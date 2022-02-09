PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville High
Danville 67, LaSalette Academy 50
LaSalette Academy (50) — Jesus Omar Ortiz 2-5 2-5 6, Steven Deister 12-22 3-3 27, Joseph Martin 1-8 1-2 3, Joseph DeArtola 1-6 0-1 3, Charles Prather 2-3 0-0 4, Eamon Martin 1-5 0-0 3, Augustine Blood 1-2 2-2 4. Totals: 20-51 8-13 50.
Danville (67) — JaVaughn Robinson 0-5 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 1-5 1-2 3, JJ Miles 4-8 1-2 11, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 6-17 5-9 17, Jonathan Ireland 4-10 2-2 11, Rudy Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Persiris Menifield 0-0 0-0 0, Javion Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Terrion Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton Perez 2-8 0-0 5, Tohani Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell Dozier 5-7 1-2 11, Quentin Alblinger 2-2 2-2 6. Totals: 25-66 12-19 67.
LaSalette `4 `11 `16 `19 `— `50
Danville `15 `19 `11 `22 `— `67
3-pointers — LaSalette Academy 2-15 (DeArtola 1-4, E.Martin 1-5, Deister 0-3, J.Martin 0-3). Danville 5-20 (Miles 2-5, Ireland 1-5, Smith 1-2, Hinton Perez 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Rhodes 0-2, Jones-Winslow 0-1). Rebounds — LaSalette Academy 25 (Ortiz 7, Deister 4, DeArtola 3, Prather 3, J.Martin 2, E.Martin 2, Blood 2, TEAM 2). Danville 54 (Dozier 14, Jones-Winslow 12, Hinton Perez 6, Robinson 5, Rhodes 3, Miles 3, Ireland 3, Alblinger 2, Nichols 1, Smith 1, TEAM 4). Assists — LaSalette Academy 6 (Ortiz 2, Deister 2, J.Martin 1, DeArtola 1). Danville 13 (Robinson 6, Miles 2, Jones-Winslow 2, Ireland 1, Smith 1, Hinton Perez 1). Turnovers — LaSalette Academy 14, Danville 14. Steals — LaSalette Academy 7 (Deister 3, Ortiz 1, J.Martin 1, DeArtola 1, E.Martin 1). Danville 5 (Robinson 2, Miles 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Hinton Perez 1). Total fouls — LaSalette Academy 16, Danville 16. Fouled out — Prather.
Records — LaSalette Academy 10-14 overall. Danville 8-13 overall.
JV score — Danville 49, LaSalette Academy 30.
At Oakwood High School
Salt Fork 46, Oakwood 44 (OT)
Salt Fork (46) — Camden Smoot 6-16 1-2 13, Blake Hettmansberger 0-3 1-2 1, Blake Norton 8-21 6-11 24, Michael Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Garrett Taylor 2-8 1-2 5, Jamison Remole 0-2 0-0 0, Evan Webb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-53 10-19 46.
Oakwood (44) — Gaven Clouse 2-5 2-2 6, Griffin Trees 4-8 0-0 10, Grant Powell 5-11 0-2 12, Josh Young 1-6 2-3 4, Dalton Hobick 4-12 0-3 12, Joshua Ruch 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Pichon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-45 4-10 44.
Salt Fork `14 `13 `7 `8 `4 `— `46
Oakwood `6 `9 `20 `7 `2 `— `44
3-pointers — Salt Fork 2-14 (Norton 2-10, Smoot 0-1, Hettmansberger 0-1, Jones 0-1, Remole 0-1). Oakwood 8-17 (Hobick 4-8, Trees 2-4, Powell 2-4, Ruch 0-1). Rebounds — Salt Fork 45 (Taylor 13, Norton 11, Smoot 9, Jones 5, Hettmansberger 2, Remole 2, TEAM 3). Oakwood 28 (Young 8, Clouse 5, Powell 4, Trees 3, Hobick 3, Ruch 1, TEAM 4). Assists — Salt Fork 8 (Smoot 4, Hettmansberger 1, Norton 1, Taylor 1). Oakwood 11 (Powell 4, Clouse 3, Young 2, Trees 1, Hobick 1). Turnovers — Salt Fork 19, Oakwood 18. Steals — Salt Fork 8 (Smoot 2, Norton 2, Taylor 2, Hettmansberger 1, Remole 1). Oakwood 13 (Trees 4, Powell 3, Clouse 2, Young 2, Hobick 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — Norton. Officials — Mark Brooks, Brian Neukomm, Kevin Sprau.
Records — Salt Fork 16-9 overall, 6-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood 21-7 overall, 9-2 in the VVC.
JV score — Oakwood 44, Salt Fork 18
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Geo-RF (31) — Jace Bina 0 3-4 3, Cameron Steinbaugh 2 0-1 4, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Cale Steinbaugh 8 4-7 21, Kaden Mingee 0 3-5 3, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 10-17 31.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (61) — Brett Meidel 10 3-4 25, Micah Stanford 0 0-0 0, Ayden Ingram 0 0-0 0, Hayden Rice 7 0-0 20, Asa Ray 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, KJ Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 2 0-0 4, Ned Hill 4 0-2 8. Totals: 25 3-6 61.
