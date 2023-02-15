PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville 63, Champaign Central 45
Central (45) — Landon Robinson 0 0-0 0, Lawrence David 1 0-0 2, Torion Rhone 3 2-4 8, Luke Swanson 0 0-0 0, Chris Bush 2 4-6 8, Chris Chen 0 0-0 0, Axel Baldwin 7 1-1 17, Cole Vulgar 0 0-1 0, David Riley 3 2-3 8, Jalen Harmon 0 0-0 0, Mekhi Christion 0 0-0 0, Benjamin Sutton 1 0-0 2, Benjamin Bandy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-16 45.
Danville (63) — Ja’Vaughn Robinson 4 6-7 14, Javion Smith 1 0-0 2, Devan Larkin Bryson Hinton-Perez 0 0-0 0, O’Shawn Jones-Winslow 11 3-5 29, Demarcus Lucas 0 0-0 0, Terrien Gouard 2 1-2 5, Jonathan Ireland 4 0-0 10, Quentin Ablinger 0 0-0 0, TJ Lee 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 10-14 63.
Central;5;5;14;21;—;45
Danville;16;16;16;15;— ;63
3-point field goals — Central 2 (Baldwin 2); Danville 7 (Jones-Winslow 4, Ireland 2, Lee). Total fouls — Central 18, Danville 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Armstrong-Potomac 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48
A-P (52) — Nathan Rogers 2 0-0 6, Cole Bailey 1 0-0 2, Ryan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 13 6-7 32, Luke Townsend 0 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 2 2-2 6, Bowen Hesterburg 2 0-0 6. Totals: 20 8-9 52.
Geo-RF (48) — Cade Steinbaugh 4 2-2 10, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Logan Hummel 2 2-2 7, Aaron Maquet 3 0-0 6, Kevin Morgan 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 5 0-0 13, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 4 4-9 12. Totals: 18 8-13 48.
A-P;16;4;14;18;—;52
Geo-RF;11;14;10;13 ;— ;48
3-point field goals — A-P 4 (Hesterburg 2, Rogers 2); Geo-RF 4 (Latoz 3, Hummel). Total fouls — A-P 12, Geo-RF 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Salt Fork 57, Schlarman Academy 37
Salt Fork (57) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Ian Church 0 2-2 2, Jameson Remole 2 0-0 6, Blake Hettmanberger 1 2-2 4, Evan Webb 5 0-0 10, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 4-4 16, Maddux Stine 0 0-0 0, Gavin Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 8 3-5 19, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-13 57.
Schlarman (37) — Jerry Reed 6 3-4 15, Jerrius Atkinson 3 3-4 9, Ricky Soderstom 0 0-0 0, Peyton Kuemmerle 1 1-2 3, CL Dye 4 2-2 10, Anthony Dye 0 0-0 0, Miles Crosby 0 0-0 0, Jamarrea McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-12 37.
Salt Fork;11;9;18;19;—;57
Schlarman;8;8;8;13;— ;37
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Norton 2, Remole 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 12, Schlarman 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Olivet
Oakwood 52, Notre Dame de La Salette 39
Oakwood (52) — Joshua Ruch 6 2-3 14, Brody Taflinger 3 3-4 10, Dalton Hobick 0 0-0 0, Jackson Dudley 1 0-0 3, Tanner Pichon 5 3-3 13, Alec Harrison 5 2-2 12. Totals: 20 10-12 52.
LaSalette (39) — Blood 2 0-0 4, Larkin 1 0-0 2, Fitzpatrick 3 2-3 8, Martin 2 4-4 8, Duggan 0 0-0 0, Bergmann 0 0-0 0, Prather 3 1-3 7, Romero 4 1-2 10, Brauner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-12 39.
Oakwood;10;13;12;17;—;52
LaSalette;6;11;6;16;— ;39
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Taflinger, Dudley); LaSalette 1 (Romero). Total fouls — Oakwood 14, LaSalette 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 47, Armstrong-Potomac 19
Armstrong-Potomac (19) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 5 5-9 15, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 0 0-1 0, Makenna Ackerman 1 0-0 2, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 5-10 19.
Salt Fork (47) — Macie Russell 0 2-2 2, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 0 1-2 1, Bracie Hird 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 10 9-10 30, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Karlie McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 1 0-2 2, Sailor Pacot 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filiscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 4 0-0 8, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Payton Cox 0 0-0 0, Zuzu Abudayya 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-16 47.
A-P;3;10;2;4;—;19
Salt Fork;14;10;15;8;— ;47
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Jamison). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 10, Salt Fork 12. Fouled out — Jameson. Technical fouls — none.
At Momence
Oakwood 49, Iroquois West 46
Oakwood (49) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 8 4-7 24, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 5 3-3 13, Cherokee Hanner 2 0-1 4, Caydence Vermillion 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 7-11 49.
Iroquois West (46) — Kanosky 1 0-0 2, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Nambe 7 2-2 20, Small 6 2-2 19, Clark 0 1-2 1, Rodrigues 1 0-0 2, Tammen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 506 46.
Oakwood;13;11;12;13;—;49
Iroquois West;19;14;3;8;— ;46
3-point field goals — Oakwood 6 (Arrowsmith 4, Vermillion 2); Iroquois West 9 (Small 5, Nambe 4). Total fouls — Oakwood 8, Iroquois West 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Champaign Central Regional
Feb. 18 game
Game 1 — No. 9 Rantoul at No. 8 Danville, 1 p.m.
Feb. 22 games
Game 2 — Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 7 Champaign Central vs. No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 game
Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
Feb. 18 games
Game 1 — No. 10 Hoopeston Area at No. 7 Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 11 Westville at No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Feb. 22 games
Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 2 winner vs. No. 3 Unity, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 game
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Armstrong-Potomac Regional
Feb. 18 games
Game 1 — No. 15 Urbana University High at No. 2 Salt Fork, 1 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 11 Schlarman Academy at No. 10 Armstrong-Potomac, 1 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 14 Fisher at No. 3 Champaign St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 13 Georgetown-Ridge Farm at No. 9 Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
Feb. 22 games
Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 game
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Feb. 14 games
Game 1 — Mahomet-Seymour 55, Danville 23
Game 2 — Normal West 75, Urbana 45
Feb. 17 game
Championship — No. 2 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 3 Normal West, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional
Feb. 11 games
Game 1 — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24
Game 2 — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Westville 49
Monday, Feb. 13 games
Game 3 — St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
Game 4 — Hoopeston Area 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44
Thursday, Feb. 16 game
Championship — No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. No. 4 Hoopeston Area, 7 p.m.
Momence Regional
Saturday, Feb. 11 game
Game 1 — Clifton Central 39, Momence 25
Monday, Feb 13 games
Game 2 — Kankakee Bishop McNamara 38, Clifton Central 29
Game 3 — Oakwood 49, Iroquois West 46
Thursday, Feb. 16 game
Championship — No. 2 Kankakee Bishop McNamara vs. No. 3 Oakwood, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Salt Fork Regional
Saturday, Feb. 11 games
Game 1 — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47, Chrisman 24
Game 2 — Armstrong-Potomac 61, Schlarman Academy 5
Monday, Feb. 13 games
Game 3 — Tuscola 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41
Game 4 — Salt Fork 47, Armstrong-Potomac 19

Thursday, Feb. 16 game

Championship — No. 1 Tuscola vs. No. 4 Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
