At Kickapoo State Park

Vermilion County Meet

Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 16. 2. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 44. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Oakwood/Salt Fork no score. Westville no score.

Individual champion — Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:27

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (16) — 1. Mojonnier 16:27. 2. Emerson Thorlton 18:49. 3. Murphy McCool 19:17. 6. Isaiah Tidwell 19:35. 8. James Dulin 20:31. 9. Josh Gernand 20:40. 16. Kayden Tremble 23:54.

Geo-RF/Chrisman (44) — 7. John Phipps 19:42. 12. Karson Lewsader 21:21. 13. Isaiah Cope 22:08. 14. Triston Lehmkuhl 22:52. 18. Garrett Wells 36:36.

Armstrong-Potomac — 4. Luke Gordon 19:23. 10. Joshua Goulding 20:46. 11. Eli Kennel 21:09. 15. Donavon Gudauskas 22:56. 

Oakwood/Salt Fork — 17. Ethan Brewer 28:53.

Westville — 5. Aiden Skinner 19:34.

At Kickapoo State Park

Vermilion County Meet

Team results — 1. Oakwood/Salt Fork 15. Armstrong-Potomac no score. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin no score. Hoopeston Area no score.

Individual champion — Macie Russell (OSF) 20:45.

OSF (15) — 1. Russell 20:45. 2. Allie Morris 21:30, 3. Aubri Elliott 23:08. 8. Alyssa Wells 27:56. 9. Addie Wright 30:11. 10 Brylie Smith 31:31. 11. Rylee Wright 31:52.

Armstrong-Potomac — 6. Carlyn Crozier 26:35. 7. Mattie Kennell 26:37.

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 5. Elleannah Hedgecock 25:55. 12. Catherine Luttrell 33:18.

Hoopeston Area — 4. Allison Pickett 23:22.

At Paris

At Eagle Ridge G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Paris 163, 2. Marshall 180, 3. Salt Fork 221, 4. Westville 265.

Medalist — Luke Bradley, Chance Westerfield and Drake Bartos (P) 39.

Salt Fork (221) — Carter Ridge 55, Hunter Wantland 55, Amela Birge 55, Sam Pearman 56, Kendall Shults 57, Brant Hackman 66

Westville (265) — Ty Williamson 51, Grayson McBride 69, Gage Hatcher 70, Katelyn Callahan 75, Caleb Howe 77, Brooklyn Miles 82

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 4, Iroquois West 1

Iroquois West`1`0`—`1

Hoopeston`3`1`—`4

First half

HA — Kayden Wallace (assist Nick Hofer)

HA — Talen Gredy (assist Hofer)

HA — Hofer

IW — Andreade Santiago

Second half

HA — Gredy (assist Owen Root)

Game statistics

Keeper saves — HA: Root 2

Records — Hoopeston Area 9-4-1 overall, 6-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Fountain Central 5, Attica 0

Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Caiden Jeffries 7-5, 6-1, Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Gage Greeson 6-0, 6-0, Koby Wolf (FC) won by forfeit.

Doubles — Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Jake Garrett-Noah Blankenship 6-1, 6-0. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) won by forfeit.

Records — Fountain Central 6-4 overall.

FROM THURSDAY

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Parke Heritage 4, Fountain Central 1

Singles — Evan James (PH) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-2, 6-2, Joel Gooch (PH) def. Gabe McCollum 6-3, 6-3. Mason Bowsher (PH) def. Koby Wolf 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles — Max Dowd-Garrett McAlister (PH) def. Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Carson McAlister-Lowie Woody 6-0, 6-1.

Records — Parke Heritage 10-1 overall, Fountain Central 5-4 overall.

At Oakwood

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 0

A-P`25`25

Oakwood`11`14

Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders

Kills — Madelyn Hudson 6, Kyla Bullington 5. Blocks — Bullington 5, Lily Jameson 2. Assists — Jameson 17. Service aces — Jameson. Digs — BC: Bullington 6, Hameson 5, Cadence Crull 5.

Records — Armstrong-Potomac 9-4 overall, 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

At Westville

Milford 2, Westville 0

Milford`26`25

Westville`24`16

Westville Statistical leaders

Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 7, Chloe Brant 3, Ella Miller 2, Hadley Cox, Madison Appl. Blocks — Appl 3, Meeker 2, Brant 2. Assists — Lydia Gondzur 7, Hadley Cox 6, Molly Doggett. Service aces — Miller, Brant, Rylee Jones, Gondzur. Digs — Jones 13, Meeker 11, Miller 11, Kelsie High 10, Cox 5, Brant 4, Gondzur 3, Doggett.

At Oxford, Ind.

Benton Central 3, Covington 1

Covington`25`18`21`15

Benton Central`22`25`25`25

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills — Alex Sutherlin 11, Holly Linville 8, Lauren Vale 7. Assists — Karsyn Engle 40. Digs — Sutherlin 17, Linville 14.

Records — Covington 11-5 overall.

At Attica, Ind.

Fountain Central 3, Attica 0

F. Central`25`25`25

Attica`21`18`22

Fountain Central Statistical leaders

Kills — Larissa Bowers 12, Chloe Golia 7, Maddie Medley 3, Lillie Fishero, Willow Walsh. Assists — Fishero 22, Walsh. Service aces — Jerzi Hershberger 6, Fishero 3, Hayleigh Elkins. Digs — Hershberger 36, Golia 12, Elkins 9, Rylee Simko 9, Fishero 8, Hannah Prickett, Bowers, Walsh.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

South Newton 3, Seeger 0

S. Newton`25`25`25

Seeger`14`19`17

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Riley Shrader 11, Aubry Cole 5, Abby Clem 4. Assists — Haley Parrish 18 Digs — Cole 13, Clem 11, Parrish 9, Shrader 8.

Records — South Newton 15-1 overall, Seeger 8-5 overall.

