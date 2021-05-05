PREP BASEBALL
At Milford
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13, Milford 13
BHRA`430`501`00`—`13`12`2
Milford`201`160`30—`13`16`2
Two or more hits — BHRA: Tuff Elson 3, Rance Bryant M: DAaron Banning 4, Sawyer Laffoon 3, Chase Clutteur 3, Nicholas Warren, Max Cook. 2B — BHRA: Bryant, Anthony Jordan, Weston Strawser M: Trey Totheroh, Cook. HR — BHRA: Bryant, Eric Watson. RBIs — BHRA: Bryant 4, Watson 3, Elson 2, Jordan, Asa Ray M: Laffoon 3, Clutteur 3, Banning 2, Owen Halpin, Cook, Caleb Henning.
At Oakwood
Oakwood 3, Westville 0
Westville`000`000`0`—`0`3`1
Oakwood`020`010`x`—`3`7`1
WP — Isaiah Ruch. LP — Ethan McMasters. Save — Travis Tiernan. Two or more hits — O: Dalton Hobick, Grant Powell. 2B — O: Hobick. RBIs — O: Dylan Bensyl, Powell.
At Covington, Ind.
Seeger 7, Covington 5
Seeger`100`51`— `7`7`1
Covington`110`03`—`5`6`3
WP — Jace Ware. LP — Conlan Moore. Save — Christian Holland. Two or more hits — S: Nathan Smith 3, Nate Hennessey 2B — C: Brooks Nicely. RBIs — S: Caleb Edwards 2, Smith, Hennessey, Khal Stephen C: Dane Gerling, Jordan Inman, Aidan Holmes.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 11, Attica 0
Attica`000`00`—`0`1`5
F. Central`415`1x`—`11`6`1
WP — Lukas Miller. LP — Squirek. Two or more hits — FC: Luke Foxworthy. RBIs — FC: Foxworthy 2, AJ Hall 2, Owen Acton, Colton Robinson.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Muncie
Westville 12, Oakwood 0
Westville`000`341`4`—`12`8`0
Oakwood`000`000`0`—`0`0`10
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Karsen Rupp. Two or more hits — W: Lydia Gondzur. HR — W: Desi Darnell. RBIs — W: Darnell 3, Rylee Jones 3, Gondzur, Kierra Cox, Ariel Clarkston.
At Bloomington
Bloomington 1, Danville 0
Danville`000`000`0`—`0`1`2
Bloomington`000`010`x`—`1`1`0
WP — Avery Wapp. LP — Saige Keller.
At Catlin
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Salt Fork 0
M-S`000`115`4`—`7`15`0
Salt Fork`000`000`0`—`0`1`0
WP — Yergler. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — MS: Yergler, Campbell, Hannah, Granadino. 2B — MS: Yergler, Wade SF: Macie Russell. HR — MS: Shore. RBIs — MS: Shore 3, Campbell 2.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 8, Riverton Parke 0
R. Parke`000`000`0`—`0`1`4
N. Vermillion`011`501`x`—`8`9`1
WP — Emily Fitzwater. LP — Caeden Bennett. Two or more hits — NV: Callie Naylor, Jenna Bailey. 3B — NV: Bailey. RBIs — NV: Fitzwater 2, Naylor, Bailey, Cami Pearman, McKenzie Crowder.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Attica 2
Attica`100`001`0`—`2`6`1
F. Central`002`002`x`—`4`8`3
WP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. LP — Greenwood. Two or more hits — A: Swift. Blankenship FC: Maddie Medley, Shelby Marshall, Kendal Rahm. 2B — A: Swift FC: Marshall. 3B — FC: Rahm. RBIs — A: Swift, Van De Water FC: Marley Massey, Medley, Rahm, Audree Brown.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Clinton, Ind.
Covington 4, South Vermillion 1
Singles — Grace Wright (C) def. Chloe Rippy 6-2, 6-1, Nai'a Pettit (C) def. Jessica Sewis 6-0, 6-0, Dree Wilson (SV) def. Halle Grady 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Lexy Gilman-Livy Gilman 6-2, 7-5. Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner (C) def. Samantha Sexton-Hannah Sewis 6-4, 6-3
PREP TRACK
At Urbana
University High Invitational
Combined team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 298, 2. Urbana University High 265, 3. Salt Fork 243, 4. Champaign Judah Christian 98, 5. Champaign Academy 74.
Boys scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 171, 2. Salt Fork 121, 3. Urbana University High 107, 4. Champaign Academy 46, 5. Champaign Judah Christian 41
Girls scores — 1. Urbana University High 158, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 127, 3. Salt Fork 122, 4. Champaign Judah Christian 57, 5. Champaign Academy 28.
