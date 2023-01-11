PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Urbana
Danville 67, Urbana 40
Danville (66) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4 3-4 12 Devan Larkin 2 4-4 8, Bryson Perez-Hinton 0 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 10 10-15 31, Terrion Gouard 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Ireland 5 1-2 12, Quentin Ablinger 0 2-2 2, Christian Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 20-27 67.
Urbana (40) — Malcolm Moore 2 4-12 , Kyree Johnson 2 0-0 6, Marcus Jackson 0 0-0 0, Gideon Kapango 2 0-0 4, Manny Jones 1 0-0 2, Kyree Hillsman 3 1-2 10, Terrance Brewer 1 0-0 2, Makel Bell 3 0-0 8, Jaiden Anindo 0 0-0 0, Brennon Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-14 40.
Danville;13;18;20;18;—; 67
Urbana;12;14;6;8;— ;40
3-point field goals — Danville 3 (Robinson, Jones-Winslow, Ireland); Urbana 7 (Hillsman 3, Johnson 2, Bell 2). Total fouls — Danville 9, Urbana 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Vermilion County Boys Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Pool B — Salt Fork, Oakwood, Westville, Armstrong-Potomac
Saturday, Jan. 14 games
Hoopeston Area vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 3:45 p.m.
Oakwood vs. Westville, 5:15 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 games
Oakwood vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19 games
Westville vs. Armstrong-Potomac 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 games
Fifth Place game, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
At Armstrong
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Armstrong-Potomac 21
BHRA (72) — Ethan Dubois 0 0-0 0, Micha Stanford 2 0-0 4, Ayden Ingram 9 1-2 23, Hayden Rice 7 0-0 19, Chaz Dubois 1 0-0 2, Brett Meidel 9 1-1 19, Isiah Tidwell 1 0-0 2, Anderson Thomas 0 1-2 1, Caden Keleminic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 3-5 72
Armstrong-Potomac (21) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 0 3-3 3, Ryan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 6 1-1 13, Luke Townsend 0 0-0 0, Evan Schulter 0 0-2 0, Aiden Blackford 0 0-0 0, Aidyn Deck 0 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 1 3-3 5, Levi Bridgeman 0 0-0 0, Bowen Hesterberg 0 0-0 0, Blake Learned 0 0-0 0 Totals: 7 7-7 21.
BHRA;27;19;23;3;—;72
A-P;6;4;8;3;— ;21
3-point field goals — BHRA 10 (Rice 5, Ingram 4, Stanford) Total fouls — BHRA 9, A-P 4. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Watseka 35
Watseka (35) — Hagen 3 2-2 9, Quinn Starkey 1 0-0 2, James Newell 1 0-1 2, Evan LaBelle 1 0-0 2, Mason Galyen 1 0-1 2, Tucker Milk 6 0-1 12, Myles Lynch 3 0-0 6, Bricen Walwer 0 0-0 0, Payton Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Dane Martin 0 0-0 0, Caden Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-5 35.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (49) — A'Jhon Watson 2 2-3 6, Cameron Steinbaugh 4 2-6 12, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 1 0-0 3, Logan Hummel 1 0-0 3, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 3 1-2 8, Kevin Morgan 0 0-0 0, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0, JJ Hall 7 3-6 17. Totals: 28 12-18 72.
Watseka;2;6;16;11;—;35
Geo-RF;14;15;11;9;— ;49
3-point field goals — Watseka 1 (Hoy 1); Geo-RF 5 (Steinbaugh 2, Latoz, Hummel, Maquet). Total fouls — Watseka 15, Geo-RF 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 54, Cissna Park 30
Cissna Park (30) — Seth Waller 0 2-2 2 , Ethan Huse 1 0-0 2, Chase Petry 0 0-0 0, Dirks Neukomm 0 0-0 0, Colson Carley 0 0-0 0, Tyler Neukomm 2 1-2 5, Aiden Richardson 1 0-0 2, Brayden Bevens 0 0-0 0, Gavin Spitz 5 4-5 15, Joe Ivers 0 0-0 0, Gabe Bohlmann 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 7-9 30.
Salt Fork (54) — Grant Wilson 1 0-0 2, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Ian Church 0 1-2 1, Jameson Remole 4 0-0 9, Blake Hettmansberger 4 0-0 9, Evan Webb 3 0-0 6, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 5-6 15, Maddax Stine 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 5 2-3 12. Totals: 22 8-11 54.
