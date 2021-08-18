PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)

Team results — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 193, 2. Oakwood 212

Medalist — Jacob Kern (SJO) 44.

St. Joseph-Ogden (193) — Kern 44, McGwire Atwood 48, Jack Robertson 49, Logan Smith 52, Conner Hale 54.

Oakwood (212) — Case Kopacz 46, Mason Gardner 53, Kyle McFarland 54, Nate Stewart 59, Riley Whaling 67, Lily Harden 72.

Chrisman — Kalie Ruff 72

From Tuesday

At Danville

At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 200, 2. Danville 213.

Medalist — Leighton Meeker (BHRA) 45.

BHRA (200) — Meeker 45, Nick Garmon 49, Ayden Golden 53, Cooper Carpenter 53, Jordan Johnson 55, Colin Deck 58

Danville (213) — Zack Spencer 49, Collin Lomax 53, Stephen Garrison 54, Ryan Jaruseski 57, Landon Ford 63.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

At Frankfort, Ind.

Fountain Central 5, Frankfort 0

Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Jake Swinford 6-1, 6-2. Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Aidan Hudspith 6-1, 6-1. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Eli Grasham 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles — Carter Merryman-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Jackson Ray-Elijah West 6-1, 6-2. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) won by forfeit

Records — Fountain Central 2-0 overall.

From Tuesday

At Veederburg, Ind.

Fountain Central 4, Crawfordsville 1

Singles — Sklyer Hoagland (FC) def. James Murphy 6-2, 6-1. Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Wyatt Motz 6-4, 7-6 (4). Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Jude Hutchinson 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles — Thatcher Gambrel-Ziair Morgan (C) def. Carter Merryman-Koby Wolf 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Thomas Bowling-James Novak 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Records — Fountain Central 1-0 overall.

At Covington, Ind.

Covington 3, Terre Haute North 1

Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Mason Lubbehusen 6-1, 6-1. Calvin Springer (C) def. John Lee 6-1, 6-1. Gabriel Dunbar (THN) def. Jackson Kindell 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Reese Bradley-Mark Hankins 6-1, 6-2

Records — Covington 1-0 overall.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

At Covington, Ind.

West Vigo 4, Covington 2

West Vigo`0`4`—`4

Covington`0`2`—`2

Covington Goals

Second half

C — Bernadette Goeppner, 51st minute.

C — Kennedie Cadman (assist Lexi Slider), 64th minute.

Game statistics

Shots on goal — West Vigo 13, Covington 7. Keeper saves — C: Shiann Haymaker 9.

Records — Covington 0-1 overall.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Indianapolis

Fountain Central 3, Indiana School for the Deaf 0

F. Central `25`25`25

Indiana Deaf`21`23`13

Fountain Central Statistical leaders

Kills — Chloe Golia, 5, Larissa Bowers 5. Service aces — Golia 5, Hayleigh Elkins 5, Willow Walsh 4, Lillie Fishero 3, Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons, Rylee Simko.

Records — Fountain Central 1-2 overall.

From Tuesday

At Covington, Ind.

Covington 3, North Montgomery 0

N. Montgomery`8`10`9

Covington`25`25`25

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills — Amber Cruser 13, Holly Linville 10, Karsyn Engle 5. Assists — Engle 34. Service aces — Linville 5, Emma Taylor 3. Digs — Taylor 8.

Records — Covington 1-0 overall.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Seeger 3, Tri-County 0

Tri-County`15`15`14

Seeger`25`25`25

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Anna Moore 9, Sophia Ashby 8, Paige Laffoon 7, Riley Shrader 5. Blocks — Shrader 3. Assists — Ashby 22. Digs — Shrader 7.

Records — Seeger 1-0.

HORSESHOES

At Douglas Park

Danville Horseshoe League

Aug. 16 results

Team`W`L

Block Drywall/Paint`24.5`17.5

3 Ringers 3`24`18

Nutrien Metcalf/Catlin`24`18

Stormy Oaks`23`19

Shoe Guys`22.5`19.5

Bucking Broncos`8`34

High 50-Shoe Games

Bobby Vandivier`120`108`106

Butch Meeker`113`98`93

Bob Block`111`86`83

Loren Douglass`85`85`66

Denny Culotti`78`73`64

Oliver Buford`72`70`66

Lannie Robison`72`61

Ron Umbarger`61

