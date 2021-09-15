PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion County Meet
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 16. 2. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 44. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Oakwood/Salt Fork no score. Westville no score.
Individual champion — Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:27
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (16) — 1. Mojonnier 16:27. 2. Emerson Thorlton 18:49. 3. Murphy McCool 19:17. 6. Isaiah Tidwell 19:35. 8. James Dulin 20:31. 9. Josh Gernand 20:40. 16. Kayden Tremble 23:54.
Geo-RF/Chrisman (44) — 7. John Phipps 19:42. 12. Karson Lewsader 21:21. 13. Isaiah Cope 22:08. 14. Triston Lehmkuhl 22:52. 18. Garrett Wells 36:36.
Armstrong-Potomac — 4. Luke Gordon 19:23. 10. Joshua Goulding 20:46. 11. Eli Kennel 21:09. 15. Donavon Gudauskas 22:56.
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 17. Ethan Brewer 28:53.
Westville — 5. Aiden Skinner 19:34.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Kickapoo State Park
Vermilion County Meet
Team results — 1. Oakwood/Salt Fork 15. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin no score. Hoopeston Area no score.
Individual champion — Macie Russell (OSF) 20:45.
OSF (15) — 1. Russell 20:45. 2. Allie Morris 21:30, 3. Aubri Elliott 23:08. 8. Alyssa Wells 27:56. 9. Addie Wright 30:11. 10 Brylie Smith 31:31. 11. Rylee Wright 31:52.
Armstrong-Potomac — 6. Carlyn Crozier 26:35. 7. Mattie Kennell 26:37.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 5. Elleannah Hedgecock 25:55. 12. Catherine Luttrell 33:18.
Hoopeston Area — 4. Allison Pickett 23:22.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Paris
At Eagle Ridge G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Paris 163, 2. Marshall 180, 3. Salt Fork 221, 4. Westville 265.
Medalist — Luke Bradley, Chance Westerfield and Drake Bartos (P) 39.
Salt Fork (221) — Carter Ridge 55, Hunter Wantland 55, Amela Birge 55, Sam Pearman 56, Kendall Shults 57, Brant Hackman 66
Westville (265) — Ty Williamson 51, Grayson McBride 69, Gage Hatcher 70, Katelyn Callahan 75, Caleb Howe 77, Brooklyn Miles 82
PREP SOCCER
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 4, Iroquois West 1
Iroquois West`1`0`—`1
Hoopeston`3`1`—`4
First half
HA — Kayden Wallace (assist Nick Hofer)
HA — Talen Gredy (assist Hofer)
HA — Hofer
IW — Andreade Santiago
Second half
HA — Gredy (assist Owen Root)
Game statistics
Keeper saves — HA: Root 2
Records — Hoopeston Area 9-4-1 overall, 6-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Caiden Jeffries 7-5, 6-1, Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Gage Greeson 6-0, 6-0, Koby Wolf (FC) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Jake Garrett-Noah Blankenship 6-1, 6-0. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) won by forfeit.
Records — Fountain Central 6-4 overall.
FROM THURSDAY
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Parke Heritage 4, Fountain Central 1
Singles — Evan James (PH) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-2, 6-2, Joel Gooch (PH) def. Gabe McCollum 6-3, 6-3. Mason Bowsher (PH) def. Koby Wolf 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Max Dowd-Garrett McAlister (PH) def. Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Carson McAlister-Lowie Woody 6-0, 6-1.
Records — Parke Heritage 10-1 overall, Fountain Central 5-4 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Oakwood
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 0
A-P`25`25
Oakwood`11`14
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Madelyn Hudson 6, Kyla Bullington 5. Blocks — Bullington 5, Lily Jameson 2. Assists — Jameson 17. Service aces — Jameson. Digs — BC: Bullington 6, Hameson 5, Cadence Crull 5.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 9-4 overall, 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
At Westville
Milford 2, Westville 0
Milford`26`25
Westville`24`16
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 7, Chloe Brant 3, Ella Miller 2, Hadley Cox, Madison Appl. Blocks — Appl 3, Meeker 2, Brant 2. Assists — Lydia Gondzur 7, Hadley Cox 6, Molly Doggett. Service aces — Miller, Brant, Rylee Jones, Gondzur. Digs — Jones 13, Meeker 11, Miller 11, Kelsie High 10, Cox 5, Brant 4, Gondzur 3, Doggett.
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central 3, Covington 1
Covington`25`18`21`15
Benton Central`22`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Alex Sutherlin 11, Holly Linville 8, Lauren Vale 7. Assists — Karsyn Engle 40. Digs — Sutherlin 17, Linville 14.
Records — Covington 11-5 overall.
At Attica, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Attica 0
F. Central`25`25`25
Attica`21`18`22
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 12, Chloe Golia 7, Maddie Medley 3, Lillie Fishero, Willow Walsh. Assists — Fishero 22, Walsh. Service aces — Jerzi Hershberger 6, Fishero 3, Hayleigh Elkins. Digs — Hershberger 36, Golia 12, Elkins 9, Rylee Simko 9, Fishero 8, Hannah Prickett, Bowers, Walsh.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
South Newton 3, Seeger 0
S. Newton`25`25`25
Seeger`14`19`17
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 11, Aubry Cole 5, Abby Clem 4. Assists — Haley Parrish 18 Digs — Cole 13, Clem 11, Parrish 9, Shrader 8.
Records — South Newton 15-1 overall, Seeger 8-5 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.