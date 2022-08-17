PREP BOYS GOLF

At Watseka

At Shewami G.C. (Par 35) 

Team results — 1. Milford 188, 2. Salt Fork 198, 3. Cissna Park 223.

Medalist — Brock Wantland (SF) and Salym Estes (M) 45.

Milford (188) — Estes 45, RJ Mann 47, Payton Harwood 48, Adin Portwood 48, Jace Boyer 55, Hixon Lafond 66

Salt Fork (198) — Wantland 45, Amelia Birge 47, Kendal Shults 50, Cooper Burton 56, Davis Canady 66.

Cissna Park (223) — Dalton McWelsh 51, Kahn Class 56, Colson Carley 57, Luke Petry 59, Gnoah Frank 82

PREP GIRLS GOLF

At Attica, Ind.

Bi-County Tournament

At Harrison Hills C.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Attica 219, 2. Seeger 222, 3. Covington 243, 4. Fountain Central 250.

Medalist — Sydni Crane (C) 44.

Attica (219) — Ady Goodwin 51, Anni Reynolds 56, Aubree Jones 56, Arlee Kerr 56, Natalee Jean 62

Seeger (222) — Joey Salts 52, Jayci Halsma 54, Macy Kerr 57, Lauren Lloyd 59, Maddie Hays 62.

Covington (243) — Crane 44, Glennys McGurk 60, Haley Nichols 68, Kendall Shumaker 71, Lydia Bennett 72

Fountain Central (250) — Autumn Payne 50, Anna Parks 62, Allie Dotson 69, Rya Jackson 69

PREP BOYS TENNIS

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Fountain Central 5, Frankfort 0

Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Edwin Wainscott 6-2, 6-0, Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Elijah West 6-0, 6-0, Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Jackson Ray 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles — Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Carson Hale-Kelby Santos 6-2, 6-2. Wes Jackson-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Alex Farley-Isai Jimenez 6-0, 6-3.

At Crawfordsville, Ind.

Fountain Central 3, Crawfordsville 2

Singles — James Murphy (C) def. Skyler Hoagland 7-5, 6-1, Wyatt Motz (C) def. Gabe McCollum 6-4, 6-1, Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Jude Hutchison 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles — Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Thomas Bowling-Rowen Gambrel 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, Wes Jackson-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Brendan Warren-Nolan Watt 6-1, 6-3.

Records — Fountain Central 1-0 overall, Crawfordsville 0-1.

From Monday

At Crawfordsville

Seeger 4, Greencastle 1

Singles — Christian Holland (S) def. Callahan, 6-3, 6-0. Thomas Lemming (S) def. Adams 6-0, 6-0. Glotzbach (G) def. Kyle Swank 6-0, 6-0

Doubles — Caleb Edwards-Dylan Walters (S) def. Dowd-Evans 6-4, 6-1. Jaiden Peterson-Peyton Reynolds (S) def. Hammond-Lewis 6-1, 6-2

Records — Seeger 1-0 overall

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Crawfordsville, Ind.

Covington 3, North Montgomery 0

Covington`25`25`25

N. Montgomery`17`16`13

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills — Maddix Minick 11, Alex Sutherlin 6, Lilly Hacquet 5. Assists — Browns 29. Service aces — Brown 3. Digs — Sutherlin 17.

At Wolcott, Ind.

Tri-County 3, Seeger 1

Seeger`20`25`12`20

Tri-County`25`20`25`25

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Paige Laffoon 18, Aubry Cole 7, Addie Shrader 4, Rylea Weitz 3. Blocks — Weitz 6. Assists — Anna Moore 28. Service aces — Lemming 5. Digs — Laffoon 22, Lemming 16, Shrader 11.

