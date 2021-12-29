PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Tuesday’s game
St. Charles North 70, Danville 47
St. Charles North (70) — Ethan Marlowe 10-20 2-2 22, Ned Hayes 4-7 0-0 11, Jude Lowe 3-5 0-0 6, Max Love 6-13 1-1 16, Justin Hughes 2-5 1-2 5, Mason Siegfried 1-1 0-0 2, Brady Rasso 2-2 0-0 6, Caden Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Settlemyer 0-0 0-0 0, Steven Litterall 0-0 0-0 0, Deisen Cherian 1-1 0-0 2, Cam Ring 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-54 4-5 70.
Danville (47) — Ja’Vaughn Robinson 3-10 1-4 9, Martez Rhodes 10-18 2-2 23, JJ Miles 3-8 0-2 8, Jonathan Ireland 1-7 0-0 3, Quentin Alblinger 0-0 0-0 0, Rudy Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, O’Shawn Jones-Winslow 2-3 0-0 4, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gouard 0-2 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-49 3-8 47.
St. Charles North ‘6 ‘28 ‘17 ‘19 ‘— ‘70
Danville ‘20 ‘7 ‘10 ‘10 ‘— ‘47
3-pointers — St. Charles North 8-21 (Hayes 3-5, M.Love 3-8, Rasso 2-2, Marlowe 0-4, Hughes 0-2). Danville 6-22 (Robinson 2-5, Miles 2-6, Rhodes 1-6, Ireland 1-4, A.Gouard 0-1). Rebounds — St. Charles North 32 (Marlowe 13, M.Love 12, J.Love 4, Hayes 2, Siegfried 1). Danville 19 (Rhodes 5, Ireland 5, T.Gouard 3, Robinson 2, Miles 2, A.Gouard 1, Jones-Winslow 1). Assists — St. Charles North 16 (Marlowe 4, M.Love 3, Hayes 3, Siegfried 2, Hughes 2, J.Love 1, Rasso 1). Danville 7 (Robinson 3, Miles 3, Rhodes 1). Turnovers — St. Charles North 11, Danville 8. Steals — St. Charles North 2 (Marlowe 1, J.Love 1). Danville 8 (Miles 3, Jones-Winslow 2, Robinson 1, Rhodes 1, A.Gouard 1). Total fouls — St. Charles North 11, Danville 11. Fouled out — none. Officials — Johnny Garcia, Fritz Larson, Gene Rayford.
Records — St. Charles North 7-3 overall, Danville 6-3 overall.
Wednesday’s game
Bloomington 56, Danville 51
Bloomington (56) — John Shuey 4-7 1-2 9, Niko Newsome 8-13 2-2 20, Sean Ndorango 3-7 0-0 8, Adam Beasley 3-9 3-4 10, Joe Caldwell 1-4 0-0 2, Tyus Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Carson Ryan 0-2 1-4 1, Dalon Grant 0-0 0-0 0, AJ Tillman 2-6 2-2 6, Barry Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-50 9-14 56.
Danville (51) — Ja’Vaughn Robinson 5-15 1-6 12, Martez Rhodes 6-15 1-1 13, JJ Miles 3-9 0-0 7, O’Shawn Jones-Winslow 6-12 4-4 16, Jonathan Ireland 1-7 1-2 3, Anthony Gouard 0-1 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 0-0 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-60 7-13 51.
Bloomington ‘14 ‘9 ‘15 ‘18 ‘— ‘56
Danville ‘12 ‘6 ‘19 ‘14 ‘— ‘51
3-pointers — Bloomington 5-12 (Newsome 2-3, Ndorango 2-4, Beasley 1-3, Shuey 0-1, Caldwell 0-1). Danville 2-16 (Robinson 1-6, Miles 1-4, Rhodes 0-2, Ireland 0-3, Gouard 0-1). Rebounds — Bloomington 37 (Jackson 9, Shuey 6, Newsome 6, Ndorango 4, Tillman 4, Beasley 3, Caldwell 2, Grant 2, Ryan 1). Danville 26 (Rhodes 9, Jones-Winslow 5, Gouard 4, Robinson 3, Miles 2, Ireland 2, Alblinger 1). Assists — Bloomington 10 (Ndorango 3, Shuey 2, Beasley 2, Caldwell 2, Newsome 1). Danville 5 (Miles 2, Robinson 1, Rhodes 1, Gouard 1). Turnovers — Bloomington 15, Danville 7. Steals — Bloomington 2 (Shuey 1, Caldwell 1). Danville 9 (Miles 3, Robinson 2, Rhodes 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Ireland 1, Gouard 1). Total fouls — Bloomington 13, Danville 13. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow.
