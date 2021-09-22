PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Rossville
Oakwood/Salt Fork 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
Oakwood/SF`4`0`—`4
BHRA`0`0`—`0
First half
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Powell (assist Joe Lashuay)
OSF — Pacot (assist Powell)
OSF — Powell (assist Pacot)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — OSF 21, BHRA 13. Keeper saves — OSF: Josh Ruch 13; BHRA: Garrett Huls 17
From Tuesday
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Watseka 1
Watseka`0`1`—`1
Oakwood/SF`5`0`—`5
First half
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Powell
OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Powell)
OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Phillips)
OSF — Joe Lashuay
Second half
W — Narciso Solorzano
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Watseka 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 26. Keeper saves — W: Haven Maple 21; OSF: Dylan Diaz 5, Josh Ruch
Records — Oakwood 9-5-0.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Normal
Normal Community 2, Danville 0
Danville`8`14
Normal`25`25
Danville Statistical leaders
Kills — Lynae Ward 2. Blocks —DeAsia Gamble, Lakin Alyea. Assists — Emmalee Trover 3. Service aces — Ward 2. Digs — Ward 3.
JV score — Normal Community 25-14, 25-13.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`9`11
A-P`25`25
A-P Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 5, Lily Jameson 4. Blocks — Bullington 2, Jameson. Assists — Jameson 8, Madelyn Hudson 2. Service aces — Hudson 5, Cami Howie 5, Jameson.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 10-5 overall, 3-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
At Kentland, Ind.
South Newton 3, Covington 2
Covington`25`25`14`19`11
S. Newton`14`14`25`25`15
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Holly Linville 10, Amber Cruser 9. Blocks — Linville 4. Assists — Karsyn Engle 38. Service aces — Linville 3. Digs — Cruser 9, Paige Messmore 9.
Records — Covington 14-8 overall.
At West Lafayette, Ind.
West Lafayette 3, Seeger 0
Seeger`7`12`13
W. Lafayette`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Paige Laffoon 6, Riley Shrader 5. Assists — Sophia Ashby. Digs — Laffoon 5, Shrader 5, Ashby 4.
Records — Seeger 12-5 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.