Boys results
100 meters — 1. Jongmin Philiph (Academy) 11.50 seconds, 2. Daryl Okeke (Judah) 11.79, 3. Ethan Davis (Salt Fork) 11.93.
200 — 1. Philiph 23.66, 2. Murphy McCool (BHRA) 24.40, 3. Josh Schultz (Judah) 25.56
400 — 1. McCool 53.68, 2. Okeke 56.52, 3. Logan Hughes (BHRA) 1:00.33.
800 — 1. Henry Laufenberg (Uni High) 2 minutes, 14.42 seconds, 2. Ayden Ingram (BHRA) 2:36.20, 3. Joshua Gernand (BHRA) 2:38.81.
1,600 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 4:44.34, 2. Laufenberg 4:46.03, 3. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 5:01.68.
3,200 — 1. Aidan Skinner (Salt Fork) 12:10.94, 2. Isiah Tidwell (BHRA) 12:47.50, 3. Gernand 12:50.59.
110 hurdles — 1. Jacob DePratt (Salt Fork) 19.31, 2. Nick Garmon (BHRA) 21.54, 3. Camden Smoot (Salt Fork) 26.40.
300 hurdles — 1. Garmon 50.56, 2. Ivan Favila (Uni High) 56.45.
400 relay — 1. Uni High (Brown, Althaus, Finkelman, Yu) 49.27, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Golden, Frattick, Salter, Carpenter) 59.95.
800 relay — 1. Uni High (Althaus, Brown, Yu, Finkelman) 1:45.60, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Carpenter, Salter, Frattick, Golden) 2:10.50.
1,600 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Jesup, Vazquez, McLain, Johnson) 3:54.19, 2. Uni High (Yu, Brown, Laufenberg, Althaus) 3:55.19, 3. Salt Fork (DePratt, Davis, Smott, Diaz) 4:12.44.
3,200 relay — 1. Uni High (Grosse-Perdekamp, Kraatz, Patel, Ulozas) 10:48.80, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Trimble, Ingram, Hughe, Godwin) 11:16.32.
Long jump — 1. Okeke 5.45 meters, 2. Dylan Diaz (Salt Fork) 4.97, 3. Hughes 4.85
Triple jump — 1. Tate Johnson (Salt Fork) 11.86, 2. Diaz 11.43, 3. Ingram 11.34
Shot put — 1. Garrett Taylor (Salt Fork) 13.41, 2. Lane Tate (Salt Fork) 10.61, 3. Maddox Cash (BHRA) 10.60
Discus — 1. Taylor 32.82, 2. Jace Waterman (BHRA) 26.75, 3. Ben Jesup (Salt Fork) 24.92.
Girls results
100 meters — 1. Katelyn Lang (Salt Fork) 13.07, 2. Ella Greer (Uni High) 13.14, 3. Amber-Christine Reed (BHRA) 13.55
200 — 1. Gracie Jesup (Salt Fork) 26.97, 2. Greer 28.30, 3. Zoey Muller-Hinmant (Uni High) 28.82.
400 — 1. Muller-Hinmant 1 minute, 4.34 seconds, 2. Gabby Moreman (BHRA) 1:06.69, 3. Aleigha Garrison (Judah) 1:10.74.
800 — 1. Stefania Dzhaman (Uni High) 2:39.19, 2. Macie Russell (Salt Fork) 2:39.62, 3. Shayla Brown (Academy) 2:43.19
1,600 — 1. Kate Ahmari (Uni High) 5:32.36, 2. Garrison 5:50.78, 3. Russell 5:58.28.
3,200 — 1. Ellyanna Hedgecock (BHRA) 16:36.37, 2. Montana Reitsma (BHRA) 16:53.30.
100 hurdles — 1. Jesup 15.84, 2. Shelby McGee (Salt Fork) 15.99, 3. Cadi Hu (Uni High) 16.57.
300 hurdles — 1. Hu 51.27, 2. Aubrey Peters (BHRA) 54.10, 3. Dzhaman 55.92.
400 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Jesup, McGee, Thompson, Lang) 54.04, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Peters, Moreman, Ruffo, Reed) 57.02, 3. Uni High (Mamaril, Ebel, Nguyen, Greer) 58.49
800 relay — 1. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Ball, Dubois, Ruffo, Reed) 2:02.87, 2. Uni High (Mamaril, Ebel, Marlow, Losch) 2:12.72.
1,600 relay — 1. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Peters, Dubois, Ball, Moreman) 4:42.59, 2. Uni High (Hu, Dzhaman, Ahmari, Mathias) 4:45.94.
