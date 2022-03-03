PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSAA Class 2A State Tournament

Sectional 38

At Thorntown, Ind.

All Times Eastern

Tuesday, March 1

Game 1 — Clinton Prairie 46, Western Boone 39 

Game 2 — Fountain Central 51, Seeger 46

Friday, March 4

Game 3 — Rossville vs. Clinton Prairie, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Carroll vs. Fountain Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A State Tournament

Sectional 54

At Attica, Ind.

All Times Eastern

Tuesday, March 1

Game 1 — Faith Christian 50, Attica 44

Game 2 — Lafayette Central Catholic 64, Clinton Central 38

Friday, March 4

Game 3 — North Vermillion vs. Faith Christian, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Covington vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

 

