HORSESHOES

At Douglas Park

Danville Horseshoe League

July 26 results

Team`W`L

Stormy Oaks`21`12

3 Ringers 3`20`13

Nutrien Ag Soln Metcalf-Catlin`18`15

Block Drywall/Paint`16.5`16.5

Shoe Guys`15.5`17.5

Bucking Broncos`8`25

High 50-Shoe Games

Bobby Vandivier`121`105`105`105

Butch Meeker`105`77`76

Glen Laird`101`82`73

Bob Block`100`85`81

Rusty Walker`98`81`63

Denny Culotti`79`70`63

Loren Douglass`75`70`65

Oliver Buford`74`66`60