Records — Bloomington 3-10 overall. Danville 6-4 overall.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 78, Villa Grove 39
Villa Grove (39) — Robert Fancher 2 0-0 6, Ashton Harrison 2 0-0 5, Chase Dann 2 0-1 4, Kyler Williams 0 0-0 0, Brady Clodfelder 0 0-2 0, Liam Barr 1 0-0 2, Parker Stevens 1 1-2 3, Layne Rund 2 2-2 7, Luke Zimmerman 3 0-0 6, Kylee Witte 2 0-1 4, Brayden Dowler 0 0-0 0, AJ Jenson 0 0-0 0, Lukas Shadwick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-8 39.
BHRA (78) — Brett Meidel 10 0-0 20, Micah Stanford 1 0-0 3, Ayden INgram 6 2-3 14, Hayden Rice 3 0-0 9, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Tidwell 3 0-0 6, Braden Sackett 1 0-0 2, Dawson Dodd 4 2-2 10, KJ Brown 1 0-0 2, Owen Miller 10 0-0 2, Ned Hill 5 0-0 10. Totals: 35 4-5 78.
Villa Grove;9;9;8;13;—;39
BHRA;26;25;14;13;—;78
3-point field goals — Villa Grove 4 (Fancher 2, Harrison, Rund); BHRA 4 (Ray 3, Stanford). Total fouls — Villa Grove 6, BHRA 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 86, Indiana Math and Science 37
Indiana Math and Science (37) — Jaden Mickens 2 0-0 5, Kameron Hordge 5 0-0 13, Jasanm Sowell 0 0-0 0, David Kolurejo 0 2-4 2, Amaeire Depriest 0 0-0 0, Christopher Hatfield 1 0-0 2, Murray Lewis 6 1-3 15, Jeremiah Oliver 0 0-2 0, Jeremiah Nuchols 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-9 37.
BHRA (86) — Brett Meidel 8 2-3 18, Micah Stanford 0 0-0 0, Ayden Ingram 5 1-2 13, Hayden Rice 4 3-4 14, Asa Ray 4 0-0 10, Isaiah Tidwell 1 2-2 4, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 5 2-2 12, KJ Brown 1 0-0 2, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0, Ned Hill 5 3-3 13. Totals: 33 13-16 86.
IMSA;12;4;14;7;—;37
BHRA;14;35;25;12;—;86
3-point field goals — IMSA 6 (Hordge 3, Lewis 2, Mickens); BHRA 7 (Rice 3, Ingram 2, Ray 2). Total fouls — IMSA 15, BHRA 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 56, Heritage 29
Salt Fork (56) — Colden Earles 7 0-0 17, Nathan Kirby 1 0-0 2, Camden Smoot 2 2-2 6, Jameson Remole 1 0-0 3, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Cameron Merritt 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 4 2-7 11, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Hayden Maloney 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 1 0-0 3, Garrett Taylor 4 2-4 10, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-13 56.
Heritage (29) — Julilyan Gray 1 2-3 4, Timmy Wilson 6 1-3 14, Drew Williams 2 0-0 5, Strick 0 0-0 0, Robert Holloman 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-0 0, Aaron Coffin 1 2-3 4, Joel Bear 0 0-0 0, Xander Rathmun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-9 29.
Salt Fork;5;17;27;7;—;56
Heritage;5;10;6;8;— ;29
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 6 (Earles 3, Remole, Norton, Chew); Heritage 2 (Wilson, Williams). Total fouls — Salt Fork 8, Heritage 13. Fouled out — Noon. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Salt Fork 62, Armstrong-Potomac 32
Salt Fork (62) — Colden Earles 5 0-0 10, Nathan Kirby 0 1-2 1, Camden Smoot 4 0-0 8, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 2 0-0 4, Evan Webb 1 2-2 4, Cam Merritt 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 3 3-3 11, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Hayden Maloney 1 0-0 2, Hayden Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 7 4-6 18, Evan Hageman 1 0-0 2 Totals: 28 10-13 62.
