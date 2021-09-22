PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Rossville

Oakwood/Salt Fork 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0

Oakwood/SF`4`0`—`4

BHRA`0`0`—`0

First half

OSF — Grant Powell (assist Reef Pacot)

OSF — Powell (assist Joe Lashuay)

OSF — Pacot (assist Powell)

OSF — Powell (assist Pacot)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — OSF 21, BHRA 13. Keeper saves — OSF: Josh Ruch 13; BHRA: Garrett Huls 17

From Tuesday

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Watseka 1

Watseka`0`1`—`1

Oakwood/SF`5`0`—`5

First half

OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Grant Powell)

OSF — Powell

OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Powell)

OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Phillips)

OSF — Joe Lashuay

Second half

W — Narciso Solorzano

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Watseka 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 26. Keeper saves — W: Haven Maple 21; OSF: Dylan Diaz 5, Josh Ruch 

Records — Oakwood 9-5-0.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Normal

Normal Community 2, Danville 0

Danville`8`14

Normal`25`25

Danville Statistical leaders

Kills — Lynae Ward 2. Blocks —DeAsia Gamble, Lakin Alyea. Assists — Emmalee Trover 3. Service aces — Ward 2. Digs — Ward 3.

JV score — Normal Community 25-14, 25-13.

At Armstrong

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman Academy 0

Schlarman`9`11

A-P`25`25

A-P Statistical leaders

Kills — Kyla Bullington 5, Lily Jameson 4. Blocks — Bullington 2, Jameson. Assists — Jameson 8, Madelyn Hudson 2. Service aces — Hudson 5, Cami Howie 5, Jameson.

Records — Armstrong-Potomac 10-5 overall, 3-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

At Kentland, Ind.

South Newton 3, Covington 2

Covington`25`25`14`19`11

S. Newton`14`14`25`25`15

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills — Holly Linville 10, Amber Cruser 9. Blocks — Linville 4. Assists — Karsyn Engle 38. Service aces — Linville 3. Digs — Cruser 9, Paige Messmore 9.

Records — Covington 14-8 overall.

At West Lafayette, Ind.

West Lafayette 3, Seeger 0

Seeger`7`12`13

W. Lafayette`25`25`25

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Paige Laffoon 6, Riley Shrader 5. Assists — Sophia Ashby. Digs — Laffoon 5, Shrader 5, Ashby 4.

Records — Seeger 12-5 overall.

