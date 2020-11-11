PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 45, South Newton 25
South Newton (25) — Lea Conrad 1 0-0 3, Lexi Conradi 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Montemayer 1 2-4 4, Mya Wittenborn 0 0-0 0, Jaelin Marks 2 0-0 4, Kara Conrad 0 0-0 0, Layla Ramon 0 0-0 0, Alexxys Standish 5 2-5 12, Addysen Standish 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 4-9 25.
Seeger (45) — Izzi Puterbaugh 0 1-2 1, Allison High 2 1-2 5, Avery Cole 5 2-3 12, A.Schrader 1 0-0 2, Aubry Cole 3 0-2 6, Moore 1 0-0 2, Paige Laffoon 7-13 15, Hannah Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-12 45.
South Newton ;6 ;2 ;14 ;3 ;— ;25
Seeger ;16 ;8 ;16 ;5 ;— ;45
3-pointers — South Newton 1 (Conrad 1). Total fouls — South Newton 11, Seeger 9. Fouled out — none.
Records — South Newton 0-2 overall. Seeger 2-0 overall.
At Brownsburg, Ind.
Bethesda Christian 43, Covington 40
Covington (40) — Therin Holland 2-5 0-0 4, Briley Peyton 5-8 2-3 15, Shiann Haymaker 1-7 0-0 2, Kenzie Richardson 0-4 0-1 0, Karsyn Engle 2-4 0-0 6, Lauren Vale 1-3 0-0 2, Holly Linville 4-7 1-4 9, Cora Reynolds 1-2 2. Totals: 16-40 3- 8 40.
Bethesda Christian (43) — Kenzie Fulks 9-17 8-9 28, Brooke Lovins 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Goodin 4-10 1-4 9, Paige Vawter 2-11 0-0 4, Lily Tabler 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 15-40 11-15 43.
Covington;12;10;10;8;—; 40
B. Christian;10;8;17;8;— ;43
3-point field goals — Covington 5 (Peyton 3, Engle 2); Bethesda Christian 2 (Fulks 2). Total fouls — Covington 16, Bethesda Christian 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Covington 0-1 overall.
