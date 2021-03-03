PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Milford 41
Milford (41) — Trace Fleming 0 1-1 1, Luke McCabe 3 3-5 11, Aaron Banning 2 0-0 6, Jarid Woodby 0 0-0 0, Trey Totheroh 3 0-0 9, William Teig 5 1-2 11, Adin Portwood 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 6-10 41.
BHRA (55) — Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, Brody Sexton 2 3-4 7, Rance Bryant 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 0 2-2 2, Mason Hackman 5 2-2 12, Elijah Tidwell 8 3-3 23, Brett Meidel 4 0-0 9, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-11 55.
Milford;6;11;8;16;—;41
BHRA;14;14;14;13;—;55
3-point field goals — Milford 7 (Totheroh 3, McCabe 2, Banning 2); BHRA 5 (Tidwell 4, Meidel). Total fouls — Milford 14, BHRA 16. Fouled out — Fleming. Technical fouls — none.
FROM TUESDAY
At Champaign
Champaign Central 71, Danville 34
Danville (34) — Michael Moore 1-8 0-0 3, Nathanael Hoskins 6-13 1-3 15, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 0-2 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 2-7 0-0 5, Emersen Davis 2-14 0-0 5, Jaylin Howell 0-1 0-0 0, Davion Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Liam Houpt 2-6 0-0 6, Caleb Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-52 1-3 34.
Central (71) — Judd Wagner 3-9 0-2 7, Jacob Seraphin 1-4 0-0 2, Nate Allen 1-4 0-0 2, Diego Sanchez 6-9 0-0 18, Henry Hamelberg 7-10 0-0 19, Chris Chen 1-3 0-0 2, Dwayne Hubbard 2-6 1-1 5, Javier Cooper 1-2 0-0 3, Jacquan Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence Parks 0-0 0-2 0, Davon Prude 2-3 1-4 5, Tashawn Butler 2-3 0-0 5, Isaiah Roosevelt 0-2 0-0 0, Maurice Thomas Jr. 1-1 1-1 3. Totals: 27-56 3-10 71.
Danville; 12; 12; 5; 5; —; 34
Central; 22; 21; 18; 10; —; 71
3-pointers — Danville 7-33 (Hoskins 2-4, Houpt 2-6, Moore 1-8, Ireland 1-5, Davis 1-8, Howell 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Central 14-27 (Sanchez 6-9, Hamelberg 5-7, Wagner 1-4, Cooper 1-1, Butler 1-1, Seraphin 0-1, Hubbard 0-2, Roosevelt 0-2). Rebounds — Danville 22 (Hoskins 6, Jones-Winslow 4, Houpt 3, Ireland 2, Davis 2, Robinson 2, Moore 1, TEAM 2). Central 51 (Allen 9, Prude 8, Hamelberg 6, Wagner 5, Thomas Jr. 5, Sanchez 4, Butler 3, Seraphin 2, Hubbard 2, Parks 2, Chen 1, Cooper 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Danville 6 (Hoskins 2, Davis 2, Moore 1, Houpt 1). Central 20 (Wagner 5, Seraphin 3, Allen 3, Sanchez 2, Hamelberg 2, Chen 1, Hubbard 1, Prude 1, Butler 1, Thomas Jr. 1). Turnovers — Danville 10, Central 15. Steals — Danville 6 (Davis 3, Hoskins 2, Ireland 1). Central 3 (Wagner 1, Hamelberg 1, Prude 1). Total fouls — Danville 14, Central 8. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow, Robinson.
Records — Danville 7-3 overall, 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference. Champaign Central 7-3 overall, 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV Score — Champaign Central 47, Danville 25
At Danville
Schlarman 51, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41
Geo-RF (41) — Sam Kelley 0 0-0 0, Travion Brown 0 0-1 0, Cale Steinbaugh 10 5-5 28, Cameron Ford 0 0-0 0, Zach Roach 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 0 0-0 0, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Mingee 1 0-0 3, Justice Arthur 3 0-1 10. Totals: 15 5-7 41.
Schlarman (51) — Gabe Huddleston 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Charles Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 7 2-3 18, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Josh Wright 2 0-4 4, Jamal Taylor 6 2-2 16, Caleb Kelly 3 7-8 13, Andy Craig 0 0-2 0, Caveon McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-19 51.
