FROM WEDNESDAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 9, Schlarman Academy 0
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Maya Jenny 7-5, 6-3. Anna Houpt (D) def. Vivian Ludwig 6-0, 6-0. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Madi Watson 6-0, 6-0. Cici Brown (D) def. Lilli Perez 6-0, 6-0, Reese Rundle (D) def. Anna Lehmann 6-0, 6-0. Brooklyn Behrens (D) def. Teresa La 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ellis-Houpt (D) def. Jenny-Ludwig 8-0. Ava Towne-Hotsinpiller def. Watson-Perez. Brown-Rundle (D) def. Lehmann-Belton 8-0.
FROM TUESDAY
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion Invitational
Team scores — 1. Notre Dame de la Salette 36, 2. Southmont 62, 3. Riverton Parke 78, 4. South Vermillion 114, 5. Attica 115, 6. Seeger 126
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Karter Jackson (SV) 18:11, 2. Ethan Guminski (Seeger) 18:21, 3. Mason Cass (SM) 18:31, 4. Marco Cruz (NDLS) 18:35, 5. Luke Pedry (NDLS) 19:09.
Notre Dame de la Salette (36) — 4. Cruz 18:35, 5. Pedry 19:09, 6. John Brauner 19:18, 10. Daniel Sullivan 19:32, 14. John Reen 19:59, 16. Joseph Mackin 20:14, 20, Marcel Lefevre 21:10.
Seeger (126) — 2. Guminski 18:21, 17. Nathan Odle 20:35, 37. Ethan Hernandez 24:36, 45. Tobias Cunningham 27:52, 47. Malachi Lathrop 29:03, 48. Connor Winder 31:31, 49. Jimmy Stamm 32:03
North Vermillion — 28. Teegan Dowers 22:26, 31. Landon Wesch 22:39, 43. Noah Scott 27:49.
Covington — 46. Pierce Whiteman 28:11.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion Invitational
Team scores — 1. Seeger 24, 2. Attica 53, 3. Southmont 56.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Hadessah Austin (S) 20:12, 2. Faith Allen (SM) 20:34, 3. Brooke Mace (Parke Heritage) 22:08, 4. Caleigh Purcell (S) 23:05, 5. Bella Turchi (S. Vermillion) 23:29
Seeger (24) — 1. Austin 20:12, 4. Purcell 23:05, 7. Hayden Frodge 24:41, 7. Emily Greene 24:42, 11. Adara Austin 26:34, 12. Emma Hays 27:11, 13. Claire Nern 27:36.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Paris 170, 2. Milford 191, 3. Salt Fork 209, 4. Westville 212, 5. Tri-County 243
Medalist — Parker Underwood (P) 40.
Paris (170) — Underwood 40, Drake Bustos 42, Marcus Mitchell 43, Jaxon Tingley 45, Jace Hand 51, Sean Dunn 59
Milford (191) — Adin Portwood 41, Payton Harwood 47, Owen Halpin 51, Salym Estes 52, Jace Boyer 52, RJ Mann 54.
Salt Fork (209) — Brock Wantland 47, Kendal Shults 52, Brant Hackman 54, Cooper Burton 56, Davis Canady 59
Westville (212) — Ty Williamson 46, Garyson McBride 52, Jackson Priest 56, Austin Shannon 58, Caleb Howe 60, Noah Atwood 65
Tri-County (243) — Davin Smith 48, Krayton Willison 50, Logan Gerdling 71, JT Clore 72
PREP SOCCER
At Watseka
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Watseka 0
Oakwood/SF`5`2`—`7
Watseka`0`0`—`0
First half
OSF — Saul Carrillo
OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Phillips
OSF — Phillips (assist Carrillo)
OSF — Carrillo
Second half
OSF — Ty Smoot (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Thomas Wells)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — OSF: 21, W: 0. Keeper saves — OSF: Joshua Ruch 0; W: Haven Maple 14
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 14-3-2 overall, 9-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Western Boone 2
Singles — Gavin Hawkins (WB) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-3, 7-5, Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Brady Warmoth 6-1, 6-2. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Jon Rutherford 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Lukas Miller-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Tyler Konz-Andrew Petro 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Daniel Talbott-Garrett Prickett (WB) def. Wes Jackson-Brayden Pricektt 6-4, 6-3.
Records — Fountain Central 11-1 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman Academy 0
A-P`25`25
Schlarman`9`13
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Gigi Mulvaney 5, Lily Jameson 4, Kaylee Blackford 3, Kyla Bullington 3, Ella Lund. Blocks — Jameson, Blackford. Assists — Jameson 13. Service aces — Lund 5, Jameson 5, Bullington 4. Digs — Cami Howie 3, Bullington 2, Jameson 2.
Records — Schlarman 9-6-1 overall, 2-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Iroquois West 0
I. West`21`19
Geo-RF`25`25
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — J'Lynn Waltz 9, Kendall Roberts 5, Addy Spesard, Jasmine Ray. Service aces — Sierra Cunningham 3, Spesard 3, Ray 2, Makaelyn Lagacy 2, Hadley Hayes.
At Cissna Park
Cissna Park 2, Westville 0
Westville`14`21
Cissna Park`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 7, Molly Doggett 3, Maddison Appl 2, Lainey Wichtowski 2, Aubrie Jenkins. Assists — Wichtowski 13, Lily Meeker, Jenkins. Service aces — Meeker 2. Digs — Lydia Gondzur 7, Kelsie High 4, Jenkins 3, Doggett 2, Wichtowski 2, Miller.
At Covington, Ind.
South Newton 3, Covington 0
S. Newton`25`26`25
Covington`19`24`17
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Lauren Vale 7, Alex Sutherlin 6. Assists — Peyton Brown 16. Service aces — Sutherlin 2. Digs — Ashlyn Alexander 14, Brown 12.
Records — Covington 13-10 overall.
