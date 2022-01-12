PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Robert Frank Gymnasium, Bloomington
Bloomington 62, Danville 48
Danville (48) — Martez Rhodes 7-19 5-6 21, JJ Miles 2-9 2-2 6, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3-9 4-6 10, Anthony Gouard 1-6 0-0 3, Bryson Hinton Perez 1-4 0-0 3, Rudy Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Corey Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Javion Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Jonathan Ireland 0-5 0-0 0, Tohani Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Derrick Lipscomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-56 11-14 48.
Bloomington (62) — John Shuey 5-14 5-5 15, Niko Newsome 8-13 2-5 20, Adam Beasley 3-14 0-0 6, Barry Preston 1-1 0-0 2, Tyus Jackson 0-3 1-2 1, Jay'Lonnie Stehphens 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Caldwell 5-6 0-1 10, AJ Tillman 4-5 0-1 8, Dalon Grant 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 26-60 8-14 62.
Danville `14 `12 `12 `10 `— `48
Bloomington `7 `21 `13 `21 `— `62
3-pointers — Danville 5-21 (Rhodes 2-6, Gouard 1-4, Hinton Perez 1-2, Smith 1-1, Miles 0-4, Moore 0-1, Ireland 0-3). Bloomington 2-16 (Newsome 2-6, Shuey 0-1, Beasley 0-6, Ryan 0-1, Grant 0-2). Rebounds — Danville 34 (Jones-Winslow 10, Miles 6, Rhodes 5, Gouard 3, Hinton Perez 2, Smith 2, Lipscomb 2, Ireland 1, TEAM 3). Bloomington 47 (Beasley 8, Jackson 7, Beasley 6, Tillman 6, Newsome 5, Grant 4, Shuey 3, Preson 3, Stephens 1, Ryan 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Danville 10 (Miles 5, Smith 3, Gouard 1, Hinton Perez 1). Bloomington 12 (Beasley 4, Shuey 3, Newsome 2, Preston 2, Grant 1). Turnovers — Danville 19, Bloomington 16. Steals — Danville 9 (Miles 6, Rhodes 2, Smith 1). Bloomington 8 (Newsome 4, Beasley 3, Caldwell 1). Total fouls — Danville 14, Bloomington 12. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow.
Records — Danville 6-6 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Bloomington 4-14 overall, 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV Score — Danville 60, Bloomington 41
At Watseka
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 70, Watseka 55
Geo-RF (70) — Jace Bina 2 0-0 4, Cameron Steinbaugh 3 2-2 8, Cale Steinbaugh 16 6-6 40, Kaden Mingee 3 5-5 13, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 1 0-0 2, JJ Hall 1 1-2 3. Totals: 26 14-15 70.
Watseka (55) — Hagen Hoy 3 0-0 9, Braiden Walwer 3 2-3 8, Evan La Belle 0 0-0 0, Hunter Meyer 4 0-0 10, Jordan Schreoder 6 0-0 15, Brayden Ketchums 1 0-0 2, Austin Marcier 0 0-0 0, Tucker Milk 1 0-0 2, Myles Lynch 0 0-0 0, Jobey Grayer 2 0-0 5, Dane Martin 2 0-1 4. Totals: 21 2-4 55.
Geo-RF;9;15;25;21;—;70
Watseka;11;11;10;23;—;55
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 4 (Cale Steinbaugh 2, Mingee 2); Watseka 9 (Hoy 3, Schroeder 3, Meyer 2, Graver). Total fouls — Geo-RF 6, Watseka 13. Fouled out — Meyer. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
Oakwood 37, Milford 34
Milford (34) — Iver Krogstad 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Laffoon 0 2-2 2, RJ Mann 2 2-3 8, Payton Harwood 4 0-0 8, Nicholas McKinley 0 0-0 0, Adin Portwood 3 1-2 8, Nicholas Warren 3 0-0 8. Totals: 12 5-7 34.
Oakwood (37) — Gaven Clouse 3 0-1 6, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 2, Josh Ruch 2 0-0 5, Grant Powell 1 0-1 3, Josh Young 3 0-0 6, Dalton Hobick 6 2-2 15. Totals: 16 2-4 37.
Milford;6;7;12;9;—;34
Oakwood;10;12;15;0;—;37
3-point field goals — Milford 5 (Mann 2, Warren 2, Portwood); Oakwood 3 (Hobick, Powell, Ruch). Total fouls — Milford 9, Oakwood 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Armstrong-Potomac 26
A-P (26) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Eli Kennel 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 3 1-2 7, Brody Howard 1 2-2 5, Evan Schluter 3 0-0 7, Seth Johnson 0 0-2 0, Luke Gordon 1 2-3 4, Cain Buhr 1 0-0 3, Dawson McMasters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-9 26.
BHRA (48) — Brett Meidel 6 1-2 14, Micah Stanfod 0 0-0 0, Ayden Ingram 3 0-0 6 Hayden Rice 1 2-2 5, Asa Ray 1 0-0 2, Isiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Braden Sackett 1 0-0 3, Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, Ned Hill 8 0-0 16, KJ Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-4 48.