Armstrong-Potomac (32) — Nathan Rogers 0 1-2 1, Eli Kennell 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 3 2-2 8, Cole Bailey 0 0-0 0, Brody Howard 1 3-4 5, Evan Schulter 1 1-3 3, Seth Johnson 2 3-6 9, Luke Gordon 3 0-2 6, Cain Buhr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 10-19 32.
Salt Fork;15;22;14;11;—;62
A-P;12;7;6;7;—;32
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Norton 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 18, Armstrong-Potomac 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Illinois Math and Science Academy 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51
IMSA (56) — AJ Williams 2 0-0 4, Deondre Obannon 2 0-0 4, Marco Ilic 1 0-0 2, Belly Kubwimana 1 9-9 11, Charles Ludwig 1 0-0 2, Muna Onwuameze 9 0-5 18, Bryce Sharp 6 3-3 15. Totals: 22 12-17 56.
Geo-RF (51) — Jace Bina 6 2-2 15, Cameron Steinbaugh 6 0-0 12, Cale Steinbaugh 6 6-8 19, Kaden Mingee 1 0-1 2, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 9-13 51.
IMSA;12;10;15;19;—;56
Geo-RF;11;18;12;10;—;51
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 2(Bina, Cale Steinbaugh). Total fouls — IMSA 15, Geo-RF 14. Fouled out — Roach. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 68, Heritage 48
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (68) — Jace Bina 3 0-0 6, Cameron Steinbaugh 1 0-0 2, Cohen Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Cale Steinbaugh 7 8-8 22, Kaden Mingee 7 10-12 25, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Zack Roach 1 0-1 2, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, Kevin Morgan 1 0-0 3, JJ Hall 4 09-2 8. Totals: 24 18-23 68.
Heritage (48) — Julliyan Gray 4 0-0 9, Timmy Wilson 3 4-5 11, Drew Williams 4 3-4 12, Struck 0 0-0 0, Robert Holloman 1 2-4 4, White 0 0-0 0, Aaron Coffin 3 0-0 8, Joel Bear 1 2-2 4, Xander Rathmun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-15 48.
Geo-RF;19;16;21;12;—;68
Heritage;11;8;13;16;—;48
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 2 (Mingee, Morgan); Heritage 5 (Coffin 2, Gray, Wilson, Williams). Total fouls — Geo-RF 15, Heritage 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Illinois Math and Science Academy 55, Armstrong-Potomac 50
IMSA (55) — Lucas Brower 0 0-0 0, Zuyu Liu 4 1-3 10, AJ Williams 0 1-2 1, Deondre Obannon 0 1-2 1, Marco Ilic 2 2-2 7, Belly Kubwimana 1 0-0 2, Charles Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Muna Onwuameze 9 0-2 18, Bryce Sharp 7 3-4 17. Totals: 23 7-13 55.
Armstrong-Potomac (50) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 6 3-9 17, Brody Howard 4 2-2 12, Evan Schluter 1 0-1 3, Seth Johnson 4 2-2 10, Luke Gordon 2 0-0 4, Cain Buhr 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 7-14 50.
IMSA;14;13;13;15;—;55
A-P;13;19;10;8;—;50
3-point field goals — IMSA 2 (Williams, Ilic); A-P 5 (Asbury 2, Howard 2, Schluter). Total fouls — IMSA 13, A-P 14. Fouled out — Johnson. Technical fouls — none.
At Monticello
Oakwood 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44
Oakwood (54) — Gaven Clouse 2 2-2 6, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 2, Grant Powell 0 1-2 1, Josh Young 8 5-6 21, Dalton Hobick 7 6-7 21, Josh Ruch 1 1-2 3, Brody Taflinger 0 0-0 0, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 15-19 54.
GCMS (44) — Awstace Grauer 1 0-0 3, Ty Cribbett 4 0-2 11, Zach Barnes 2 1-1 5, Seth Barnes 3 2-4 9, Austin Elliott 0 2-2 2, Brayden Elliott 5 1-1 12, Chase Minion 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-10 44.
