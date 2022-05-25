Local
Wednesday’s Local Sports ScoresPREP BASEBALL
At Spaulding Park, Champaign
IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal
St. Thomas More 6, Armstrong-Potomac 1
Armstrong-Potomac ‘100 ‘000 ‘0 ‘— ‘1 ‘4 ‘1
St. Thomas More ‘600 ‘000 ‘x ‘— ‘6 ‘8 ‘1
WP — Blake Staab. LP — Lane Morgan. Two or more hits — STM: Patrick Quarnstrom, Justen Green. 2B — AP: Gavin Parkinson. STM: Andrew Tay. RBIs — AP: Morgan. STM: Tay 3, Hannagan, Quarnstrom, Green.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 10-12 overall. St. Thomas More 13-11 overall.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Terre Haute South 4, Fountain Central 1
Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Lillie Fishero 6-1, 6-2. Haley Webb (FC) def. Samhita Shanthram 6-0, 6-2. Briley Ireland (THS) def. Angela Gonzalez 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
Doubles — Ayden Zinkovic-Savannah Semmler (THS) def Emily Jimenez-Alydia Mellady 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Sydney Williams-Jordan Miller (THS) def. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett 6-1, 6-2.
Records — Fountain Central 16-2 overall.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NJCAA Division II National Championship
At Oxford, Ala.
Murray State College 5, Danville Area Community College 4
DACC‘011‘001‘1‘— ‘4 ‘11‘ 1
Murray‘021‘010‘1‘—‘5‘10‘0
WP — Alexa Hopkins LP — Raven Morrison. Two or more hits — D: Hayden Smith 3, Danielle Shuey, McKenzie Richardson MS: Kennedy Morgan, Abby Beck. 2B — D: Shuey MS: Sabetha Sands, Shallen Mershon. 3B — MS: Beck, Katyn Denson. RBIs — D: Shuey, Richardson, Morrison, Ashlynn McTagerrt MS: Mershon, Beck, Sands, Denson.
