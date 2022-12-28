PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Monticello
Oakwood 61, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
PBL (48) — Jeremiah Ager 2 1-1 6, Mason Uden 1 0-0 3, Ty Graham 3 0-0 8, Noah Steiner 3 0-0 9, Kayden Snelling 2 1-1 5, Chase Ratcliff 0 0-0 0, Bryar Cosgrove 2 0-0 6, Mason Swan 0 0-0 0, Ben Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Griffin Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Floyd 0 0-0 0, Conner Vaughn 2 0-0 5, Ethan Donaldson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 3-4 48.
Oakwood (61) — Josh Ruch 2 0-0 4, Brody Taflinger 3 0-0 6, Dalton Hobick 9 1-2 22, Tanner Pichon 4 2-2 10, Alec Harrison 6 2-3 14, Derek Drews 1 0-0 2, Bryson McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Sam Woodard 0 0-0 0, Cort Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Jackson Dudley 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 5-7 61.
PBL;11;16;8;13;—;48
Oakwood;19;12;14;16;— ;61
3-point field goals — PBL 11 (Steiner 3, Graham 2, Cosgrove 2, Schmidt, Vaughn, Uden, Ager); Oakwood 4 (Hobick 3, Dudley). Total fouls — PBL 8, Oakwood 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Kansas
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 46, Westville 43
Windsor/SS (46) — Bridges 1 0-0 2, Rincker 0 0-0 0, A. Wittenburg 3 6-6 13, Gurgel 3 2-2 10, Gracey 4 0-0 11, Curry 0 0-0 0, J. Wittenburg 1 6-6 8, Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals: 12 16-16 46.
Westville (43) — Easton Barney 1 1-2 3, Zach Russell 2 2-2 4, Ethan McMasters 1 1-1 3, Landon Haurez 6 3-5 15, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Matthew Darling 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 5 0-0 10, Drew Wichtowski 2 2-4 8. Totals: 16 9-14 43.
Windsor/SS;2;19;13;12;—; 46
Westville;12;12;7;12;— ;43
3-point field goals — Windsor/SS 6 (Gracey 3, Gurgel 2, A. Wittenburg); Westville 2 (Wichtowski 2). Total fouls — Windsor/SS 15, Westville 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64, Armstrong-Potomac 39
Geo-RF (64) — A'Jhon Watson 5 0-0 10, Cam Steinbaugh 7 10-14 25, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jase Latoz 2 2-4 6, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Ruben Rangel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 5 0-0 15, Kevin Morgan 0 0-0 0, Triston Hepburn 0 2-2 2, JJ Hall 2 2-9 6. Totals: 21 16-29 64.
A-P (39) — Nathan Rogers 1 3-4 6, Cole Bailey 2 1-2 7, Ryan Edwards 0 2-2 2, Kollin Asbury 7 8-9 22, Evan Schluter 0 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 1 0-4 2, Bowen Hesterberg 0 0-0 0, Blake Learned 0 0-0 0, JT Frerichs 0 0-0 0, Luke Townsend 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 14-23 39.
Geo-RF;10;14;21;19;—;64
A-P;11;9;11;8;— ;39
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 6 (Maquet 5, Steinbaugh); A-P 3 (Bailey 2, Rogers). Total fouls — Geo-RF 15, A-P 18. Fouled out — Bailey, Hesterburg. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 59, Heritage 22
Salt Fork (59) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 1 0-0 2, Ian Church 0 0-0 0, Remole 2 2-2 8, Blake Hettmansberger 1 3-3 5, Evan Webb 2 2-2 6, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 4 9-12 17, Maddax Stine 0 1-2 3, Hayden Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 8 0-0 16, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 17-22 59.
Heritage (22) — Julliyan Gray 0 0-0 0, Wilson 2 0-0 5, Drew Williams 0 0-2 0, Robert Holloman 4 0-0 8, Jacob Bensyl 0 0-0 0, Rylan White 2 3-4 9, Dustin Nickle 0 0-0 0, Aaron Coffin 0 0-0 0, Nathan Benzyl 0 0-0 0, Josh Bear 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-6 22.
Salt Fork;16;19;21;3;—;59
Heritage;2;13;3;4;— ;22
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Remole 2); Heritage 3 (White 2, Wilson). Total fouls — Salt Fork 12, Heritage 18. Fouled out — Bear. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Oakwood 39, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18
Oakwood (39) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 5 0-0 10, Bella Bradford 1 0-0 2, Nikita 0 1-4 1, Sam Dunavan 1 0-0 2, Kalie Tison 0 1-2 1, Addie Wright 8 5-7 21, Cherokee Hanner 1 0-0 2, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-2 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-13 39.
BHRA (18) — Aubrey Peters 1 0-0 2, Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-2 0, Morgan Bozarth 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 0 0-0 0, Beth McMahon 3 0-0 6, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Ava Acton 0 2-2 2, Draycee Nelson 1 0-0 2, Ella Acton 0 1-2 1, Mikayla Cox 2 1-5 5. Totals: 7 4-11 18.
Oakwood;6;10;13;10;—;39
BHRA;4;5;4;5;— ;18
Total fouls — Oakwood 9, BHRA 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Benton Central 67, Oakwood 28
Benton Central (67) — Rudolph 0 0-0 0, Wetli 3 0-0 7, Rich 3 1-2 9, Cooley 1 0-0 2, Hardebeck 3 0-0 8, Tolen 6 0-0 13, Gephart 0 0-0 0, Foster 4 2-2 11, Gick 6 0-0 12, Keller 2 0-0 5, Kerkoff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 3-4 67.
