayse Ramey. LP — Hailey Hunter. Two or more hits — P: Isabel Shafer 3, Lizzy Davis 3, Reagan Cheely, Summer Johnson, Taylor Dugger, Casy Mandrell, Sydney Eichelberger D: Taylor Stal, Ashlynn McTagertt, Natalie Shuey. 2B — P: Johnson, Cheely, Mandrell, Davis, Anna Walker D: Stal 2, McTagertt 2, Hailee Gifford, McKenzie Richardson. 3B — P: Shafer. D: Bailee Parker. RBIs — P: Cheely 3, Shafer 2, Davis 2, Mandrell 2, Walker, Dugger D: McTagertt 2, Shuey 2, Stal, Payten Redman.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 12, Parkland College 4
Parkland`102`010`x`— `4`6`8
DACC`042`213`x`—`12`12`1
WP — Hannah Forrest. LP — Josie Birch. Two or more hits — P: Anna Walker D: Hailey Hunter 3, Maclynne Steele, Taylor Stal. 2B — P: Summer Johnson, Isabel Shafer, Walker D: Stal 2, Steele, Shayla Mills. 3B — P: Walker. D: Payten Redman, Natalie Shuey. RBIs — P: Walker 2, Lizzy Davis, Casy Mandrell D: Steele 2, Mills 2, Shuey, Stal, Redman, Parker.
