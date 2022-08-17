PREP BOYS GOLF
At Watseka
At Shewami G.C. (Par 35)
Team results — 1. Milford 188, 2. Salt Fork 198, 3. Cissna Park 223.
Medalist — Brock Wantland (SF) and Salym Estes (M) 45.
Milford (188) — Estes 45, RJ Mann 47, Payton Harwood 48, Adin Portwood 48, Jace Boyer 55, Hixon Lafond 66
Salt Fork (198) — Wantland 45, Amelia Birge 47, Kendal Shults 50, Cooper Burton 56, Davis Canady 66.
Cissna Park (223) — Dalton McWelsh 51, Kahn Class 56, Colson Carley 57, Luke Petry 59, Gnoah Frank 82
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Attica, Ind.
Bi-County Tournament
At Harrison Hills C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Attica 219, 2. Seeger 222, 3. Covington 243, 4. Fountain Central 250.
Medalist — Sydni Crane (C) 44.
Attica (219) — Ady Goodwin 51, Anni Reynolds 56, Aubree Jones 56, Arlee Kerr 56, Natalee Jean 62
Seeger (222) — Joey Salts 52, Jayci Halsma 54, Macy Kerr 57, Lauren Lloyd 59, Maddie Hays 62.
Covington (243) — Crane 44, Glennys McGurk 60, Haley Nichols 68, Kendall Shumaker 71, Lydia Bennett 72
Fountain Central (250) — Autumn Payne 50, Anna Parks 62, Allie Dotson 69, Rya Jackson 69
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Frankfort 0
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Edwin Wainscott 6-2, 6-0, Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Elijah West 6-0, 6-0, Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Jackson Ray 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Carson Hale-Kelby Santos 6-2, 6-2. Wes Jackson-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Alex Farley-Isai Jimenez 6-0, 6-3.
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Crawfordsville 2
Singles — James Murphy (C) def. Skyler Hoagland 7-5, 6-1, Wyatt Motz (C) def. Gabe McCollum 6-4, 6-1, Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Jude Hutchison 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
Doubles — Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Thomas Bowling-Rowen Gambrel 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, Wes Jackson-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Brendan Warren-Nolan Watt 6-1, 6-3.
Records — Fountain Central 1-0 overall, Crawfordsville 0-1.
From Monday
At Crawfordsville
Seeger 4, Greencastle 1
Singles — Christian Holland (S) def. Callahan, 6-3, 6-0. Thomas Lemming (S) def. Adams 6-0, 6-0. Glotzbach (G) def. Kyle Swank 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Caleb Edwards-Dylan Walters (S) def. Dowd-Evans 6-4, 6-1. Jaiden Peterson-Peyton Reynolds (S) def. Hammond-Lewis 6-1, 6-2
Records — Seeger 1-0 overall
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0
Covington`25`25`25
N. Montgomery`17`16`13
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 11, Alex Sutherlin 6, Lilly Hacquet 5. Assists — Browns 29. Service aces — Brown 3. Digs — Sutherlin 17.
At Wolcott, Ind.
Tri-County 3, Seeger 1
Seeger`20`25`12`20
Tri-County`25`20`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Paige Laffoon 18, Aubry Cole 7, Addie Shrader 4, Rylea Weitz 3. Blocks — Weitz 6. Assists — Anna Moore 28. Service aces — Lemming 5. Digs — Laffoon 22, Lemming 16, Shrader 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.