Oakwood;17;15;5;17;—;54
GCMS;7;15;12;10;— ;44
3-point field goals — Oakwood 1 (Hobick); GCMS 6 (Cribett 3, Grauer, Seth Barnes, Brayden Elliott). Total fouls — Oakwood 8, GCMS 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Monticello
Oakwood 59, Ridgeview 48
Oakwood (59) — Gaven Clouse 4 0-0 8, Griffin Trees 1 1-2 3, Grant Powell 2 0-0 5, Josh Young 8 0-0 16, Dalton Hobick 7 0-1 16, Josh Ruch 1 0-0 3, Tanner Pichon 4 0-0 8. Totals: 27 1-3 59.
Ridgeview (48) — Cale Hoffman 8 2-3 20, Cam Kelly 3 0-0 9, Jacob Whitehill 4 0-0 8, Clayton Beitz 0 0-0 0, Jaidin Rinkenberger 2 0-0 4, Kyle Stubbelfield 1 0-0 3, Brec Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Nathan Donaldson 1 0-0 2, Logan Wissmiller 0 0-0 0, Cayden Stabe 0 0-0 0, Victor Villegas 0 0-0 0, Jahir Marmirez 0 0-0 0, Evan McMahill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-46 2-3 48.
Oakwood;13;19;19;8;—;59
Ridgeview;10;13;13;12;—;48
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Hobick 2, Ruch, Powell); Ridgeview 6 (Kelly 3, Hoffman 2, Stubblefield). Total fouls — Oakwood 9, Ridgeview 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Monticello
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Oakwood 41
PBL (50) — Jeremiah Ager 1 0-0 2, Keegan Busboom 4 4-5 16, Garett Sanders 0 0-1 0, Mason Medlock 5 3-4 14, Brandon Knight 2 2-2 6, Mason Bruns 1 1-2 4, Ty Graham 0 0-0 0, Jacob Gronsky 0 0-0 0, Kayden Snellin 3 2-2 8. Totals: 16 12-16 50.
Oakwood (41) — Gaven Clouse 1 0-0 2, Dalton Hobick 1 0-2 2, Josh Young 5 5-6 15, Griffin Trees 0 0-2 0, Grant Powell 3 1-4 9, Josh Ruch 1 2-2 5, Brody Taflinger 0 0-0 0, Tanner Pichon 3 2-2 8, Alec Harrison 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14-42 10-19 41.
PBL;12;12;8;8;—;50
Oakwood;11;10;11;9;—;41
3-point field goals — PBL 6 (Busboom 4, Medlock, Bruns); Oakwood 3 (Powell 2, Ruch). Total fouls — PBL 10, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — Young. Technical fouls — none.
At Bement
Cerro Gordo 64, Hoopeston Area 42
Hoopeston Area (42) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Nick Hofer 4 0-0 10, Anthony Zamora 2 1-1 5, Evan Lile 0 0-0 0, Preston Van de Veer 6 2-2 19, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 2 1-3 5, Ben Brown 1 1-2 3, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-8 42.
Cerro Gordo (64) — Howell 0 0-0 0, Warren 3 1-2 8, Young 0 0-0 0, Lents 0 0-0 0, Montes 0 0-0 0, Brown 17 6-8 40, Watrerhouse 4 0-0 8, Gower 0 0-0 0, Alumbaugh 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 1-2 5, Mozie 1 1-2 3, Ferguson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 9-14 64.
Hoopeston;11;11;10;10;—;42
Cerro Gordo;17;14;20;13;—;64
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 7 (Van de Veer 5, Hofer 2); Cerro Gordo 1 (Warren). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 13, Cerro Gordo 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Lexington 36, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24
Lexington (36) — Claire Peacock 4 0-0 8, Vivian Wright 1 1-2 3, Belle Payne 3 2-6 8, Ella DuBois 0 0-0 0, Sammy Yates 0 0-0 0, Jaya Therien 3 1-2 6, Candace Watson 0 0-0 0, Kathleen Heuer 0 0-0 0, Callie Cheever 0 0-2 0, Faith Keagle 4 0-3 9. Totals: 15 4-15 36.