Cissna Park;5;14;2;9;—;30
Salt Fork;14;19;18;3;— ;54
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 1 (Spitz); Salt Fork 2 (Remole, Hettmansberger). Total fouls — Cissna Park 14, Salt Fork 12. Fouled out — Tyler Neukomm. Technical fouls — none.
At Milford
Milford 73, Oakwood 55
Oakwood (55) — Joshua Ruch 1 4-6 6, Brody Taflinger 4 3-3 11, Dalton Hobick 5 4-4 16, Jackson Dudley 1 0-0 3, Tanner Pichon 4 6-6 15, Alec Harrison 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 19-19 55.
Milford (73) —Sawyer Laffoon 4 3-4 15, Carson Shields 0 1-2 1, Gavin Schunke 6 2-2 18, RJ Mann 2 0-2 4, Peyton Harwood 2 0-0 4, Adin Portwood 7 11-12 31, Tevon Longest 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 17-22 73.
Oakwood;8;22;12;13;—;55
Milford;24;19;15;15 ;— ;73
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Hobick 2, Dudley, Pichon); Milford 14 (Portwood 6, Schunke 4, Laffoon 4). Total fouls — Oakwood 14, Milford 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Girls Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Salt Fork, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Westville
Pool B — Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood. Hoopeston Area, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Friday, Jan. 13 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Westville, 5 p.m.
Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16 games
Oakwood vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Westville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 games
Hoopeston Area vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 games
Fifth Place game, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
At Attica, Ind.
Attica 30, North Vermillion 27
N. Vermillion (27) — Cadence Dunham 1 3-4 6, Callie Naylor 2 0-2 5, Braxtyn Dunham 2 0-0 5, Lauren Ellis 0 2-2 2, Kera Dunham 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 1 0-4 2, Braylee Brown 1 0-0 2, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 2 1-6 5. Totals: 9 6-18 27.
Attica (30) — Arlee Kerr 0 0-0 0, McKenna Massey 1 3-4 5, Aleah Cruz 2 1-2 6, Beck 0 0-1 0, Adyson Goodwin 7 2-5 17, Taylor Clevenger 1 0-0 2, Audree Britt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-12 30.
N. Vermillion;10;8;7;2;—;27
Attica;11;10;2;7;— ;30
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 3 (Cadence Dunham, Naylor, Braxtyn Dunham); Attica 2 (Cruz, Goodwin). Total fouls — North Vermilllion 14, Attica 13. Fouled out — Kerr. Technical fouls — none.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville Area Community College 80, Kankakee Community College 66
Kankakee (66) — Sean Black 3-11 2-2 8, Amari Jones 2-5 1-1 5, Isaiah Placide 5-10 3-4 17, Joshua Holmes 3-4 0-0 6, Noah Mason 2-6 4-4 8, Kason Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Jamonte Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Jaelyn Anderson 2-5 6-9 10, Robert Stroud 6-10 0-0 12, Rashad Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-57 16-20 66.
DACC (80) — Tyshay Epps 2-4 0-0 6, Ramalle Arnold 10-18 3-3 28, Martez Rhodes 2-5 0-0 4, Yacouba Traore 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Taylor 4-7 1-1 9, Dameriz Merriweather 2-6 2-2 6, Stephen Atkinson 5-7 3-4 13, Ryan Caddell 1-3 0-0 3, Terrence Ringo 5-6 1-2 11. Totals: 31-56, 10-12 80.
Kankakee;29;37;—66
DACC;40;40;—;80
3-point goals — Kankakee 4-7 (Placide 4-5, Mason 0-1, Anderson 0-1); DACC 8-9 (Arnold 5-5, Epps 2-2, Caddell 1-1, Taylor 0-1). Rebounds — Kankakee 30 (Anderson 5); DACC 33 (Ringo 9). Assists — Kankakee 5 (Black, Anderson 2); DACC 14 (Epps 4). Steals — Kankakee 3 (Black 2); DACC 1 (Arnold). Turnovers — Kankakee 9, DACC 10. Total fouls — Kankakee 11, DACC 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Bob Warner, Gary Ward.
