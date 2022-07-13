LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Speakers 12, Rantoul 1
Rantoul`010`00`— `1 `2` 2
Danville`622`2x`—`12`14`0
WP — Tuff Elson. Two or more hits — D: Andy Onnen 4, Elson, Isaiah Ruch, Dalton Hobick, Drew Pinkston. 2B — D: Elson, Hobick, Pinkston, Ruch. RBIs — R: Dodd. D: Brody Sexton 2, Hobick 2, Pinkston 2, Onnen 2, Ruch, Landon Haurez, Jacob Spear, Elson.
At Rantoul
Game 1
Danville Post 210 Junior Golf 18, Rantoul Junior Legion 0
Danville`244`08`— `18 `11` 0
Rantoul`000`00`—`0`0`6
WP — Alec Harrison. LP — Parrish. Two or more hits — D: Jameson Remole, Jacob Onnen, Pedro Rangel, Jeremiah Watson. 2B — D: Harrison, Remole. RBIs — D: Braxton Waller 3, Watson 2, Harrison 2, Russell 2, Cian Moore, Remole, Onnen, Griffen Walters.
Game 2
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 15, Rantoul Junior Legion 1
Danville`514`5`— `15 `14` 2
Rantoul`000`1`—`1`0`4
WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Rogers. Two or more hits — D: Chaz Dubois, Braxton Waller, Griffen Walters. 2B — D: Keleminic, Adam Watson. 3B — D: Cian Moore, Waller. RBIs — D: Dubois 3, Anderson Thomas 2, Moore 2, Walters, Pdero Rangel, Waller, Keleminic, Watson.
