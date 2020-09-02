PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Oakwood 189, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 198.
Medalist — Reed Sperry (O) 42.
Oakwood (189) — Sperry 42, Travis Goodner 46, Kyle McFarland 49, Case Kopacz 52, Seth Halls 61, Mason Goodner 67
BHRA (198) — Rance Bryant 43, Carson Darby 53, Nick Garmon 54, Leighton Meeker 54, Owen Miller 57.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Benton Central 1
Singles — Carson Eberly (FC) def. Cael Williams 6-3, 6-2; Blake Buchanan (BC) def. Cody Linville 0-5, retired; Brent Myers (FC) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
Doubles — Jacob Keeling-CJ Yager (FC) def. Nick Fry-Connor Hall 6-0, 6-3; Sawyer Keeling-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Ryan Fopster-Baylon Holmes 6-3, 7-5.
Records — Fountain Central 5-0 overall.
