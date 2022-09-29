PREP BOYS GOLF
At Rantoul
IHSA Class 1A Regional
At Willow Pond G.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. St. Thomas More 330, 2 St. Joseph-Ogden 336, 3. Judah Christian 356, 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 358, 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 362, 6. Schlarman Academy 377, 7. Fisher 397, 8. Tuscola 404, 9. Hoopeston Area 417, 9. Villa Grove 417, 11. Oakwood 429, 12. Salt Fork 433, 13. Westville 444
Medalist — Jacob Kern (SJO) 73
Advancing Individuals — Ryan Carley (GCMS) 80, Case Kopacz (O) 83, Duece Provost (SA) 84, Brayden Gough (T) 85, Ayden Golden (BHRA) 86, Jase Latoz (Georgetown-Ridge Farm) 87, Carter Eichelberger (GCMS) 89, Wyatt Eisenmann (HA) 89, Leighton Meeker (BHRA) 90, Cruz Dubois (BHRA) 90
BHRA (362) — Golden 86, Meeker 90, Dubois 90, Cooper Carpenter 96, Jordan Johnson 98, Colin Deck 122
Schlarman (377) — Provost 84, Will Stoout 91, Owen Jones 98, Dillon Hemker 104, Adam Duncan 110, Charles Medlin 123
Hoopeston Area (417) — Eisenmann 89, Ethan Harding 103, Brian Armstrong 107, Ethan Steiner 118, Trenton Montez 122, Gavyn Miller 123
Oakwood (429) — Kopacz 83, Kyle McFarland 102, Mason Goodner 112, Riley Whaling 132, Gage Warren 144
Salt Fork (433) — Kendal Shults 101, Brockton Wantland 101, Brant Hackman 113, Cooper Burton 118, Davis Canady 124
Westville (444) — Jackson Priest 105, Austin Shannon 110, Ty Williamson 111, Garyson McBride 118, Noah Atwood 132
Georgetown-Ridge Farm — Latoz 87, Ross Berry 100
At Danville
IHSA Class 2A regional
At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Champaign Central 313, 1. Mahomet-Seymour 313, 3. Bloomington 325, 4. Normal University 327, 5. Rantoul 342, 6. Pontiac 358, 7 Danville 387, 8. Centennial 448.
Medalist — Wade Schacht (Central) 71
Advancing Individuals — Nick Manning (NU) 79, Parker Newton (NU) 81, Ethan Donaldson (R) 82, Rocky O'Shea (NU) 82, Lucas Henderson (Urbana) 84, John Inoue (NU) 85, Michael Kuska (P), Mason Uden (R) 86, Parker McClain (U) 86, Rennick Riddle (R) 86
Danville (387) — Cale Osborn 88, Collin Lomax 88, Zach Spencer 104, Jordy Martinez 107, Ryan Jaruseski 107
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Bloomington
Danville 6, Bloomington 3
Singles — Mariel Runyan (B) def. Lexi Ellis 6-1, 6-2. Gabby Runyan (B) def. Anna Houpt 6-2, 6-3. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Olivia Bell 6-0, 6-2. Cici Brown (D) def. Lila Lowell 6-1, 6-0. Reese Rundle (D) def. Holly Turnbull 6-0, 6-2. Brooklynn Behrens (D) def. Khushi Galpalli 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Runyan-Runyan def. Ellis-Houpt 6-4, 6-4. Hotsinpiller-Ava Towne def. Lowell-Galpalli 6-0, 6-2. Rundle-Brown def. Turnbull-Setzler 6-1, 6-1.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
BHRA`22`23
A-P`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 7, Lily Jameson 5, Kaylee Blackford 5, Gigi Mulvaney 3, Ella Lund 2. Blocks — Blackford 2, Mulvaney 2, Lund 2. Assists — Jameson 16. Service aces — Tinley Parkerson 4. Digs — Jameson 16, Howie 13.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 12-9-1 overall, 3-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`10`11
Hoopeston`25`25
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Kaitlynn Lange 7. Service aces — Bre Crose 5, Logan Watson 4.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 2, Cissna Park 0
Cissna Park`23`23
Salt Fork`25`25
Salt Fork Statistical leaders
Kills — Kendyl Hurt 11, Macie Russell 6. Assists — Alexa Jamison 18. Digs — Kendall Cooley 18.
At Westville
Westville 2, Iroquois West 0
I. West`11`6
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 10, Lilly Meeker 3, Molly Doggett 3, Maddison Apple 2, Lydia Gondzur 2, Lainey Wichtowski. Assists — Wichtowski 19, Meeker. Service aces — BC: Wichtowski 4, Doggett 3, Miller 2, Gondzur 2. Digs — Gondzur 4, Doggett 3, Miller 2, Wichtowski 2, Meeker, Appl.
At Watseka
Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`24`16
Watseka`26`25
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Kendall Roberts 5, J'Lynn Waltz 4, Sierra Cunningham 3, Addy Spesard 2, Skyley Meador, Jasmine Ray. Blocks — Cunningham 3. Service aces — Makaelyn Lagacy 2, Spesard, Waltz, Roberts.
At Clinton, Ind.
Seeger 3, South Vermillion 1
Seeger`19`25`26`25
S. Vermillion`25`14`24`21
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 21, Rylea Wetz 9, Paige Laffoon 8, Cece Blankenship 4. Blocks — Wetz 5. Assists — Anna Moore 41. Digs — Laffoon 24, Addie Shrader 24, Lemming 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.