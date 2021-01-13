PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 33, Covington 28
Covington (28) — Briley Peyton 1-7 0-0 3, Shiann Haymaker 1-8 1-2 3, Lilly Hacquet 1-1 0-0 2, Karsyn Engle 4-8 0-3 10, Holly Linville 3-10 3-6 9, Kenzie Richardson 0-6 1-2 1, Cora Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Micah Stonecipher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-41 5-13 28.
Fountain Central (33) — Marley Massey 0-2 0-1 0, Jerzi Hershberger 2-6 1-2 5, Dakota Borman 4-21 4-4 13, Gracie Foxworthy 3-8 1-3 7, Larissa Bowers 2-4 0-0 4, Audree Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kacey Kirkpatrick 0-0 4-4 4. Totals: 11-41 10-14 33.
Covington; 4; 11; 2; 11; —; 28
Fountain Central; 13; 6; 5; 9; —; 33
3-pointers — Covington 3-14 (Engle 2-3, Peyton 1-4, Haymaker 0-3, Richardson 0-3, Reynolds 0-1). Fountain Central 1-8 (Borman 1-5, Massey 0-2, Hershberger 0-1). Rebounds — Covington 36 (Linville 7, Stonecipher 6, Peyton 5, Haymaker 5, Engle 5, Richardson 3, Hacquet 1, Reynolds 1, TEAM 3). Fountain Central 32 (Bowers 10, Borman 8, Foxworthy 5, Kirkpatrick 3, Massey 2, Hershberger 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Covington 8 (Peyton 2, Haymaker 2, Hacquet 2, Richardson 1, Stonecipher 1). Fountain Central 7 (Massey 3, Hershberger 2, Borman 2). Turnovers — Covington 18, Fountain Central 12. Steals — Covington 4 (Linville 2, Peyton 1, Hacquet 1). Fountain Central 13 (Hershberger 5, Massey 4, Borman 3, Foxworthy 1). Total fouls — Covington 12, Fountain Central 12. Fouled out — Linville. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Covington 3-11 overall, 0-3 in the Wabash River Conference. Fountain Central 10-5 overall, 2-2 in the Wabash River Conference.
JV score — Covington 21, Fountain Central 5.
At Wolcott, Ind.
Seeger 74, Tri-County 26
Seeger (74) — Riley Shrader 8 3-3 20, Izzii Puterbaugh 1 0-0 3, Allison High 2 0-1 4, Addison Shrader 1 1-2 3, Aubry Cole 10 0-0 24, Anna Moore 2 0-0 4, Macy Kerr 2 2-6 6, Paige Laffoon 2 2-2 6, Hannah Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 8-14 74.
Tri-County (26) — Warren 3 0-0 7, Alberts 3 2-2 8, Musser 3 0-0 7, Whitmire 2 0-0 4, Martin 0 0-0 0, Schambach 0 0-0 0, Durando 0 0-0 0, Sterk 0 0-0 0, Pearson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-2 26.
Seeger;22;14;25;11;—;74
Tri-County;4;10;7;3;—;26
3-point field goals — Seeger 6 (Cole 4, Shrader, Puterbaugh); Tri-County 2 (Warren, Musser). Total fouls — Seeger 5, Tri-County 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