Oakwood (28) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 0 0-0 0, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Nikita Taylor 1 0-2 2, Sam Dunavan 0 1-2 1, Kalie Tison 0 0-2 0, Addie Wright 5 1-4 11, Cherokee Hanner 5 2-6 12, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 1 0-0 2, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-16 28.
B. Central;21;24;16;6;—;67
Oakwood;2;13;5;8;— ;28
3-point field goals — Benton Central 8 (Rich 2, Hardebeck 2, Wetli, Tolen, Foster, Keller). Total fouls — Benton Central 13, Oakwood 3. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Armstrong-Potomac 37, Lexington 33
A-P (37) — Brynn Spencer 1 0-0 3, Lily Jameson 2 0-0 6, Kyla Bullington 9 7-13 25, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-0 2, Makennda Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 0 1-1 1. Totals: 13 8-14 37.
Lexington (33) — Stover 0 0-0 0, Peacock 4 0-1 11, Wright 2 0-0 5, Grunlon 0 0-0 0, Dubois 1 0-2 2, Watson 2 1-5 5, Demace 0 0-0 0, Cheever 3 4-5 10. Totals: 12 5-13 33.
A-P;11;8;0;12;6;—;37
Lexington;6;5;7;13;2;— ;33
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 3 (Jameson 2, Spencer); Lexington 4 (Peacock 3, Wright). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 12, Lexington 18. Fouled out — Saltsgaver. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Unity 37, Armstrong-Potomac 29
Unity (37) — Addison Ray 3 0-0 8, Meredith Reed 2 1-2 5, Reagan Littler 2 2-4 6, Lauren Miller 1 1-2 3, Jocelyn LaFaive 1 0-0 2, Raegan Stringer 5 2-2 13,. Totals: 14 6-10 37.
A-P (29) — Brynn Spencer 4 1-1 13, Lily Jameson 1 3-3 6, Kyla Bullington 30-0 6, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-0 2, Makenna Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 4-6 29.
Unity;10;7;12;8;—;37
A-P;0;14;5;10;— ;29
3-point field goals — Unity 3 (Ray 2, Stringer); A-P 5 (Spencer 4, Jameson). Total fouls — Unity 6, A-P 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 51, Lexington 21
Salt Fork (51) — Macie Russell 5 2-2 12, Karlie Cain 3 0-0 8, Brycie Hird 2 4-6 8, Kendall Cooley 0 0-0 0, Bracie Hird 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 5 0-0 13, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Karlie McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 1 0-0 2, Madison Tucker 0 0-0 0, Sailor Pacot 1 0-0 2, Brylie Smith 1 0-0 2, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-8 51
Lexington (21) — Therien 0 0-0 0, B. Stover 0 1-2 1, Peacock 1 3-4 6, Wright 0 1-2 1, Grunion 0 0-0 0, Dubois 0 1-2 1, Yates 0 0-0 0, Watson 3 0-0 6, McClusky 0 0-0 0, Pearce 1 2-3 4, Cheever 1 0-0 2, E. Stover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 8-13 21.
Salt Fork;23;13;7;8;—;51
Lexington;8;5;3;5;— ;21
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 5 (Jamison 3, Cain 2); Lexington 1 (Peacock). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Lexington 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Cissna Park 42, North Vermillion 30
Cissna Park (42) — Addison Lucht 4 2-2 12, Julia Edelman 1 0-0 3, Mikayla Knake 4 4-5 13, Regan King 1 0-2 2, Morgan Sinn 1 0-0 2, Sophia Duis 0 0-2 0, Riley Maul 1 0-0 2, Josie Newkomm 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Stadeli 3 2-3 8. Totals: 15 8-11 42.
North Vermillion (30) — Candance Dunham 2 3-4 7, Braxtyn Dunham 3 0-0 6, Lauren Ellis 2 0-0 4, Kera Dunham 0 2-2 2, Savannah Pollard 1 0-0 2, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Tera Thompson 2 0-1 4, Olivia Pearman 2 1-2 5. Totals: 12 6-8 30.
Cissna Park;10;9;12;11;—;42
N. Vermillion;2;7;7;14;— ;30
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 4 (Lucht 2, Edelman, Knake). Total fouls — Cissna Park 11, North Vermillion 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
North Vermillion 55, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29
North Vermillion (55) — Cadence Dunham 4 1-3 9, Braxtyn Dunham 4 4-4 13, Lauren Ellis 2 0-0 4, Kera Dunham 1 4-4 6, Raena Campbell 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 3 1-3 7, Braylee Brown 0 2-4 2, Tera Thompson 3 0-1 7, Olivia Pearman 2 3-6 7. Totals: 19 15-25 55.
BHRA (29) — Aubrey Peters 1 0-0 2, Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bozarth 1 1-2 3, Natalie Clapp 1 3-10 5, Beth McMahon 1 0-5 3, Mayzee Myers 2 0-3 4, Ava Acton 1 0-2 2, Draycee Nelson 1 0-0 3, Ella Avton 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 3 1-2 7. Totals: 11 5-24 29.
N. Vermillion;13;16;19;7;—;55
BHRA;5;8;7;9;— ;29
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 2 (Braxtyn Dunham, Thompson); BHRA 2 (McMahon, Nelson). Total fouls — North Vermillion 17, BHRA 18. Fouled out — McMahon. Technical fouls — none.
