PREP BASEBALL
At Paris
Paris 12, Danville 2
Danville`000`20`— `2`0`0
Paris`315`03`—`12`9`0
WP — Zach Farnham. LP — Payton Young. 2B — P: Hunter Cash, Nate Hollingsworth. RBIs — P: Cash 4, Hollingsworth 2, Jude Sullivan 2, Mason Hutchings, Porter.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 12, Fountain Central 1
F. Central`010`00`— `1 `8` 1
Seeger`712`2x`—`12`12`2
WP — Jace Ware. LP — AJ Hall. Two or more hits — FC: Owen Acton S: Ware 3, Nate Hennessey, Khal Stephen. 2B — S: Stephen. 3B — S: Stephen. HR — S: Ware. RBIs — S: Ware 4, Hennessey 3, Stephen 2, Cade Walker, Drew Holland.
PREP SOFTBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 13, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`000`00`— `0`1`0
Seeger`820`3x`—`13`12`0
WP — Morgan Cooksey. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — S: Morgan Moller, Riley Shrader, Hannah Wheeler, Cooksey. 2B — S: Moller, Marianne Whorrall, Wheeler. 3B — S: Shrader 2. HR — S: Wheeler. RBIs — S: Wheeler 3, Whorrall, Ashby, Shrader, Haley Parrish, Macy Kerr, Cooksey.
