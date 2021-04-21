PREP BASEBALL

At Paris

Paris 12, Danville 2

Danville`000`20`— `2`0`0

Paris`315`03`—`12`9`0

WP — Zach Farnham. LP — Payton Young. 2B — P: Hunter Cash, Nate Hollingsworth. RBIs — P: Cash 4, Hollingsworth 2, Jude Sullivan 2, Mason Hutchings, Porter.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Seeger 12, Fountain Central 1

F. Central`010`00`— `1 `8` 1

Seeger`712`2x`—`12`12`2

WP — Jace Ware. LP — AJ Hall. Two or more hits — FC: Owen Acton S: Ware 3, Nate Hennessey, Khal Stephen. 2B — S: Stephen. 3B — S: Stephen. HR — S: Ware. RBIs — S: Ware 4, Hennessey 3, Stephen 2, Cade Walker, Drew Holland.

PREP SOFTBALL

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Seeger 13, Fountain Central 0

F. Central`000`00`— `0`1`0

Seeger`820`3x`—`13`12`0

WP — Morgan Cooksey. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — S: Morgan Moller, Riley Shrader, Hannah Wheeler, Cooksey. 2B — S: Moller, Marianne Whorrall, Wheeler. 3B — S: Shrader 2. HR — S: Wheeler. RBIs — S: Wheeler 3, Whorrall, Ashby, Shrader, Haley Parrish, Macy Kerr, Cooksey.