BHRA (24) — Aubrey Peters 1 1-2 3, Ella Myers 2 1-2 5, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 1-2 4, Sophia Tome 3 3-3 10, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 0 0-0 0, Briana Maloney 0 2-2 2, Addison Wallace 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 8-11 24.
Lexington;13;9;8;6;—;36
BHRA;7;6;5;6;—;24
3-point field goals — Lexington 2 (Theiren, Keagle); BHRA 2 (Clapp, Rome). Total fouls — Lexington 12, BHRA 14. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
North Vermillion 43, Cissna Park 30
North Vermillion (43) — Ava Martin 8 1-2 17, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 3 6-8 12, Braxtyn Dunham 2 1-2 6, Lauren Ellis 2 0-0 4, Cami Pearman 1 1-2 3, Addie Burns 0 0-0 0, Lexie McLain 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 10-16 43.
Cissna Park (30) — Julia Edelman 1 0-0 3, Addison Seggerbruch 1 0-0 3, Hannah Kollmann 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Knake 3 5-8 11, Regan King 0 0-0 0, Morgan Sinn 0 0-0 0, Emma Morrical 3 2-2 8, Tricia Karas 2 0-0 4, Ava Seggebruch 0 1-1 1, Brooklyn Stadeli 0 0-1 0. Totals: 10 8-12 30.
N. Vermillion;6;10;14;13;—;43
Cissna Park;6;12;3;9;—;30
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 1 (Dunham); Cissna Park 2 (Edelman, Addison Seggerbruch). Total fouls — North Vermillion 13, Cissna Park 16. Fouled out — Addison Seggerbruch, Knake. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Oakwood 52, Villa Grove 28
Okawood (52) — Karsen Rupp 4 1-2 9, Jaydah Arrowsmith 3 0-2 6, Bella Bradford 2 1-2 3, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 9 2-2 20, Ali Reed 1 0-0 2, Ashlynn Pinnick 3 4-6 10, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-14 52
Villa Grove (28) — Emma Buesing 4 0-0 10, Madison Logan 1 0-0 2, Maddie Wicklander 1 0-0 2, Jobeth Crafton 0 0-0 0, Jobella Crafton 0 0-0 0, Ava Vollmer 2 0-0 4, Vanessa Wright 3 3-4 10, Jada Chandler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-4 28.
Oakwood;10;12;13;17;—;52
Villa Grove;8;8;7;5;—;28
3-point field goals — Villa Grove 3 (Buesing 2, Wright). Total fouls — Oakwood 11, Villa Grove 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 19, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18
Salt Fork (19) — Macie Russell 2 0-0 5, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 4 2-2 10, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-2 19.
BHRA (18) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Ella Myers 1 0-0 3, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 3 2-5 8, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 3 0-0 7. Totals: 7 2-5 18.
Salt Fork;4;11;0;4;—;19
BHRA;0;8;2;8;—;18
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Russell); BHRA 2 (Myers, Cox). Total fouls — Salt Fork 8, BHRA 8. Fouled out — Peters. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Benton Central 66, Armstrong-Potomac 25
Benton Central (66) — Courtney Tolen 1 1-1 3, Kennedy Tolen 5 1-2 11, Foster 1 0-0 3, Carlee Masser 6 0-0 14, Senesac 4 1-3 10, Rachel Tolen 4 2-3 10, Allyson Cecil 1 2-2 4, Elle Wetti 0 2-2 2, Liza Cooley 3 0-0 6, Gephant 0 0-0 0, Rich 1 0-0 3, Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0, Hardebeck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-13 66.
Armstrong-Potomac (25) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 1 0-0 2, Ali Morgan 1 2-2 5, Kyla Bullington 5 0-0 10, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-1 2, Maddie Hudson 0 0-2 0, Mattie Kennel 1 0-0 2, Gracie Gordon 1 0-0 2, Denley Heller 0 0-0 0, Faith Cline 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 205 25.