Geo-RF `3 `9 `17 `2 `— `31
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `20 `17 `15 `9 `— `61
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (Cale Steinbaugh 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8 (Rice 6, Meidel 2). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13. Fouled out — none.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12-14 overall, 6-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22-7 overall, 8-2 in the VVC.
At Hoopeston
Watseka 55, Hoopeston Area 39
Watseka (55) — Hoy 1 0-0 3, Labelle 0 0-0 0, Meyer 6 0-0 12, Schroeder 6 4-4 22, Grant 2 0-0 6, Martin 6 0-0 12. Totals: 21 4-4 55
Hoopeston Area (39) — Nick Hofer 2 1-1 6, Anthony Zamora 6 1-1 13, Preston Van de Veer 0 0-0 0, Mason Rush 0 1-2 1, Owen Root 2 0-0 5, Ben Brown 6 1-2 14. Totals: 16 4-6 39.
Watseka;11;18;15;11;—;55
Hoopeston;12;7;9;11;—;39
3-point field goals — Watseka 6 (Schroeder 3, Grant 2, Hoy); Hoopeston Area 3 (Hofer, Root, Brown). Total fouls — Watseka 8, Hoopeston Area 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Normal
Normal West 58, Danville 36
Danville (36) — Soriah Gouard 8 2-2 19, Makenzine Blanden 0 0-0 0, Tharjia Rose 0 0-0 0, Nau'Tika Conaway 6 1-4 13, Diamond Landfair 0 0-0 0, Anna McFarland 1 0-0 2 Gianna Winston 0 0-0 0, DeJahbnae Tylor 0 0-0 0, Sophia Foley 0 -0 0, J'Yah Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-6 36.
Normal West (58) — Kobel 1 1-2 3, Cupples 0 0-0 0, Wlcox 2 3-4 8, Gale 3 7-8 13, Howard 3 0-1 7, Williams 4 1-2 12, Tinsley 0 1-2 1, Berscke 0 1-2 1, Calderon 0 0-0 0, Patton 6 2-2 14. Totals: 19 15-21 58.
Danville;12;7;7;10;—;36
N. West;21;19;12;6;—;58
3-point field goals — Danville 1 (Gouard); Normal West 4 (Williams 3, Howard). Total fouls — Danville 15, Normal West 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Lafayette Central Catholic 80, North Vermillion 35
Central Catholic (80) — Kendal Rider 1 0-0 3, Tori Thompson 7 0-0 18, Karsyn Cherry 3 0-1 7, Carley Barrett 5 5-7 15, Caitlin Dineen 5 1-1 14, Grace Bordenet 3 2-2 9, Maddy Bruce 1 0-0 2, Kaitlin Riley 1 0-0 3, Ella Thompson 0 0-0 0, Ella Fabian 2 0-0 4, Ava Gutwein 1 0-0 3, Maria Vawter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 8-11 80.
North Vermillion (35) — Ava Martin 4 0-2 8, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 1 0-0 3, Braxtyn Dunham 3 1-2 7, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Cami Pearman 4 3-4 13, Addi Burns 0 0-0 0, Lexi McLain 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 4-8 35.
Central Catholic `23 `22 `16 `19 `— `80
North Vermillion `13 `6 `8 `8 `— `35
3-pointers — Central Catholic 12 (Thompson 4, Dineen 3, Rider 1, Cherry 1, Bordenet 1, Riley 1, Gutwein 1). North Vermillion 5 (Dunham 2, C.Pearman 2, Naylor 1). Total fouls — Central Catholic 12, North Vermillion 9. Fouled out — none.
Records — Lafayette Central Catholic 21-4 overall. North Vermillion 18-9 overall.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All Times Central
Champaign Central Regional
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1 — No. 7 Danville at No. 8 Urbana, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Game 2 — No. 2 Lincoln vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 3 Champaign Central vs. No. 6 Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All Times Central
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1 — No. 9 Westville at No. 8 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 2 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 10 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at No. 5 Hoopeston Area, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Game 3 — No. 2 Oakwood vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All Times Central
Macon Meridian Regional
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1 — No. 8 Moweaqua Central A&M at No. 7 Macon Meridian
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Game 2 — No. 2 Salt Fork vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 3 Tuscola vs. No. 6 Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
———
Tri-County Regional
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1 — No. 10 Villa Grove at No. 9 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 11 Chrisman at No. 5 Arcola, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Game 3 — No. 1 Tri-County vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 4 Armstrong-Potomac vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All Times Eastern
Clinton Prairie Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Game 1 — Sheridan 54, Rossville 36
Friday, Feb. 4
Game 2 — Fountain Central vs. Clinton Prairie, ppd
Game 3 — Seeger vs. Sheridan, ppd.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Game 2 — Clinton Prairie 49, Fountain Central 9
Game 3 — Seeger 30, Sheridan 29
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Championship — Clinton Prairie 50, Seeger 32
———
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All Times Eastern
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Game 1 — North Vermillion 47, Covington 33
Game 2 — Clinton Central 42, Faith Christian 30
Friday, Feb. 4
Game 3 — Attica vs. North Vermillion, ppd.
Game 4 — Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Clinton Central, ppd.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Game 3 — North Vermillion 49, Attica 26
Game 4 — Lafayette Central Catholic 56, Clinton Central 18
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Championship — Lafayette Central Catholic 80, North Vermillion 35
