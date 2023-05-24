PREP BASEBALL

At Delphi, Ind.

Carroll 4, Seeger 3

Seeger`000`021`000`0`— `3 `5` 4

Carroll`000`020`100`1`—`4`4`3

WP — Eli Harshberger. LP — Christian Holland. Two or more hits — S: Caleb Edwards C: Jake Skinner. 2B — S: Edwards C: Owen Duff. RBIs — S: Edwards, Holland. C: Skinner, Duff.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Ervin Park, Tuscola

IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal

Heyworth 3, Salt Fork 2

Salt Fork `000 `020 `0 `— `2 `3 `1

Heyworth `011 `100 `x `— `3 `3 `2

WP — Emma Slayback. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — Salt Fork: Alexa Jamison. 3B — Salt Fork: Macie Russell. HR — Heyworth: Bailey Brooks. RBIs — Salt Fork: Russell 2. Heyworth: Brooks, Emily Rogers

Records — Salt Fork 24-9-1 overall. Heyworth 18-4-1.

At Montezuma, Ind.

Riverton Parke 18, North Vermillion 4

N. Vermillion`000`40`— `4 `5` 4

R. Parke`312`(12)x`—`18`15`0

WP — Inman. LP — Addie Burns. Two or more hits — RP: Inman 3, Belcher 3, Duke, Leitgabel, Lumaye. 2B — RP: Duke, Ugoletti, Inman, Lumaye. HR — RP: Inman. RBIs — NV: Alexis Brink, Raena Campbell, Hope Kawata RP: Inman 5, Duke 3, Leitgabel 3, Ugoletti 2, Belcher, Resendiz, Lumaye.

At Delphi, Ind.

Delphi 1, Seeger 0

Seeger`000`000`00`— `0 `0` 0

Delphi`000`000`01`—`1`3`0

WP — Lexi Miller. LP — Morgan Cooksey. RBIs — D: Airy Lattimore.

At Montezuma, Ind.

Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Fountain Central 6

F. Central`000`230`1`— `6 `6` 0

LCC`700`002`x`—`9`12`1

WP — Duffy. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — FC: Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett, Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett LCC: Rausch 3, Mazur, Rider. 2B — FC: Kirkpatrick LCC: Gaeta. 3B — LCC: Rider 2. RBIs — FC: Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett 4, Kirkpatrick, Sami Krout LCC: Rider 3, Gaeta 2, Mazur, Rausch, Renback, King.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

At Spartansburg, S.C.

NJCAA Division II Tournament

Danville Area Community College 6, Independence 3

DACC`000`000`300`03`— `6 `7` 1

Indy`100`101`000`00`—`3`9`1

WP — Raven Morrison. LP — Graci Buckley. Two or more hits — D: Hayden Smith 3 I: Kelly Baker, Alyssa Chavez. 2B — D: Smith I: Kaelyn Faulk. 3B — D: Danielle Shuey. I: Emily Wedel. RBIs — D: Smith 4, Beth Pavy, Amaria Wall I: Faulk 2, Emma Jones.

At Spartansburg, S.C.

NJCAA Division II Tournament

Kirkwood College 13, Danville Area Community College 1

DACC`100`00`— `1 `2` 0

Kirkwood`(10)20`1x`—`13`13`1

WP — Sailor Hall LP — Kyleigh Weller. Two or more hits — K: Emilee Linder 3, Grace Lubben, Sydney Roe. 2B — K: Linder. HR — K: Chelsea Buck. RBIs — D: Ashlynn McPeak K: Buck 4, Roe 3, Linder 3, Lubben, Hall, Brooke Kilburg.