Geo-RF;13;8;9;11;—;41
Schlarman;12;10;10;19;—;51
3-point field goals — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6 (Steinbaugh 3, Arthur 2, Mingee); Schlarman Academy 4 (Jason Craig 2, Taylor 2). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18, Schlarman Academy 10. Fouled out — Ford, Arthur. Technical fouls — none.
At Catlin
Milford 52, Salt Fork 44
Milford (52) — Trace Fleming 7 0-0 14, Luke McCabe 2 0-0 4, Aaron Banning 2 0-0 5, Trey Totheroh 2 9-10 13, Nicolas McKinney 0 0-0 0, William Teig 2 0-0 4, Adin Portwood 1 0-0 3, Nicholas Warren 3 0-0 9. Totals: 19 9-10 52.
Salt Fork (44) — Brady Tevebaugh 4 0-4 10, Camden Smoot 5 4-5 14, Preston Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 0 2-2 2, Blake Norton 1 2-2 4, Garrett Taylor 7 0-0 14. Totals: 17 8-13 44.
Milford;7;12;14;19;—;52
Salt Fork;10;8;12;14;—;44
3-point field goals — Milford 5 (Warren 3, Portwood, Banning); Salt Fork 2 (Tevebaugh 2). Total fouls — Milford 13, Salt Fork 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Chrisman
Oakwood 64, Chrisman 26
Oakwood (64) — Brevin Wells 3 1-2 9, Gaven Clouse 3 0-0 6, Griffin Trees 4 0-0 10, Isaiah Ruch 2 0-1 4, Grant Powell 0 0-0 0, Josh Young 5 3-4 13, Dalton Hobick 10 0-0 20, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0, Bryson Myers 1 0-0 2 Totals: 28 4-7 64.
Chrisman (26) — John Phipps 0 0-0 0, Tristan Lehmkuhl 1 0-0 3, Colton Brazelton 0 0-0 0, Nic Eddy 2 2-4 6, Layne Smith 1 2-2 4, Blake Barna 4 0-0 10, Chris Francis 1 0-0 3, Dyas Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-6 26.
Oakwood;18;24;20;5;—; 66
Chrisman;9;6;5;6;—;26
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Wells 2, Trees 2); Chrisman 4 (Barna 2, Francis, Lehmkuhl). Total fouls — Oakwood 11, Chrisman 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Seeger 47, Fountain Central 32
Seeger (47) — Rayce Carr 0 0-0 0, Logan McFatridge 0 1-2 1, Jorden Gates 1 1-2 3, Drew Holland 2 0-0 5, Luke Pluimer 0 0-0 0, Khal Stephen 2 0-0 4, Jarred Gates 0 0-0 0, Kolton Pearson 3 0-2 6, Elijah Greene 1 1-2 3, Owen Snedeker 5 3-4 13, Christian Holland 3 5-6 12, Peyton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-18 47.
Fountain Central (32) — Will Harmon 2 3-4 8, Andrew Shabi 3 0-0 7, Carson Eberly 3 0-0 7, Cody Linville 0 0 -0 0, Colton Robinson 0 0-0 0, Cole Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0, Luke Foxworthy 0 0-0 0, Mason Larkin 3 0-0 6, Carter Merryman 0 0-0 0, Imanol Barradas 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 3-4 32.
Seeger;13;17;9;8;—;47
Fountain Central;17;1;5;9;— ;32
3-point field goals — Seeger 2 (Christian Holland, Drew Holland); Fountain Central 3 (Harmon, Shabi, Eberly). Total fouls — Seeger 13, Fountain Central 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville 68, Champaign Central 41
Central (41) — Kinsey Stillman 0-2 1-4 1, Abby Boland 1-10 0-0 2, Addy McLeod 8-15 1-1 18, Sa'Kinah Williams 2-11 1-2 5, Neveah Essien 3-12 1-4 7, Jalay Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Loreal Adams 1-1 1-2 4, Carleigh Parks 1-3 0-0 2, Rumari Quanstrom 0-0 1-2 1, Layla Potts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-56 7-17 41.
Danville (68) — Erin Houpt 6-12 9-11 22, Tharija Rose 3-15 4-8 10, Nau'Tika Conaway 3-14 0-2 6, McKaylee Allen 8-15 4-4 23, Zytara Boyd 2-5 0-0 5, Mackenize Blanden 1-1 0-0 2, Cheyenne Walls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-62 17-25 68.
