PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet
Team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15. Armstrong-Potomac no score, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Cissna Park no score, Hoopeston Area no score. Iroquois West no score. Oakwood/Salt Fork no score. Westville no score.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:15.80, 2. Bryson Grant (Iroquois West) 16:16.87, 3. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 17;41.89.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (15) — 1. Mojonnier 16:15.80, 3. Thorlton 17:41.89, 4. Murphy McCool 18:21.36, 6. Isaiah Tidwell 18:55.62, 7. Josh Gernand 18:56.74, 17. Kayden Trimble 22:52.93.
Armstrong-Potomac — 10. Josh Goulding 19:43.86, 12. Eli Kennel 20:06.86, 18. Donavan Gudaskas 22:59.35.
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 9. John Phipps 19:29.27, 11. Isaiah Cope 19:51.31, 13. Carson Lewsander 20:11.00, 15. Tristan Lehmkuhl 20:53.86.
Cissna Park — 5. Malaki Verkler 18:22.57, 20. Keegan Reed 24:16.39, 21. Chase Petry 24:55.43, 22. Joel Yergler 26:36.18.
Hoopeston Area — 23. Nate Gash 28:09.92.
Iroquois West — 2. Grant 16:16.87, 14. Damien Alvarado 20:45.94, 16. Jake Kocher 21:12.74.
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 19. Ethan Brewer 23:46.26.
Westville — 8. Aidan Skinner 19:17.36.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet
Competing teams — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Gabriella Moreman (BHRA) 19:52.92, 2. Macie Russell (O/SF) 20:12.88, 3. Allie Morris (O/SF) 21:18.78
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 1. Moreman 19:52.92, 6. Elleannah Hedgecock 25:18.87, 10. Catherine Luttrell 27:05.69.
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 13. Haley Valdez 32:06.55, 14. Ali Prisecaru 33:52.28.
Hoopeston Area — 5. Allison Pickett 22:48.39.
Iroquois West — 4. Samantha Hartke 21:31.77, 8. Kaylee Cote 26:44.50, 9. Riley Klump 26:47.66, 11. Kaylen Cote 27:29.53.
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 2. Russell 20:12.88, 3. Morris 21:18.78, 7. Alyssa Wells 26:04.35, 12. Addie Wright 21:01.57.
Schlarman — 15. Emari Osaze 35:51.07.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
IHSA Class A Regional Semifinal
At Champaign
Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, St. Thomas More 0
OSF`0`0`—`0 (4)
STM`0`0`—`0 (2)
Penalty Kick Round
OSF — Joe Lashuay
STM — Daniel Messeh
OSF — Macen Phillips
STM — Immanuel Nwosu
OSF — Brody Taflinger
OSF — Saul Carrillo
Game statistics
Shots on goal — STM 11, OSF 4. Keeper saves — STM: Blake Staub 4; OSF: Joshua Ruch 11
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 18-7.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Hoopeston
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 0
A-P`25`25
Hoopeston`10`13
A-P Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 8, Ella Lund 4, Gracie Gordon 3, Lily Jameson 2. Blocks — Gordon 3, Jameson. Assists — Jameson 19. Service aces — Cami Howie 3. Digs — Bullington.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 16-9 overall, 7-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference. Hoopeston Area 11-11 overall, 3-6 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
At Chrisman
Westville 2, Chrisman 0
Westville`25`25
Chrisman`14`20
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 10, Ella Miller 8, Chloe Brant 3, Maddison Appl 3, Lydia Gondzur, Molly Doggett, Hadley Cox. Blocks — Meeker, Cox, Appl, Doggett. Assists — Cox 14, Gondzur 10. Service aces — Cox, Miller, Gondzur, Rylee Jones. Digs — Miller 10, Cox 6, Gondzur 6, Meeker 5, Jones 3, Appl 2, Brant 2, Doggett.
