Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Light rain early. Then becoming windy in the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High near 45F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early. Snow showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.