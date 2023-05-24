PREP BASEBALL
At Delphi, Ind.
Carroll 4, Seeger 3
Seeger`000`021`000`0`— `3 `5` 4
Carroll`000`020`100`1`—`4`4`3
WP — Eli Harshberger. LP — Christian Holland. Two or more hits — S: Caleb Edwards C: Jake Skinner. 2B — S: Edwards C: Owen Duff. RBIs — S: Edwards, Holland. C: Skinner, Duff.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Ervin Park, Tuscola
IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal
Heyworth 3, Salt Fork 2
Salt Fork `000 `020 `0 `— `2 `3 `1
Heyworth `011 `100 `x `— `3 `3 `2
WP — Emma Slayback. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — Salt Fork: Alexa Jamison. 3B — Salt Fork: Macie Russell. HR — Heyworth: Bailey Brooks. RBIs — Salt Fork: Russell 2. Heyworth: Brooks, Emily Rogers
Records — Salt Fork 24-9-1 overall. Heyworth 18-4-1.
At Montezuma, Ind.
Riverton Parke 18, North Vermillion 4
N. Vermillion`000`40`— `4 `5` 4
R. Parke`312`(12)x`—`18`15`0
WP — Inman. LP — Addie Burns. Two or more hits — RP: Inman 3, Belcher 3, Duke, Leitgabel, Lumaye. 2B — RP: Duke, Ugoletti, Inman, Lumaye. HR — RP: Inman. RBIs — NV: Alexis Brink, Raena Campbell, Hope Kawata RP: Inman 5, Duke 3, Leitgabel 3, Ugoletti 2, Belcher, Resendiz, Lumaye.
At Delphi, Ind.
Delphi 1, Seeger 0
Seeger`000`000`00`— `0 `0` 0
Delphi`000`000`01`—`1`3`0
WP — Lexi Miller. LP — Morgan Cooksey. RBIs — D: Airy Lattimore.
At Montezuma, Ind.
Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Fountain Central 6
F. Central`000`230`1`— `6 `6` 0
LCC`700`002`x`—`9`12`1
WP — Duffy. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — FC: Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett, Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett LCC: Rausch 3, Mazur, Rider. 2B — FC: Kirkpatrick LCC: Gaeta. 3B — LCC: Rider 2. RBIs — FC: Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett 4, Kirkpatrick, Sami Krout LCC: Rider 3, Gaeta 2, Mazur, Rausch, Renback, King.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Spartansburg, S.C.
NJCAA Division II Tournament
Danville Area Community College 6, Independence 3
DACC`000`000`300`03`— `6 `7` 1
Indy`100`101`000`00`—`3`9`1
WP — Raven Morrison. LP — Graci Buckley. Two or more hits — D: Hayden Smith 3 I: Kelly Baker, Alyssa Chavez. 2B — D: Smith I: Kaelyn Faulk. 3B — D: Danielle Shuey. I: Emily Wedel. RBIs — D: Smith 4, Beth Pavy, Amaria Wall I: Faulk 2, Emma Jones.
At Spartansburg, S.C.
NJCAA Division II Tournament
Kirkwood College 13, Danville Area Community College 1
DACC`100`00`— `1 `2` 0
Kirkwood`(10)20`1x`—`13`13`1
WP — Sailor Hall LP — Kyleigh Weller. Two or more hits — K: Emilee Linder 3, Grace Lubben, Sydney Roe. 2B — K: Linder. HR — K: Chelsea Buck. RBIs — D: Ashlynn McPeak K: Buck 4, Roe 3, Linder 3, Lubben, Hall, Brooke Kilburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.