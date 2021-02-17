PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Oakwood 52
Oakwood (52) — Brevin Wells 7 1-1 16, Gavin Clouse 1 0-0 2, Griffin Trees 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Ruch 2 2-4 6, Josh Young 9 0-2 18, Dalton Hobick 3 3-4 10. Totals: 22 6-11 52.
St. Joseph-Ogden (66) — Brazelton 0 0-0 0, Jack Cook 0 0-0 0, Lukas Hutcheron 0 0-2 0, Smith 1 0-0 2, Busch 0 0-0 0, Jackson Rydell 0 0-0 0, Andrew Beyers 3 0-0 8, Ty PEnce 17 4-6 40, Evan Ingram 7 0-0 16. Totals: 21 4-8 66.
Oakwood;8;16;16;12;—;52
St. Joe-Ogden;14;15;15;22;—;66
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Wells, Hobick); St. Joseph-Ogden 4 (Beyers 2, Pence 2). Total fouls — Oakwood 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Watseka 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36
Geo-RF (36) — Jace Bina 1 2-2 4, Sam Kelly 0 0-0 0, Trayvion Brown 0 0-0 0, Cade Steinbaugh 8 1-1 19, Kaden Mingee 1 7-8 10, Cameron Ford 1 0-0 2, Justice Arthur 0 1-4 1, Zach Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 11-15 36.
Watseka (58) — Jobey Grant 0 0-0 0, Conner Curry 2 1-2 7, Drew Wittenborn 5 2-3 16, Jameson Cluver 2 0-0 5, Hunter Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jordan Schroeder 3 0-0 7, Braiden Walver 0 0-0 0, Brayden Haines 2 2-4 6, Maddux Rigsby 6 1-2 13, Dane Martin 2 0-0 4, Michael Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-11 58.
Geo-RF;7;9;13;13;—;36
Watseka;20;14;11;13;— ;58
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 3 (Steinbaugh 2, Mingee); Watseka 8 (Wittenborn 4, Curry 2, Cluver, Schroeder). Total fouls — Geo-RF 12, Watseka 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Peoria High 74, Danville 53
Peoria (74) — Sonitya Tutt 7-11 0-0 15, Aaliyah Guyton 8-23 1-2 21, Denali Craig-Edwards 8-14 1-1 18, Paris Wilson 0-5 2-2 2, Jenna Beck 2-6 0-0 5, Alayah Sprattling 1-5 0-0 2, Deamber Smith 2-2 0-0 6, Miracle Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Jakiya Jordan 1-3 0-0 3, Allannah Jackson 1-1 0-2 2. Totals: 30-70 4-9 74.
Danville (53) — Erin Houpt 5-11 8-11 20, Tharija Rose 2-10 1-2 6, Nau'Tika Conaway 5-13 1-2 11, McKaylee Allen 7-13 0-0 14, Cheyenne Walls 0-0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Blanden 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 20-49 10-15 53.
Peoria; 13; 21; 16; 24; —; 74
Danville; 13; 18; 16; 6; —; 53
3-pointers — Peoria High 10-22 (Guyton 4-9, Smith 2-2, Tutt 1-2, Craig-Edwards 1-3, Beck 1-3, Jordan 1-1, Wilson 0-2). Danville 3-11 (Houpt 2-4, Rose 1-3, Conaway 0-1, Allen 0-3). Rebounds — Peoria High 37 (Craig-Edwards 8, Guyton 5, Wilson 5, Tutt 4, Beck 4, Smith 3, Jordan 3, Sprattling 1, Jackson 1, TEAM 3). Danville 34 (Houpt 11, Conaway 10, Allen 7, Rose 4, Blanden 1, TEAM 1). Assists — Peoria High 11 (Craig-Edwards 3, Sprattling 3, Wilson 2, Tutt 1, Guyton 1, Jordan 1). Danville 6 (Rose 3, Houpt 1, Conaway 1, Blanden 1). Turnovers — Peoria High 13, Danville 23. Total fouls — Peoria High 16, Danville 9. Fouled out — none.
Records — Peoria High 5-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 1-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Peoria High 56, Danville 6.
