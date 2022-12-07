PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 85, Cissna Park 22
Cissna Park (22) — Seth Walter 1 0-0 2, Ethan Huge 1 0-0 3, Chase Pettyer 0 1-2 1, Coison Crawley 0 0-0 0, Tyler Neukomm 0 0-0 0, Aideo Richards 0 0-0 0, Gavin Spitz 4 1-5 9, Brayden Bruens 0 0-1 0, Gabe Bohlmann 3 1-2 7. Totals: 9 3-10 22.
BHRA (85) — Ethan Dubois 3 0-0 6, Micah Stanford 2 0-0 5, Ayden Ingram 6 1-2 14, Hayden Rice 6 2-2 17, Chaz Dubois 0 0-0 0, Brett Meidel 10 2-3 25, Anderson Thomas 2 1-1 6, Caden Kelemenic 3 0-0 6, Owen Miller 3 0-0 6. Totals: 35 6-8 85.
Cissna Park;6;0;9;7;—;22
BHRA;31;25;13;15;— ;85
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 1 (Huge); BHRA 9 (Rice 3, Meidel 3, Stanford, Ingram, Thomas). Total fouls — Cissna Park 7, BHRA 12. Fouled out — Spitz. Technical fouls — none.
At Milford
Milford 50, Westville 44
Westville (44) — Zack Russell 2 0-0 6, Landon Haurez 1 1-2 4, Kamden Maddox 8 2-2 22, Ethan McMasters 0 0-1 0, Cade Schaumburg 2 0-0 6, Drew Wichtowski 0 0-0 0, Easton Barney 2 2-5 6, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0, Matthew Darling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-9 44
Milford (50) — Sawyer Laffoon 0 5-6 5, Beau Wright 0 0-0 0, Carson Shields 0 0-2 0, Gavin Schunke 3 0-2 9, RJ Mann 4 2-4 14, Drake Potter 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 3 0-0 6, Adin Portwood 5 4-4 14, Tevon Longest 1 0-1 2. Totals: 16 11-19 50.
Westville;6;9;9;20;—;44
Milford;10;16;13;111;— ;50
3-point field goals — Westville 9 (Maddox 4, Russell 2, Schaumburg 2, Haurez); Milford 7 (Mann 4, Schunke 3). Total fouls — Westville 13, Milford 9. Fouled out — Barney. Technical fouls — none.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 53, Judah Christian 30
Judah Christian (30) — Braydon Mora 0 2-2 2, Tucker Bailey 1 2-2 4, Joey Limentato 1 0-0 2, Aidyn Beck 4 2-4 11, Grant Jason 0 0-0 0, Judah Pauling 2 0-2 5, Bradley Laine 2 0-0 4. Caleb McCullough 0 0-0 0, Kearon Welch 1 0-0 2, Jacob Kursell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-10 30.
Salt Fork (53) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 3 0-0 9, Jameson Remole 4 0-0 9, Evan Webb 2 0-0 4, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 4 2-2 11, Gavin Chew 3 4-4 10, Garrett Taylor 5 0-0 10, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-5 53.
J. Christian;5;4;7;14;—;30
Salt Fork;15;17;14;7;— ;53
3-point field goals — Judah Christian 2 (Beck, Pauling); Salt Fork 5 (Smoot 3, Remole, Norton). Total fouls — Judah Christian 11, Salt Fork 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Parke Heritage 64, North Vermillion 48
Parke Heritage (64) — Simpson 7 6-12 20, Jenkins 0 1-2 1, O'Brien 3 0-0 6, Ramsay 7 4-4 18, Perkins 4 4-6 15, Benjamin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 15-24 64.
North Vermillion (48) — Callie Naylor 2 0-0 4, Braxtyn Dunham 4 6-7 17, Lauren Ellis 0 4-4 4, Kera Dunham 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 2 0-0 4, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Tera Thompson 3 0-0 8, Olivia Pearman 3 5-7 11. Totals: 14 15-18 48.
P. Heritage;17;13;16;18;—;64
N. Vermillion;11;9;10;18;— ;48
3-point field goals — Parke Heritage 3 (Perkins 3); North Vermillion 5 (Braxtyn Dunham 3, Thompson 2). Total fouls — Parke Heritage 19, North Vermillion 21. Fouled out — O'Brien. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Oakwood 41, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22
Oakwood (41) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 1 0-0 3, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Nikita Taylor 4 3-7 11, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 2 0-0 4, Addie Wright 9 2-5 21, Cherokee Hanner 1 0-0 2, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Grace Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-12 41.
BHRA (22) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Borzarth 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 0-0 3, Beth McMahon 2 1-2 6, Ella Myers 1 0-0 2, Ava Acton 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 3 0-0 6, Ella Action 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 2-4 22.
Oakwood;15;8;8;10;—;41
BHRA;4;6;10;2 ;— ;22
3-point field goals — Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith); BHRA 2 (Clapp, McMahon). Total fouls — Oakwood 4, BHRA 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Westville
Hoopeston Area 50, Westville 37
Hoopeston Area (50) — Brylie Cox 5 0-0 10, Kaedyn Goodrum 0 0-0 0, Lacie Breymeyer 3 0-1 6, Claire Dixon 3 1-2 7, Layla Birch 3 0-0 7, Bre Crose 6 7-7 19, Addy Kelhofer 0 0-0 0, Klaire Pilcher 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 9-12 50.
Westville (37) — Lani Gondzur 1 1-2 3, Lydia Gondzur 8 1-5 17, Hadley Jones 1 0-0 2, Ariel Clarkston 3 5-7 11, Aubrie Jenkins 2 0-2 4, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-18 37.
Hoopeston;15;6;13;16;—;50
Westville;1;10;7;19;— ;37
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 1 (Birch). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 17, Westville 13. Fouled out — Birch, Pilcher. Technical fouls — none.
