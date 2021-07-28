HORSESHOES
At Douglas Park
Danville Horseshoe League
July 26 results
Team`W`L
Stormy Oaks`21`12
3 Ringers 3`20`13
Nutrien Ag Soln Metcalf-Catlin`18`15
Block Drywall/Paint`16.5`16.5
Shoe Guys`15.5`17.5
Bucking Broncos`8`25
High 50-Shoe Games
Bobby Vandivier`121`105`105`105
Butch Meeker`105`77`76
Glen Laird`101`82`73
Bob Block`100`85`81
Rusty Walker`98`81`63
Denny Culotti`79`70`63
Loren Douglass`75`70`65
Oliver Buford`74`66`60
