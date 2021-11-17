PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Tuesday
At Watseka
Armstrong-Potomac 48, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33
A-P (48) — Carlyn Crozier 2 2-3 6, Brynn Spencer 1 1-1 4, Gigi Mulvaney 2 2-2 6, Ali Morgan 1 1-2 3, Kyla Bullington 3 0-3 6, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-0 2, Maddie Hudson 0 1-2 1, Mattie Kennel 4 2-2 10, Gracie Gordon 0 0-0 0, Denley Heller 1 0-4 2, Faith Cline 3 0-1 6. Totals: 18 9-20 48.
BHRA (33) —Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Ella Myers 5 1-3 13, Marleigh Schmit 0 2-2 2, Natalie Clapp 1 0-0 3, Sophia Rome 4 1-3 10, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 4-8 33.
A-P;13;9;16;10;—;48
BHRA;7;5;11;10;— ;33
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Spencer); BHRA 5 (Myers 2, Clapp, Rome, Cox). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 17, BHRA 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 44, St. Thomas More 39
St. Thomas More (39) — Devoelle 2 0-0 6, Dickerson 2 0-0 4, Kreps 1 3-5 5, Quarnstrom 4 1-3 12, Swisher 3 1-2 7, Herrod 2 0-1 5, Wells 0 0-0 0, Diroke 0 0-0 0, Mabery 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-11 39.
Salt Fork (44) — Macie Russell 6 2-2 14, Karlie Cain 2 2-2 6, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 5 7-10 18, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Brylie Smith 2 0-2 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 11-18 44.
St. Thomas More;12;7;9;8;3;—;39
Salt Fork;13;8;7;8;8;—;44
3-point field goals — St. Thomas More 5 (Quarnstrom 3, Devogelle 2); Salt Fork 3 (Russel 2, Jamison). Total fouls — St. Thomas More 16, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Urbana University 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21
Urbana University (47) — Emma Murawski 3 0-2 6, Annie Bilderback 0 0-0 0, Lara Marinov 5 1-2 14, Marian Void 0 0-0 0, Dina Hashash 8 9-14 25, Anna Park 0 0-0 0, Anna Williams 0 0-2 0, Lisa Spencer 0 0-0 0, Venia Mongwa 1 0-0 2, Nyla Kyles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-20 47.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (21) — Kendall Roberts 1 0-0 2, Kierra Winland 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 3 0-0 6, Bryleigh Collom 2 0-0 4, Addi Spesard 3 1-2 7, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-2 21.
Urbana U.;9;23;15;0;—;47
Geo-RF;4;2;9;6;—;21
3-point field goals — Urbana University 3 (Marinov 3). Total fouls — Urbana University 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Clinton, Ind.
Seeger 47, South Vermillion 27
Seeger (47) — Riley Shrader 8 7-13 23, Brenner 0 0-0 0, Addison Shrader 1 0-0 2, Aubry Cole 4 0-0 9, Anna Moore 3 0-0 7, Paige Laffoon 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 7-13 47.
South Vermillion (27) — Minor 4 0-0 10, Silver 0 0-0 0, Coleman 2 0-2 5, Wilson 0 0-0 0, R. Travioli 0 0-0 0, H. Travoli 0 0-0 0, Ping 3 1-2 7, Cottrell 1 0-0 3, Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 1-4 27.
Seeger;17;21;3;6;—;47
S. Vermillion;12;6;5;4;— ;27
3-point field goals — Seeger 2 (Cole, Moore); South Vermillion 4 (Minor 2, Coleman, Cottrell). Total fouls — Seeger 6, South Vermillion 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Vincennes, Ind.
Danville Area Community College 55, Vincennes 45
DACC (55) — Day'len Davis-Williams 3-9 1-2 8, Kendall Taylor 5-12 4-4 14, Drew Reifsteck 2-7 4-4 10, Ahmoni Weston 4-7 2-2 10, Elijah Hicks 1-4 1-6 3, Dameriz Merriweather 0-1 0-0 0, Tyshay Epps 0-0 0-0 0, Kameron Barnett 1-4 0-0 2, Stephen Atkinson 4-5 0-1 8. Totals: 20-49 12-19 55.
Vincennes (45) — Thow James Biel 6-12 2-2 15, Shilo Jackson 3-4 2-2, 8, Devawn White 3-5 0-0 6, Brevin Jefferson 3-5 4-5 11, Grant Brown 1-9 0-0 3, Trenton Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ketaan Wyatt 1-4 0-0 2, Darrius Davis 0 0-0 0, Deatrick Pashell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-41 8-9 45.
DACC;30;25;—;55
Vincennes;21;24;—;45
3-point goals — DACC 3-8 (Reifsteck 2-3, Davis-Williams 1-2, Hicks 0-1, Barnett 0-2); Vincennes 3-12 (Jefferson 1-2, Brown 1-4, James Biel 1-5, Wyatt 0-1). Rebounds — DACC 17 (Merriweather 5); Vincennes 30 (White 10). Assists — DACC 9 (Reifsteck 4); Vincennes 5 (White 2). Steals — DACC 9 (Davis-Williams and Weston 4); Vincennes 5 (White 2). Turnovers — DACC 9, Vincennes 22. Total fouls — DACC 12, Vincennes 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