Benton Central;14;20;18;14;—;66
A-P;2;7;10;6;—;25
3-point field goals — Benton Central 5 (Masser 2, Foster, Seaesac, Rich); Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Morgan). Total fouls — Benton Central 8, Armstrong-Potomac 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Unity 49, Oakwood 25
Unity (49) — Addison Ray 1 0-0 3, Hailey Flesch 0 0-0 0, Gracie Renfrow 0 0-0 0, Lauren Miller 6 3-3 15, Erika Steinman 0 0-0 0, Raegan Stringer 5 0-0 10, Katey Moore 3 1-2 7, Maddie Reed 0 0-0 0, Savannah Alagna 0 0-0 0, Taylor Henry 7 0-2 14, Calli Chandler 0 0-0 0, Bridget Henry 0 0-0 0, Little 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-7 49.
Oakwood (25) — Karsen Rupp 3 1-2 7, Jaydah Arrowsmith 0 1-2 1, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 2-2 2, Addie Wright 1 4-6 6, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 4 0-0 9, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 8-12 25.
Unity;14;12;16;7;—;49
Oakwood;5;6;11;3;—;25
3-point field goals — Unity 1 (Ray); Oakwood 1 (Pinnick). Total fouls — Unity 9, Oakwood 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Armstrong-Potomac 37, Lexington 19
Armstrong-Potomac (37) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 0 0-0 0, Ali Morgan 1 0-0 2, Kyla Bullington 6 0-2 12, Cami Salsgaver 1 0-0 2, Maddie Hudson 2 2-2 6, Mattie Kennel 4 1-3 11, Gracie Gordon 0 0-0 0, Denley Heller 1 0-0 2, Faith Cline 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 5-9 37.
Lexington (19) — Claire Peacock 4 0-0 8, Vivian Wright 0 0-0 0, Belle Payne 0 0-0 0, Ella DuBois 0 0-0 0, Sammy Yates 0 0-0 0, Jaya Therien 2 0-0 4, Candace Watson 0 2-4 2, Kathleen Hauer 0 0-0 0, Callie Cheever 0 0-0 0, Faith Keagle 2 1-4 3. Totals: 8 3-8 19.
A-P;10;11;9;7;—;37
Lexington;5;7;3;4;— ;19
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Kennel 2). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 12, Lexington 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 31 Unity 27
Salt Fork (31) — Macie Russell 5 4-6 15, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 4 3-6 12, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 70-12 31.
Unity (27) — Addison Ray 0 0-0 0, Lauren Miller 2 5-8 9, Erika Steinman 0 0-2 0, Raegan Stringer 1 5-8 7, Katey Moore 1 0-0 2, Maddie Reed 0 0-0 0, Taylor Henry 2 4-6 8. Totals: 6 14-24 27.
Salt Fork;9;4;8;10;—;31
Unity;9;8;2;8;—;27
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Russell, Jamison); Unity 1 (Miller). Total fouls — Salt Fork 17, Unity 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, North Vermillion 39
BHRA (41) — Ella Myers 8 1-4 18, Marleigh Schmit 1 2-4 4, Natalie Clapp 0 4-7 4, Sophia Rome 3 5-10 11, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 2 0-2 4. Totals: 12 12-27 41.
North Vermillion (39) — Ava Martin 5 3-4 13, Callie Naylor 3 2-7 8, Braxtyn Dunham 0 1-2 1, Lauren Ellis 1 1-1 3, Cami Pearman 2 0-2 6, Addie Burns 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 2 4-6 8. Totals: 13 12-22 39.
BHRA;7;13;7;8;6;—;41
N. Vermillion;7;7;11;10;4;—;39
3-point field goals — BHRA 1 (Myers); North Vermillion 2 (Cami Pearman 2). Total fouls — BHRA 15, North Vermillion 18. Fouled out — Naylor, Dunham, Peters. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
North Vermillion 48, Oakwood 32
North Vermillion (48) — Ava Martin 7 1-3 15, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 2 0-0 5, Braxtyn Durham 1 1-2 3, Lauren Ellis 2 0-0 5, Cami Pearman 4 2-2 11, Addie Burns 3 0-0 6, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 5-9 48.
Oakwood (32) — Karsen Rupp 2 0-0 4, Jaydah Arrowsmith 0 2-4 2, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 2-4 2, Addie Wright 2 0-2 4, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 9 2-3 20, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-13 32.
N. Vermillion;13;8;14;13;—;48
Oakwood;5;6;19;2;—;32
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 3 (Naylor, Ellis, Cami Pearman). Total fouls — North Vermillion 18, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — Tison. Technical fouls — none.