3,200 relay — 1. Uni High (Sun, Smith, Choi, Mathias) 12:20.14, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Reitsma, Dubois, Hedgecock, Ball) 13:47.20.
Long jump — 1. Jesup 5.03 meters, 2. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 4.77, 3. Vivia Nguyen (Uni High) 3.88.
Triple jump — 1. Charlotte Ebel (Uni High) 9.14, 2. Anne Eisenmenger (Judah) 8.99, 3. Lilly Trimble (BHRA) 6.93.
Shot put — 1. Olivia Birge (Salt Fork) 9.45, 2. Abi Tapuaiga (Judah) 9.04, 3. Aubrey Taylor (BHRA) 7.74.
Discus — 1. Birge 28.63, 2. Tapuaiga 26.06, 3. Taylor 20.80.
PREP WRESTLING
At Bismarck
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 54, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 21
106 pounds — Gada Bryant (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Taylor Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — McBride (WGRF) pinned Ayden Golden, 1:40; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Isaac Tabels (BHRAAP) dec. Kiddoo 7-2; 138 — Pyle (WGRF) won by pin, :28; 145 —Houston Bryant (WGRF) won by forfeit; 152 — Donnell McClure (BHRAAP) pinned Andre Johnson, 1:19; 160 — Hunter Mahaffey (WGRF) pinned Abran Arvizu, 1:49; 170 — Logan Koontz (WGRF) pinned Christian Walton : 51; 182 — Vice (WGRF) won by forfeit. 195 — Luke Johnson (WGRF) won for forfeit; 220 — Rylee Edwards (WGRF) pinned Justin Weidenburner, 2:14; 285 — Hayden Copass (WGRF) pinned Cameron Watson, 1:54.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Danville
Game 1
Heartland Community College 9, Danville Area Community College 6
Heartland`001`233`0`—`9`12`6
DACC`012`111`0`—`6`8`4
WP — Aly Webb. LP — Maclynne Steele. Two or more hits — H: Mikayla Farifield 4, Morgan Boward, Sara Perkins, Khole Wheeler D: Baylee Parker, Hailee Gifford. 2B — H: Farifield, Perkins D: Taylor Stal, Ashlynn McTagertt. RBIs — H: Farifield 3, Boward 3, Perkins 2 D: Payten Redman, Stal, McTagertt.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 14, Heartland Community College 5
Heartland`011`21`—`5`10`1
DACC`023`9x`—`14`10`2
WP — Hannah Forrest. LP — Kaci Schickel. Two or more hits — H: Macey McElravy, Brandy Ogden, Blair Jacobus D: Baylee Parker, Taylor Stal. 2B — H: Fairfield, McElravy, Ogden D: Stal 2, Parker 2, Payten Redman. 3B — D: Hailey Hunter. RBIs — H: McElravy, Khloe Wheeler, Jacobus D: Stal 3, Parker 3, Natalie Shuey 2, Hunter 2, Redman, AShlynn McTagertt, Kylie Neuman, Danielle Shuey.
COLLEGE GOLF
At Panther Creek Country Club (par 72)
NJCAA Central Division Championship
Team scores — 1. Parkland 287-286-293 — 866, 2. Rend Lake 298-296-309 — 903, 3. Heartland 295-294-317 — 906, 4. Danville Area 294-301-322 — 917, 5. Illinois Central 315-305-311 — 931, 6. (tie) Lincoln Trail 301-316-317 — 934 and Vincennes 314-302-318 — 934, 8. Lewis & Clark 325-339-354 — 1,018.
Individuals — 1. Scott O'Brien (Parkland) 74-68-69 — 211, 2. (tie) Corey Neville (Parkland) 72-72-73 — 217 and Jack Halstead (Parkland) 69-73-75 — 217, 4. Brendan Luster (Rend Lake) 69-74-76 — 219, 5. Joel Petersson (Parkland) 72-73-76 — 221, 6. Logan Winn (Heartland) 76-71-75 — 222. 7. (tie) Bryce Kirschner (Vincennes) 76-74-74 — 224, Colten Kahler (Illinois Central) 78-71-75 — 224 and Brevin Knight (Heartland) 73-71-80 — 224. 10. (tie) Nick Pinter (Danville Area) 69-81-75 — 225 and Matt Jordan (Vincennes) 77-71-77 — 225.
Danville Area (917) — 10. (tie) Pinter 69-81-75 — 225, 17. Rylan Wolfe 73-74-84 — 231, 20. (tie) Lukas Ball 76-78-80 — 234, 24. (tie) Logan Richardson 76-73-86 — 235. 24. (tie) David Warren 76-76-83 — 235.
