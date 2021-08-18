PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 193, 2. Oakwood 212
Medalist — Jacob Kern (SJO) 44.
St. Joseph-Ogden (193) — Kern 44, McGwire Atwood 48, Jack Robertson 49, Logan Smith 52, Conner Hale 54.
Oakwood (212) — Case Kopacz 46, Mason Gardner 53, Kyle McFarland 54, Nate Stewart 59, Riley Whaling 67, Lily Harden 72.
Chrisman — Kalie Ruff 72
From Tuesday
At Danville
At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 200, 2. Danville 213.
Medalist — Leighton Meeker (BHRA) 45.
BHRA (200) — Meeker 45, Nick Garmon 49, Ayden Golden 53, Cooper Carpenter 53, Jordan Johnson 55, Colin Deck 58
Danville (213) — Zack Spencer 49, Collin Lomax 53, Stephen Garrison 54, Ryan Jaruseski 57, Landon Ford 63.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Frankfort, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Frankfort 0
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Jake Swinford 6-1, 6-2. Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Aidan Hudspith 6-1, 6-1. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Eli Grasham 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Carter Merryman-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Jackson Ray-Elijah West 6-1, 6-2. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) won by forfeit
Records — Fountain Central 2-0 overall.
From Tuesday
At Veederburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Crawfordsville 1
Singles — Sklyer Hoagland (FC) def. James Murphy 6-2, 6-1. Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Wyatt Motz 6-4, 7-6 (4). Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Jude Hutchinson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Thatcher Gambrel-Ziair Morgan (C) def. Carter Merryman-Koby Wolf 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Thomas Bowling-James Novak 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.
Records — Fountain Central 1-0 overall.
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Terre Haute North 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Mason Lubbehusen 6-1, 6-1. Calvin Springer (C) def. John Lee 6-1, 6-1. Gabriel Dunbar (THN) def. Jackson Kindell 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Reese Bradley-Mark Hankins 6-1, 6-2
Records — Covington 1-0 overall.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
At Covington, Ind.
West Vigo 4, Covington 2
West Vigo`0`4`—`4
Covington`0`2`—`2
Covington Goals
Second half
C — Bernadette Goeppner, 51st minute.
C — Kennedie Cadman (assist Lexi Slider), 64th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — West Vigo 13, Covington 7. Keeper saves — C: Shiann Haymaker 9.
Records — Covington 0-1 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Indianapolis
Fountain Central 3, Indiana School for the Deaf 0
F. Central `25`25`25
Indiana Deaf`21`23`13
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Chloe Golia, 5, Larissa Bowers 5. Service aces — Golia 5, Hayleigh Elkins 5, Willow Walsh 4, Lillie Fishero 3, Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons, Rylee Simko.
Records — Fountain Central 1-2 overall.
From Tuesday
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0
N. Montgomery`8`10`9
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 13, Holly Linville 10, Karsyn Engle 5. Assists — Engle 34. Service aces — Linville 5, Emma Taylor 3. Digs — Taylor 8.
Records — Covington 1-0 overall.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Tri-County 0
Tri-County`15`15`14
Seeger`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Anna Moore 9, Sophia Ashby 8, Paige Laffoon 7, Riley Shrader 5. Blocks — Shrader 3. Assists — Ashby 22. Digs — Shrader 7.
Records — Seeger 1-0.
HORSESHOES
At Douglas Park
Danville Horseshoe League
Aug. 16 results
Team`W`L
Block Drywall/Paint`24.5`17.5
3 Ringers 3`24`18
Nutrien Metcalf/Catlin`24`18
Stormy Oaks`23`19
Shoe Guys`22.5`19.5
Bucking Broncos`8`34
High 50-Shoe Games
Bobby Vandivier`120`108`106
Butch Meeker`113`98`93
Bob Block`111`86`83
Loren Douglass`85`85`66
Denny Culotti`78`73`64
Oliver Buford`72`70`66
Lannie Robison`72`61
Ron Umbarger`61
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.