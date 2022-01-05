PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Catlin
Milford 39, Salt Fork 38
Milford (39) — Sawyer Laffoon 3-4 2-4 9, Andrew White 0-2 0-0 0, William Teig 4-6 2-4 10, Adin Portwood 3-12 6-8 14, Nicholas Warren 1-4 2-4 4, R.J. Mann 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 12-30 12-20 39.
Salt Fork (38) — Colden Earles 5-11 0-1 11, Camden Smoot 1-3 1-2 3, Blake Hettmansberger 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Norton 6-11 4-7 16, Michael Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan Kirby 1-2 0-0 2, Jameson Remole 2-3 0-0 6, Cameron Merritt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-42 5-10 38.
Milford `9 `9 `7 `14 `— `39
Salt Fork `4 `5 `8 `21 `— `38
3-pointers — Milford 3-8 (Portwood 2-4, Laffoon 1-1, White 0-2, Warren 0-1). Salt Fork 3-13 (Remole 2-3, Earles 1-5, Hettmansberger 0-1, Norton 0-2, Jones 0-1, Kirby 0-1). Rebounds — Milford 17 (Teig 6, Warren 5, Laffoon 3, Portwood 2, TEAM 1). Salt Fork 25 (Norton 9, Smoot 8, Earles 4, Jones 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Milford 6 (Laffoon 2, White 1, Teig 1, Portwood 1, Warren 1). Salt Fork 9 (Norton 4, Earles 1, Smott 1, Jones 1, Kirby 1, Remole 1). Turnovers — Milford 15, Salt Fork 22. Steals — Milford 12 (Laffoon 4, Teig 3, Portwood 3, White 1, Mann 1). Salt Fork 9 (Smoot 3, Norton 3, Remole 2, Earles 1). Total fouls — Milford 13, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — none. Officials — Dave Cronk, John Hardcastle, Chris Vorick.
Records — Milford 13-5 overall, 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Salt Fork 10-5 overall, 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
JV game — Salt Fork 32, Milford 30.
At Hoopeston
Oakwood 57, Hoopeston Area 45
Oakwood (57) — Gaven Clouse 5 2-2 12, Griffin Trees 3 0-0 6, Josh Ruch 7 0-0 15, Grant Powell 3 1-2 9, Dalton Hobick 1 0-1 3, Tanner Pichon 5 0-0 10, Alec Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 3-5 57.
Hoopeston Area (45) — Wyatt Eisenmann 3 0-0 7, Nick Hofer 3 0-0 7, Preston Van de Veer 1 2-2 5, Isaias Diaz 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 8 7-8 24. Totals: 16 9-10 45.
Oakwood;20;15;9;13;—;57
Hoopeston;7;4;15;19;—;45
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Powell 2, Hobick, Ruch); Hoopeston Area 4 (Eisenmann, Hofer, Van de Veer, Brown). Total fouls — Salt Fork 12, Hoopeston Area 11. Fouled out — None Technical fouls — none.
At Westville
Cissna Park 54, Westville 47
Cissna Park (54) — Ethan Huse 1 0-0 3, Gavin Savoree 4 4-4 15, Chase Petry 0 0-0 0, Tyler Neukomm 2 0-0 4, Malaki Veckler 9 1-3 19, Gavin Spitz 3 2-4 8, Gabe Bohlman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-11 54.
Westville (47) — Zach Russell 0 0-0 0, Landon Haurez 3 1-4 7, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 2 5-6 9, Luke Johnson 2 2-2 7, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 5 1-2 11, Bryce Burnett 6 1-2 13. Totals: 18 10-16 47.
Cissna Park;13;10;15;16;—;54
Westville;15;5;15;12;—;47
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 4 (Savoree 3, Huse); Westville 1 (Johnson). Total fouls — Cissna Park 12, Westville 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Armstrong
Salt Fork 62, Armstrong-Potomac 49
Salt Fork (62) — Colden Earles 5 2-3 12, Nathan Kirby 2 0-0 4, Camden Smoot 2 2-3 6, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-2 0, Blake Norton 8 7-10 26, Michael Jones 1 2-2 4, Garrett Taylor 5 0-0 10. Totals: 24 13-20 62.
Armstrong-Potomac (49) — Kollin Asbury 7 3-6 17, Cole Bailey 1 2-2 4, Brody Howard 5 2-2 16, Evan Schluter 2 0-0 4, Luke Johnson 1 0-0 2, Seth Gordon 3 0-0 6, Cain Buhr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-10 49.
Salt Fork;13;14;11;24;—;62
A-P;16;6;15;12;—;49
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Norton); Hometown 4 (Ebert 2, Baumgart 1, Nichols 1). Total fouls — Salt Fork 11, A-P 15. Fouled out — Gordon. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Westville
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40, Westville 29
Geo-RF (40) — Kendall Roberts 4 1-2 10, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 1 0-2 2, Sydney Spesard 5 2-2 12, Bryleigh Collom 3 0-0 6, Addie Spesard 3 4-6 10, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-12 40.
Westville (29) — Hadley Cox 4 1-4 10, Lani Gondzur 0 0-0 0, Lydia Gondzur 1 2-5 4, Kelsie High 1 0-0 2, Carico McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 2 1-6 5, Aubrie Jenkins 4 0-0 8. Totals: 12 4-15 29.
Geo-RF;10;9;10;11;—;40
Westville;5;8;9;7;—;29
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 1 (Roberts); Westville 1 (Cox). Total fouls — Geo-RF 9, Westville 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Thorntown, Ind.
Western Boone 42, Fountain Central 28
Fountain Central (28) — Rylee Simko 0 0-0 0, Brailey Hoagland 1 0-0 2, Jerzi Hershberger 3 1-2 8, Hannah Prickett 2 3-4 7, KayLee Spragg 3 0-1 6, Kendra Earlywine 0 1-3 1, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 1 0-1 2, Sami Krout 1 0-0 2, Kendall Eberly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-11 28.
Western Boone (42) — Twrwiske 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2, Wynkoop 2 0-0 5, Pennington 6 1-2 13, Rutherford 2 2-6 6, Cripe 0 0-0 0, Koch 0 0-0 0, Roys 5 3-5 13. Totals: 17 6-13 42.
F. Central;3;7;7;11;—;28
W. Boone;10;15;7;10;—;42
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 1 (Hershberger); Western Boone 2 (Terwiske, Wynkoop). Total fouls — Fountain Central 11, Western Boone 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Fountain Central 5-10 overall.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 44, Covington 26
Covington (26) — Therin Holland 1 0-0 3, Brown 0 0-0 0, Briley Peyton 2 0-0 5, Shiann Haymaker 1 0-0 2, Emma Holycross 0 2-2 2, Lilly Hacquet 2 0-0 5, Erica Estes 0 0-0 0, Sydni Crain 1 0-0 2, Magdalena Sandlin 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0, Micah Stonecipher 0 1-2 1, Kali Petit 3 0-2 6, Lauren Vale 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-6 26.
Seeger (44) — Riley Shrader 3 7-7 13, Cece Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Emma Brenner 0 0-0 0, Addison Shrader 1 1-2 4, Aubry Cole 8 3-4 25, Anna Moore 0 0-0 0, Paige Laffoon 1 0-0 2, Hannah Frodge 0 0-0 0, Ellen McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-13 44.
Covington;9;3;9;5;—;26
Seeger;10;17;10;7;—;44
3-point field goals — Covington 3 (Holland, Peyton, Hacquet); Seeger 7 (Cole 6, Addison Shrader). Total fouls — Covington 11, Seeger 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.