Central; 5; 10; 14; 12; —; 41
Danville; 13; 13; 22; 20; —; 68
3-pointers — Central 2-13 (McLeod 1-7, Adams 1-1, Boland 0-2, Williams 0-2, Potts 0-1). Danville 5-17 (Allen 3-4, Houpt 1-4, Boyd 1-4, Rose 0-4, Conaway 0-1). Rebounds — Central 42 (Essien 9, McLeod 8, Williams 8, Boland 6, Stillman 4, Quanstronm 2, Jones 1, Adams 1, TEAM 3). Danville 54 (Conaway 16, Allen 16, Boyd 7, Houpt 6, Rose 5, Blanden 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Central 8 (Stillman 3, Boland 2, Adams 2, Williams 1). Danville 14 (Rose 5, Boyd 5, Conaway 2, Houpt 1, Allen 1). Turnovers — Central 16, Danville 14. Steals — Central 8 (Boland 3, Stillman 2, McLeod 1, Essien 1, Adams 1). Danville 11 (Houpt 5, Rose 2, Boyd 2, Conaway 1, Allen 1). Total fouls — Central 16, Danville 12. Fouled out — none.
Records — Champaign Central 1-11 overall, 1-7 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 6-2 overall, 4-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Central 47, Danville 11
At Chrisman
Salt Fork 53, Chrisman 20
Salt Fork (53) — Macie Russell 1 2-2 4, Katie Cain 1 0-0 2, Carsyn Todd 8 2-2 22, Kendall Cooley 1 0-0 2, Lexi Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Russell 5 1-2 11, Amelia Birge 0 0-0 0, Kailey Frischkorn 2 0-0 4, Brianna Fiiscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 0 0-0 0, Olivia Chew 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Baum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-6 53.
Chrisman (20) — Kailey Phipps 0 0-0 0, Olivia Radke 2 0-0 6, Kendall Tevebaugh 0 0-0 0, Kylee Blair 0 0-0 0, Kendl Lemmon 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Ruff 0 0-0 0, Addison Phipps 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mitchell 2 2-4 6, Piper Knight 3 0-0 6, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-4 20.
Salt Fork;17;13;13;10;—;53
Chrisman;6;10;4;0;—;20
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Todd 4); Chrisman 2 (Radke 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 5, Chrisman 3. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10
BHRA (43) — Ella Myers 2 2-2 6, Marleigh Schmit 0 1-2 1, Natalie Clapp 4 0-2 10, Aubrey Peters 2 0-0 4, Sophia Rome 2 3-6 8, Bree Maloney 2 0-0 4, Mikayla Cox 2 0-0 4, Audrey Taylor 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 6-12 43.
Geo-RF (10) — Jasmine Ray 1 0-0 2, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Kierra Winland 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunnningham 0 0-0 0, Kendall Roberts 1 0-0 3, Sydney Spesard 2 0-0 5, Jaycee Arthur 0 -0 0, Bryleigh Collom 0 0-0 0, Eva Ford 0 0-2 0, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 0-2 10.
BHRA;4;13;13;13;—;43
Geo-RF;0;5;0;5;—;10
3-point field goals — BHRA 3 (Clapp 2, Rome); Geo-RF 2 (Roberts, Spesard). Total fouls — BHRA 6, Geo-RF 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
FROM TUESDAY
At Danville
Danville 60, Teutopolis 56
Teutopolis (56) — Wall 0 0-0 0, Tegeler 0 0-0 0, L. Niebrusse 6 2-3 17, Schmacher 2 2-2 6, Kremer 3 0-0 6, Konkel 2 0-0 4, K. Niebrusse 5 3-3 13, Cremens 1 0-0 2, Hardick 4 0-0 8 Totals: 23 7-8 56.
Danville (60) — Erin Houpt 11 8-9 36, Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-0 0, Tharija Rose 4 3-4 13, Nau'Tika Conaway 2 1-2 5, McKaylee Allen 1 4-6 6, Zytara Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 16-21 60.
Teutopolis;19;19;10;8;—;56
Danville;11;16;13;20;—;60
3-point field goals — Teutopolis 3 (L. Niebrusse 3); Illinois 8 (Houpt 6, Rose 2). Total fouls — Teutopolis 14, Illinois 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
