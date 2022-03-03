PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Tournament
Sectional 38
At Thorntown, Ind.
All Times Eastern
Tuesday, March 1
Game 1 — Clinton Prairie 46, Western Boone 39
Game 2 — Fountain Central 51, Seeger 46
Friday, March 4
Game 3 — Rossville vs. Clinton Prairie, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Carroll vs. Fountain Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A State Tournament
Sectional 54
At Attica, Ind.
All Times Eastern
Tuesday, March 1
Game 1 — Faith Christian 50, Attica 44
Game 2 — Lafayette Central Catholic 64, Clinton Central 38
Friday, March 4
Game 3 — North Vermillion vs. Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Covington vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