A-P;1;9;9;7;—;26
BHRA;17;9;16;6;—;48
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 3 (Howard. Schulter, Buhr); BHRA 3 (Meidel, Rice, Sackett). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 6, BHRA 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Cissna Park
Salt Fork 56, Cissna Park 51
Salt Fork (56) — Colden Earles 3 1-2 8, Camden Smoot 3 1-2 7, Jameson Remole 2 0-0 4, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Evan Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 3-4 14, Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 9 3-5 21. Totals: 23 8-13 56.
Cissna Park (51) — Huss 0 0-0 0, Savoree 3 0-0 8, Petry 1 0-0 3, Colson 0 0-0 0, Verkler 9 6-8 27, Spitz 3 1-2 11, Bohlmann 1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 7-11 51.
Salt Fork;16;14;18;8;—;56
Cissna Park;5;13;14;19;—;51
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Earles, Norton); Cissna Park 5 (Savoree 2, Petry, Verkler, Spitz). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Cissna Park 12. Fouled out — Spitz. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 44, Attica 15
Attica (15) — Arlee Kerr 1 0-0 2, McKenna Massey 1 1-4 3, Aleah Cruz 1 0-0 2, Cece Rice 2 2-2 8, Kendyl Clevenger 0 0-0 0, Andree Britt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-6 15.
North Vermillion (44) — Ava Martin 5 4-4 14, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 1 0-0 2, Braxtyn Dunham 1 1-2 4, Lauren Ellis 2 2-2 6, Cami Pearman 5 1-2 12, Addi Burns 2 0-0 4, Lexi McLain 1 0-0 2, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-10 44.
Attica;5;2;8;0;—;15
N. Vermillion;7;11;15;11;—;44
3-point field goals — Attica 2 (Rice 2); North Vermillion 2 (Cami Pearman, Dunham). Total fouls — Attica 11, North Vermillion 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 52, Fountain Central 51
Fountain Central (51) — Rylee Simko 0 1-3 1, Brailey Hoagland 3 1-2 8, Jerzi Hershberger 7 0-0 16, Hannah Prickett 4 2-3 10, KayLee Spragg 0 0-0 0, Kendra Earlywine 2 0-0 6, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 4 2-2 10, Kacey Kirkpatrick 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 6-12 51.
Covington (52) — Briley Peyton 4 8-9 17, Shiann Haymaker 5 2-4 13, Lilly Hacquet 3 0-2 6, Erica Estes 0 0-0 0, Magdalena Sandlin 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kirkpatrick 1 2-2 4, Micah Stonecipher 12-2 4, Kali Pettit 4 0-2 8. Totals:18 14-21 52.
F. Central;10;9;15;17;—;51
Covington;16;15;8;13;—;52
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 5 (Hershberger 2, Earlywine 2, Hoagland); Covington 2 (Peyton, Haymaker). Total fouls — Fountain Central 16, Covington 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Fountain Central 6-11 overall, Covington 6-7 overall.
PREP WRESTLING
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 42, Seeger 33
106 pounds — Stonebreaker (S) dec. Landon Toellner, 6-2; 113 — Graham Abbed (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Mitton (S) pinned Brendan Whitney, 2:35; 126 — Ayden Golden (BHRAAP) pinned Watkins, 2:22; 132 — Alania Dines (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 138 — Evan Parish (BHRAAP) maj. dec. Walker, 14-4; 145 — Logan Hughes (BHRAAP) pinned Calvert, 1:32; 152 — Thomason (S) pinned Karson Stevenson, 2:29; 160 — Rixler (S) pinned Christian Walton, 2:38; 170 — Barger (S) pinned Eli Godwin, 1:57; 182 — Clem (S) pinned Tyson Smith, :44. 195 — Gavin Golden (BHRAAP) pinned Mitton, :33; 220 — Nathaniel Gnaden (BHRAAP) dec. Wolver 9-5; 285 — Hunter Wilson (BHRAAP) tech. Fall Nern, 6:00.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 51, Faith Christian 30
106 pounds — Landen Toellner (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Graham Abbed (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Brendan Whitney (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Ayden Golden (BHRAAP) pinned Blue, 3:27; 132 — Evan Parish (BHRAAP) dec. Cain 11-10; 138 — Dolfini (FC) pinned Kenny Merrill, 1:33; 145 — Brown (FC) pinned Logan Hughes, 4:59; 152 — Brownfield (FC) pinned Karson Stevenson, 3:22; 160 — Christian Walton (BHRAAP) pinned Hadley, :38; 170 — Robinson (FC) pinned Eli Godwin, 1:59; 182 — Cole (FC) pinned Smith, :45. 195 — Gavin Golden (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 220 — Nathaniel Gnaden (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 285 — Hunter Wilson (BHRAAP) won by forfeit.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 39, South Putnam 18
106 pounds — Aylah Ross (NV) won by forfeit; 113 — Wyatt Walters (NV) won by forfeit; 120 — Dalton Burch (NV) won by forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Eaglin (SP) won by forfeit; 145 — Bruce Rossiter (NV) pinned Tomaw, :53; 152 — Harcourt (SP) won by forfeit; 160 — Double forfeit; 170 — Landen Baker (NV) pinned Hayman, 1:02; 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Brayden Schrader (NV) dec. Mitchell, 5-0; 220 —Aiden Hinchee (NV) pinned Harcourt, 5:58; 285 — Rumley (SP) won by forfeit.
